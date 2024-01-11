We Think Some Shareholders May Hesitate To Increase Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's (KLSE:CEPCO) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad will host its Annual General Meeting on 18th of January

Salary of RM519.1k is part of CEO Kway Wah Leong's total remuneration

The total compensation is 208% higher than the average for the industry

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's total shareholder return over the past three years was 69% while its EPS grew by 83% over the past three years

Performance at Concrete Engineering Products Berhad (KLSE:CEPCO) has been reasonably good and CEO Kway Wah Leong has done a decent job of steering the company in the right direction. This is something shareholders will keep in mind as they cast their votes on company resolutions such as executive remuneration in the upcoming AGM on 18th of January. However, some shareholders may still be hesitant of being overly generous with CEO compensation.

How Does Total Compensation For Kway Wah Leong Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has a market capitalization of RM78m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as RM595k for the year to August 2023. Notably, that's an increase of 14% over the year before. Notably, the salary which is RM519.1k, represents most of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Malaysia Basic Materials industry with market capitalizations under RM928m, the reported median total CEO compensation was RM193k. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Concrete Engineering Products Berhad pays Kway Wah Leong north of the industry median.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary RM519k RM502k 87% Other RM76k RM20k 13% Total Compensation RM595k RM522k 100%

On an industry level, around 86% of total compensation represents salary and 14% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Concrete Engineering Products Berhad more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

A Look at Concrete Engineering Products Berhad's Growth Numbers

Concrete Engineering Products Berhad has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 83% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 11%.

Overall this is a positive result for shareholders, showing that the company has improved in recent years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. We don't have analyst forecasts, but you could get a better understanding of its growth by checking out this more detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Concrete Engineering Products Berhad Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 69%, over three years, would leave most Concrete Engineering Products Berhad shareholders smiling. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

The company's decent performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the concerns to be discussed in the upcoming AGM. Still, not all shareholders might be in favor of a pay raise to the CEO, seeing that they are already being paid higher than the industry.

CEO compensation can have a massive impact on performance, but it's just one element. We did our research and spotted 2 warning signs for Concrete Engineering Products Berhad that investors should look into moving forward.

