We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase BCB Berhad's (KLSE:BCB) CEO Compensation

BCB Berhad's Annual General Meeting to take place on 5th of December

Salary of RM802.5k is part of CEO Seng Leong Tan's total remuneration

Total compensation is similar to the industry average

BCB Berhad's EPS grew by 107% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 7.8%

As many shareholders of BCB Berhad (KLSE:BCB) will be aware, they have not made a gain on their investment in the past three years. However, what is unusual is that EPS growth has been positive, suggesting that the share price has diverged from fundamentals. Shareholders may want to question the board on the future direction of the company at the upcoming AGM on 5th of December. They could also try to influence management and firm direction through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other company matters. We discuss below why we think shareholders should be cautious of approving a raise for the CEO at the moment.

How Does Total Compensation For Seng Leong Tan Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that BCB Berhad has a market capitalization of RM118m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of RM1.1m for the year to June 2023. That's a notable increase of 26% on last year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at RM802.5k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Malaysian Real Estate industry with market capitalizations below RM934m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was RM990k. This suggests that BCB Berhad remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM802k RM837k 74% Other RM281k RM23k 26% Total Compensation RM1.1m RM860k 100%

Talking in terms of the industry, salary represented approximately 75% of total compensation out of all the companies we analyzed, while other remuneration made up 25% of the pie. There isn't a significant difference between BCB Berhad and the broader market, in terms of salary allocation in the overall compensation package. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

BCB Berhad's Growth

BCB Berhad's earnings per share (EPS) grew 107% per year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 10%.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. It's always a tough situation when revenues are not growing, but ultimately profits are more important. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has BCB Berhad Been A Good Investment?

With a three year total loss of 7.8% for the shareholders, BCB Berhad would certainly have some dissatisfied shareholders. So shareholders would probably want the company to be less generous with CEO compensation.

In Summary...

The fact that shareholders are sitting on a loss on the value of their shares in the past few years is certainly disconcerting. The fact that the stock price hasn't grown along with earnings may indicate that other issues may be affecting that stock. Shareholders would be keen to know what's holding the stock back when earnings have grown. These concerns should be addressed at the upcoming AGM, where shareholders can question the board and evaluate if their judgement and decision making is still in line with their expectations.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for BCB Berhad that you should be aware of before investing.

