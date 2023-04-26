We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft's (ETR:HLAG) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Hapag-Lloyd to hold its Annual General Meeting on 3rd of May

CEO Rolf Jansen's total compensation includes salary of €850.0k

The total compensation is similar to the average for the industry

Hapag-Lloyd's total shareholder return over the past three years was 160% while its EPS grew by 261% over the past three years

It would be hard to discount the role that CEO Rolf Jansen has played in delivering the impressive results at Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:HLAG) recently. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 3rd of May. It is likely that the focus will be on company strategy going forward as shareholders hear from the board and cast their votes on resolutions such as executive remuneration and other matters. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

How Does Total Compensation For Rolf Jansen Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

Our data indicates that Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has a market capitalization of €56b, and total annual CEO compensation was reported as €3.0m for the year to December 2022. This means that the compensation hasn't changed much from last year. We think total compensation is more important but our data shows that the CEO salary is lower, at €850k.

In comparison with other companies in the Germany Shipping industry with market capitalizations over €7.3b, the reported median total CEO compensation was €3.0m. From this we gather that Rolf Jansen is paid around the median for CEOs in the industry.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €850k €800k 28% Other €2.1m €2.1m 72% Total Compensation €3.0m €2.9m 100%

On an industry level, around 43% of total compensation represents salary and 57% is other remuneration. It's interesting to note that Hapag-Lloyd allocates a smaller portion of compensation to salary in comparison to the broader industry. If non-salary compensation dominates total pay, it's an indicator that the executive's salary is tied to company performance.

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft's Growth

Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 261% a year over the past three years. It achieved revenue growth of 55% over the last year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. The combination of strong revenue growth with medium-term EPS improvement certainly points to the kind of growth we like to see. Moving away from current form for a second, it could be important to check this free visual depiction of what analysts expect for the future.

Has Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft Been A Good Investment?

Most shareholders would probably be pleased with Hapag-Lloyd Aktiengesellschaft for providing a total return of 160% over three years. So they may not be at all concerned if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for companies around the same size.

In Summary...

Seeing that the company has put in a relatively good performance, the CEO remuneration policy may not be the focus at the AGM. In fact, strategic decisions that could impact the future of the business might be a far more interesting topic for investors as it would help them set their longer-term expectations.

