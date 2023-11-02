We Think Shaver Shop Group Limited's (ASX:SSG) CEO Compensation Looks Fair

Key Insights

Shaver Shop Group to hold its Annual General Meeting on 9th of November

CEO Cameron Fox's total compensation includes salary of AU$591.8k

The overall pay is comparable to the industry average

Shaver Shop Group's EPS grew by 15% over the past three years while total shareholder return over the past three years was 33%

The performance at Shaver Shop Group Limited (ASX:SSG) has been quite strong recently and CEO Cameron Fox has played a role in it. Shareholders will have this at the front of their minds in the upcoming AGM on 9th of November. This would also be a chance for them to hear the board review the financial results, discuss future company strategy and vote on any resolutions such as executive remuneration. We think the CEO has done a pretty decent job and we discuss why the CEO compensation is appropriate.

Comparing Shaver Shop Group Limited's CEO Compensation With The Industry

At the time of writing, our data shows that Shaver Shop Group Limited has a market capitalization of AU$136m, and reported total annual CEO compensation of AU$1.1m for the year to June 2023. That's slightly lower by 6.2% over the previous year. In particular, the salary of AU$591.8k, makes up a fairly large portion of the total compensation being paid to the CEO.

On comparing similar-sized companies in the Australian Specialty Retail industry with market capitalizations below AU$315m, we found that the median total CEO compensation was AU$809k. So it looks like Shaver Shop Group compensates Cameron Fox in line with the median for the industry. Furthermore, Cameron Fox directly owns AU$3.7m worth of shares in the company, implying that they are deeply invested in the company's success.

Component 2023 2022 Proportion (2023) Salary AU$592k AU$580k 56% Other AU$459k AU$540k 44% Total Compensation AU$1.1m AU$1.1m 100%

Speaking on an industry level, nearly 53% of total compensation represents salary, while the remainder of 47% is other remuneration. Although there is a difference in how total compensation is set, Shaver Shop Group more or less reflects the market in terms of setting the salary. If total compensation veers towards salary, it suggests that the variable portion - which is generally tied to performance, is lower.

Shaver Shop Group Limited's Growth

Shaver Shop Group Limited has seen its earnings per share (EPS) increase by 15% a year over the past three years. In the last year, its revenue changed by just 0.8%.

This demonstrates that the company has been improving recently and is good news for the shareholders. It's nice to see revenue heading northwards, as this is consistent with healthy business conditions. Looking ahead, you might want to check this free visual report on analyst forecasts for the company's future earnings..

Has Shaver Shop Group Limited Been A Good Investment?

Boasting a total shareholder return of 33% over three years, Shaver Shop Group Limited has done well by shareholders. This strong performance might mean some shareholders don't mind if the CEO were to be paid more than is normal for a company of its size.

In Summary...

The company's solid performance might have made most shareholders happy, possibly making CEO remuneration the least of the matters to be discussed in the AGM. However, investors will get the chance to engage on key strategic initiatives and future growth opportunities for the company and set their longer-term expectations.

While it is important to pay attention to CEO remuneration, investors should also consider other elements of the business. That's why we did some digging and identified 3 warning signs for Shaver Shop Group that you should be aware of before investing.

