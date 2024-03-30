We Think SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) Can Easily Afford To Drive Business Growth

We can readily understand why investors are attracted to unprofitable companies. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. Having said that, unprofitable companies are risky because they could potentially burn through all their cash and become distressed.

So, the natural question for SiteMinder (ASX:SDR) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is SiteMinder's Cash Runway?

A cash runway is defined as the length of time it would take a company to run out of money if it kept spending at its current rate of cash burn. In December 2023, SiteMinder had AU$40m in cash, and was debt-free. Importantly, its cash burn was AU$29m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from December 2023 it had roughly 16 months of cash runway. Notably, however, analysts think that SiteMinder will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. Depicted below, you can see how its cash holdings have changed over time.

How Well Is SiteMinder Growing?

We reckon the fact that SiteMinder managed to shrink its cash burn by 34% over the last year is rather encouraging. On top of that, operating revenue was up 29%, making for a heartening combination We think it is growing rather well, upon reflection. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can SiteMinder Raise Cash?

SiteMinder seems to be in a fairly good position, in terms of cash burn, but we still think it's worthwhile considering how easily it could raise more money if it wanted to. Generally speaking, a listed business can raise new cash through issuing shares or taking on debt. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

SiteMinder has a market capitalisation of AU$1.5b and burnt through AU$29m last year, which is 1.9% of the company's market value. That means it could easily issue a few shares to fund more growth, and might well be in a position to borrow cheaply.

How Risky Is SiteMinder's Cash Burn Situation?

It may already be apparent to you that we're relatively comfortable with the way SiteMinder is burning through its cash. For example, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests that the company is on a good path. Its weak point is its cash runway, but even that wasn't too bad! It's clearly very positive to see that analysts are forecasting the company will break even fairly soon. After considering a range of factors in this article, we're pretty relaxed about its cash burn, since the company seems to be in a good position to continue to fund its growth. When you don't have traditional metrics like earnings per share and free cash flow to value a company, many are extra motivated to consider qualitative factors such as whether insiders are buying or selling shares. Please Note: SiteMinder insiders have been trading shares, according to our data. Click here to check whether insiders have been buying or selling.

