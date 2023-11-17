We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase EVZ Limited's (ASX:EVZ) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

EVZ's Annual General Meeting to take place on 23rd of November

Total pay for CEO Scott Farthing includes AU$429.9k salary

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, EVZ's EPS grew by 17% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 3.7%

In the past three years, the share price of EVZ Limited (ASX:EVZ) has struggled to generate growth for its shareholders. Despite positive EPS growth in the past few years, the share price hasn't tracked the fundamental performance of the company. The AGM coming up on the 23rd of November could be an opportunity for shareholders to bring these concerns to the board's attention. They could also influence management through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here's our take on why we think shareholders may want to be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Scott Farthing Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that EVZ Limited has a market capitalization of AU$16m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$559k for the year to June 2023. That's a slight decrease of 4.3% on the prior year. Notably, the salary which is AU$429.9k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

For comparison, other companies in the Australian Construction industry with market capitalizations below AU$308m, reported a median total CEO compensation of AU$666k. From this we gather that Scott Farthing is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry. Moreover, Scott Farthing also holds AU$262k worth of EVZ stock directly under their own name.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$430k AU$408k 77% Other AU$129k AU$176k 23% Total Compensation AU$559k AU$584k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 63% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 37% of the pie. It's interesting to note that EVZ pays out a greater portion of remuneration through salary, compared to the industry. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

EVZ Limited's Growth

EVZ Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 17% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 65%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has EVZ Limited Been A Good Investment?

Since shareholders would have lost about 3.7% over three years, some EVZ Limited investors would surely be feeling negative emotions. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. A huge lag in share price growth when earnings have grown may indicate there could be other issues that are affecting the company at the moment that the market is focused on. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. We did our research and identified 2 warning signs (and 1 which is potentially serious) in EVZ we think you should know about.

