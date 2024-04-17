We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase UOL Group Limited's (SGX:U14) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

UOL Group's Annual General Meeting to take place on 24th of April

Salary of S$905.8k is part of CEO Wee Sin Liam's total remuneration

Total compensation is 246% above industry average

Over the past three years, UOL Group's EPS grew by 277% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 23%

Shareholders of UOL Group Limited (SGX:U14) will have been dismayed by the negative share price return over the last three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. These are some of the concerns that shareholders may want to bring up at the next AGM held on 24th of April. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Wee Sin Liam Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, UOL Group Limited has a market capitalization of S$4.8b, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth S$2.9m over the year to December 2023. That's a fairly small increase of 3.8% over the previous year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at S$906k.

In comparison with other companies in the Singaporean Real Estate industry with market capitalizations ranging from S$2.7b to S$8.7b, the reported median CEO total compensation was S$844k. Hence, we can conclude that Wee Sin Liam is remunerated higher than the industry median. Furthermore, Wee Sin Liam directly owns S$2.8m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary S$906k S$844k 31% Other S$2.0m S$2.0m 69% Total Compensation S$2.9m S$2.8m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 59% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 41% is other remuneration. UOL Group pays a modest slice of remuneration through salary, as compared to the broader industry. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

UOL Group Limited's Growth

UOL Group Limited's earnings per share (EPS) grew 277% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 16%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has UOL Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Given the total shareholder loss of 23% over three years, many shareholders in UOL Group Limited are probably rather dissatisfied, to say the least. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Shareholders have not seen their shares grow in value, rather they have seen their shares decline. The stock's movement is disjointed with the company's earnings growth, which ideally should move in the same direction. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. At the upcoming AGM, shareholders will get the opportunity to discuss any issues with the board, including those related to CEO remuneration and assess if the board's plan will likely improve performance in the future.

It is always advisable to analyse CEO pay, along with performing a thorough analysis of the company's key performance areas. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for UOL Group you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

Important note: UOL Group is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

