We Think Shareholders Will Probably Be Generous With Oneview Healthcare PLC's (ASX:ONE) CEO Compensation

Key Insights

Oneview Healthcare to hold its Annual General Meeting on 27th of October

CEO James Fitter's total compensation includes salary of €240.0k

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Over the past three years, Oneview Healthcare's EPS grew by 51% and over the past three years, the total shareholder return was 432%

We have been pretty impressed with the performance at Oneview Healthcare PLC (ASX:ONE) recently and CEO James Fitter deserves a mention for their role in it. The pleasing results would be something shareholders would keep in mind at the upcoming AGM on 27th of October. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. Here is our take on why we think CEO compensation is not extravagant.

View our latest analysis for Oneview Healthcare

How Does Total Compensation For James Fitter Compare With Other Companies In The Industry?

At the time of writing, our data shows that Oneview Healthcare PLC has a market capitalization of AU$160m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of €448k for the year to December 2022. That's mostly flat as compared to the prior year's compensation. Notably, the salary which is €240.0k, represents a considerable chunk of the total compensation being paid.

In comparison with other companies in the Australian Healthcare Services industry with market capitalizations under AU$317m, the reported median total CEO compensation was €347k. This suggests that Oneview Healthcare remunerates its CEO largely in line with the industry average. Furthermore, James Fitter directly owns AU$3.4m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2022 2021 Proportion (2022) Salary €240k €207k 54% Other €208k €254k 46% Total Compensation €448k €461k 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 57% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 43% is other remuneration. Our data reveals that Oneview Healthcare allocates salary more or less in line with the wider market. If salary dominates total compensation, it suggests that CEO compensation is leaning less towards the variable component, which is usually linked with performance.

Story continues

A Look at Oneview Healthcare PLC's Growth Numbers

Over the past three years, Oneview Healthcare PLC has seen its earnings per share (EPS) grow by 51% per year. Its revenue is down 8.6% over the previous year.

Shareholders would be glad to know that the company has improved itself over the last few years. While it would be good to see revenue growth, profits matter more in the end. Although we don't have analyst forecasts, you might want to assess this data-rich visualization of earnings, revenue and cash flow.

Has Oneview Healthcare PLC Been A Good Investment?

We think that the total shareholder return of 432%, over three years, would leave most Oneview Healthcare PLC shareholders smiling. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

Given the improved performance, shareholders may be more forgiving of CEO compensation in the upcoming AGM. In saying that, some shareholders may feel that the more important issues to be addressed may be how the management plans to steer the company towards sustainable profitability in the future.

CEO compensation is an important area to keep your eyes on, but we've also need to pay attention to other attributes of the company. We identified 3 warning signs for Oneview Healthcare (2 shouldn't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Arguably, business quality is much more important than CEO compensation levels. So check out this free list of interesting companies that have HIGH return on equity and low debt.

Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.



This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.