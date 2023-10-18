We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Tai Sin Electric Limited's (SGX:500) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Tai Sin Electric to hold its Annual General Meeting on 25th of October

Salary of S$494.0k is part of CEO Bernard Lim's total remuneration

The total compensation is 679% higher than the average for the industry

Over the past three years, Tai Sin Electric's EPS grew by 19% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 52%

Under the guidance of CEO Bernard Lim, Tai Sin Electric Limited (SGX:500) has performed reasonably well recently. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 25th of October. However, some shareholders will still be cautious of paying the CEO excessively.

How Does Total Compensation For Bernard Lim Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

According to our data, Tai Sin Electric Limited has a market capitalization of S$184m, and paid its CEO total annual compensation worth S$988k over the year to June 2023. Notably, that's a decrease of 31% over the year before. In particular, the salary of S$494.0k, makes up a huge portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

In comparison with other companies in the Singapore Electrical industry with market capitalizations under S$274m, the reported median total CEO compensation was S$127k. This suggests that Bernard Lim is paid more than the median for the industry. Furthermore, Bernard Lim directly owns S$50m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary S$494k S$498k 50% Other S$494k S$925k 50% Total Compensation S$988k S$1.4m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 83% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 17% is other remuneration. In Tai Sin Electric's case, non-salary compensation represents a greater slice of total remuneration, in comparison to the broader industry.

A Look at Tai Sin Electric Limited's Growth Numbers

Tai Sin Electric Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 19% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is up 11%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. It's a real positive to see this sort of revenue growth in a single year. That suggests a healthy and growing business. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Tai Sin Electric Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 52% over three years, Tai Sin Electric Limited has done well by shareholders. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 2 warning signs for Tai Sin Electric that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

Important note: Tai Sin Electric is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

