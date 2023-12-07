We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of Allot Ltd.'s (NASDAQ:ALLT) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ:ALLT) has not performed well recently and CEO Erez Antebi will probably need to up their game. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 13th of December. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Comparing Allot Ltd.'s CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Allot Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$48m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as US$782k for the year to December 2022. That's a notable decrease of 10% on last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at US$286k.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the American Software industry with market capitalizations below US$200m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was US$630k. So it looks like Allot compensates Erez Antebi in line with the median for the industry. What's more, Erez Antebi holds US$531k worth of shares in the company in their own name.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$286k US$297k 37% Other US$496k US$575k 63% Total Compensation US$782k US$872k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 12% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 88% is other remuneration. Allot pays out 37% of remuneration in the form of a salary, significantly higher than the industry average. If total compensation is slanted towards non-salary benefits, it indicates that CEO pay is linked to company performance.

A Look at Allot Ltd.'s Growth Numbers

Allot Ltd. has reduced its earnings per share by 59% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 22%.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. And the fact that revenue is down year on year arguably paints an ugly picture. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Allot Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

Few Allot Ltd. shareholders would feel satisfied with the return of -87% over three years. Therefore, it might be upsetting for shareholders if the CEO were paid generously.

To Conclude...

Along with the business performing poorly, shareholders have suffered with poor share price returns on their investments, suggesting that there's little to no chance of them being in favor of a CEO pay raise. At the upcoming AGM, management will get a chance to explain how they plan to get the business back on track and address the concerns from investors.

CEO pay is simply one of the many factors that need to be considered while examining business performance. In our study, we found 2 warning signs for Allot you should be aware of, and 1 of them is a bit concerning.

