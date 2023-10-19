We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of Fiverr International Ltd.'s (NYSE:FVRR) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Fiverr International's Annual General Meeting to take place on 25th of October

Total pay for CEO Micha Kaufman includes US$300.0k salary

The overall pay is 139% above the industry average

Over the past three years, Fiverr International's EPS fell by 30% and over the past three years, the total loss to shareholders 85%

The results at Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Micha Kaufman bears some responsibility for this. At the upcoming AGM on 25th of October, shareholders can hear from the board including their plans for turning around performance. They will also get a chance to influence managerial decision-making through voting on resolutions such as executive remuneration, which may impact firm value in the future. The data we present below explains why we think CEO compensation is not consistent with recent performance.

Check out our latest analysis for Fiverr International

How Does Total Compensation For Micha Kaufman Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Fiverr International Ltd. has a market capitalization of US$914m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of US$9.6m for the year to December 2022. We note that's an increase of 34% above last year. While this analysis focuses on total compensation, it's worth acknowledging that the salary portion is lower, valued at US$300k.

For comparison, other companies in the American Professional Services industry with market capitalizations ranging between US$400m and US$1.6b had a median total CEO compensation of US$4.0m. Accordingly, our analysis reveals that Fiverr International Ltd. pays Micha Kaufman north of the industry median. What's more, Micha Kaufman holds US$43m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary US$300k US$301k 3% Other US$9.3m US$6.9m 97% Total Compensation US$9.6m US$7.2m 100%

On an industry level, roughly 14% of total compensation represents salary and 86% is other remuneration. Fiverr International has chosen to walk a path less trodden, opting to compensate its CEO with less of a traditional salary and more non-salary rewards over the last year. It's important to note that a slant towards non-salary compensation suggests that total pay is tied to the company's performance.

Story continues

Fiverr International Ltd.'s Growth

Fiverr International Ltd. has reduced its earnings per share by 30% a year over the last three years. Its revenue is up 5.3% over the last year.

Few shareholders would be pleased to read that EPS have declined. The modest increase in revenue in the last year isn't enough to make us overlook the disappointing change in EPS. It's hard to argue the company is firing on all cylinders, so shareholders might be averse to high CEO remuneration. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Fiverr International Ltd. Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -85% over three years, Fiverr International Ltd. shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

In Summary...

Fiverr International primarily uses non-salary benefits to reward its CEO. Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, they can question the management's plans and strategies to turn performance around and reassess their investment thesis in regards to the company.

While CEO pay is an important factor to be aware of, there are other areas that investors should be mindful of as well. That's why we did some digging and identified 1 warning sign for Fiverr International that you should be aware of before investing.

Important note: Fiverr International is an exciting stock, but we understand investors may be looking for an unencumbered balance sheet and blockbuster returns. You might find something better in this list of interesting companies with high ROE and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.