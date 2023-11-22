We Think Shareholders May Want To Consider A Review Of Wiseway Group Limited's (ASX:WWG) CEO Compensation Package

Key Insights

Wiseway Group will host its Annual General Meeting on 29th of November

Salary of AU$260.0k is part of CEO Roger Tong's total remuneration

Total compensation is 30% above industry average

Wiseway Group's EPS declined by 81% over the past three years while total shareholder loss over the past three years was 81%

The results at Wiseway Group Limited (ASX:WWG) have been quite disappointing recently and CEO Roger Tong bears some responsibility for this. Shareholders can take the chance to hold the board and management accountable for the unsatisfactory performance at the next AGM on 29th of November. It would also be an opportunity for shareholders to influence management through voting on company resolutions such as executive remuneration, which could impact the firm significantly. We present the case why we think CEO compensation is out of sync with company performance.

Comparing Wiseway Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

Our data indicates that Wiseway Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$8.2m, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as AU$311k for the year to June 2023. That's a slight decrease of 3.3% on the prior year. We note that the salary portion, which stands at AU$260.0k constitutes the majority of total compensation received by the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australia Logistics industry with market capitalizations below AU$305m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$239k. Hence, we can conclude that Roger Tong is remunerated higher than the industry median. What's more, Roger Tong holds AU$1.6m worth of shares in the company in their own name, indicating that they have a lot of skin in the game.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$260k AU$260k 84% Other AU$51k AU$62k 16% Total Compensation AU$311k AU$321k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 76% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 24% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Wiseway Group allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If salary is the major component in total compensation, it suggests that the CEO receives a higher fixed proportion of the total compensation, regardless of performance.

Wiseway Group Limited's Growth

Wiseway Group Limited has reduced its earnings per share by 81% a year over the last three years. In the last year, its revenue is down 18%.

The decline in EPS is a bit concerning. This is compounded by the fact revenue is actually down on last year. These factors suggest that the business performance wouldn't really justify a high pay packet for the CEO. While we don't have analyst forecasts for the company, shareholders might want to examine this detailed historical graph of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Wiseway Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

With a total shareholder return of -81% over three years, Wiseway Group Limited shareholders would by and large be disappointed. This suggests it would be unwise for the company to pay the CEO too generously.

To Conclude...

Given that shareholders haven't seen any positive returns on their investment, not to mention the lack of earnings growth, this may suggest that few of them would be willing to award the CEO with a pay rise. At the upcoming AGM, the board will get the chance to explain the steps it plans to take to improve business performance.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Wiseway Group that investors should think about before committing capital to this stock.

