Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope ~ Steps Toward Peace in Asia

Universal Peace Federation USA
·4 min read

Focus on Reconciliation and Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula

Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon
Washington, DC, Sept. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

PRESS RELEASE

Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope

Steps Toward Peace in Asia: Focus on Reconciliation and Cooperation on the Korean Peninsula

Saturday, September 11, 2021 (8:30 p.m. EDT / 5:30 p.m. PDT)

Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope, hosted by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF), will be live-streamed from South Korea this Saturday, September 11 at 8:30 p.m. EDT, USA, and simultaneously in time zones around the world.

This ground-breaking rally series has caught the attention of millions of people worldwide with its focus on world peace and the reunification of the Korean Peninsula. Now an exciting hybrid event, Think Tank 2022—an unprecedented global effort to bring peace between the two Koreas—joins the Rally of Hope platform in seeking to make a breakthrough for peace by the end of 2022.

UPF, which unveiled Think Tank 2022 in May 2021 as one of its main projects, is mobilizing its worldwide network to reach leaders in all sectors of society. Utilizing online forums, webinars and strategic discussions, world leaders and influencers are joining a global network of experts to examine all aspects of a peaceful reunification.

“As a Korean, I would like to thank the world’s top experts for launching Think Tank 2022 for peace on the Korean Peninsula,” said former UN Secretary-General Ban Ki-moon. “This network will make a difference for peace on the Korean Peninsula through international unity.”

Think Tank 2022 will utilize the wisdom and experience of experts from around the world in developing policy recommendations for a reunification strategy that can be presented to key stakeholders in Northeast Asia and beyond.

UPF co-founder Dr. Hak Ja Han Moon, who was born in what is now North Korea, will host the rally and deliver her Founder’s Address. An international roster of Keynote Speakers—including a Nobel Laureate—will address the critical challenges of our time and new opportunities for peacebuilding on the Korean Peninsula.

Distinguished speakers include:

  • H.E. Hun Sen, Prime Minister, Kingdom of Cambodia

  • H.E. José Manuel Barroso, President, European Commission (2004-14) (EU-Nobel Laureate)

  • H.E. Gloria Macapagal Arroyo, President, Republic of the Philippines (2000-2010)

  • H.E. H.D. Deve Gowda, Prime Minister, Republic of India (1996-1997)

  • H.E. Anthony Thomas Aquinas Carmona, President, Trinidad and Tobago (2013-2018)

  • H.E. Nataša Mićić, President, Republic of Serbia (2002-2004)

The Rally of Hope series—which transcends political, religious, racial and ideological boundaries—seeks to build a unified and more peaceful world around the core ideals of interdependence (mutual respect, cooperation, and recognition of our common humanity), mutual prosperity (reduction of extreme poverty and commitment to human flourishing), and universal values (the common ground that we share across boundaries of nationality, religion, culture, and race).

“I will devote the remainder of my life to ending war, immorality, greed, and liberating God’s heart so that we can build a world overflowing with true peace and love,” said Dr. Moon.

Since August 2020, there have been six Rallies of Hope, each drawing more than 10 million online participants from around the world. Globally renowned leaders have addressed a range of issues such as climate change, geopolitical hotspots, challenges of the coronavirus pandemic, honoring veterans of the Korean War on its 70th anniversary, the role of faith in peacebuilding, and much more.

You can join this free event and become part of a transformational movement of presidents and first ladies, parliamentarians, NGOs and humanitarian groups, faith-based organizations, the private sector, as well as business leaders, media experts, arts and culture groups, and concerned citizens who embrace freedom, peace and unity.

The Think Tank 2022 Rally of Hope will offer translation in numerous languages. Please register and join this free event at http://www.rallyofhope.us

Media Contacts:

AFRICA: Mamadou Gaye gayemadou@mweb.co.za
ASIA PACIFIC: Gabby Ros gabbbyros@gmail.com
CANADA: Pierre Beauregard pierrebeauregard.upf@gmail.com
EUROPE/MIDDLE EAST: Peter Zoehrer media@europe.upf.org
CENTRAL AMERICA/THE CARIBBEAN: Mario Salinas msalinashn@gmail.com
SOUTH AMERICA: Simao Feraboli upflatinamerica@gmail.com
UNITED STATES: William Selig wselig@upf.org

Attachments

CONTACT: Larry Moffitt Universal Peace Federation USA 202-669-0387 lmoffitt@us.upf.org William Selig Universal Peace Federation +1(240) 274-1744 wselig@upf.org


