U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,109.31
    +58.48 (+1.44%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,274.15
    +415.12 (+1.26%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,221.91
    +208.43 (+1.74%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,802.48
    +34.10 (+1.93%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    75.70
    +1.33 (+1.79%)
     

  • Gold

    1,987.00
    -10.70 (-0.54%)
     

  • Silver

    24.24
    +0.25 (+1.03%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0847
    -0.0062 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4940
    -0.0570 (-1.61%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2332
    -0.0058 (-0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.7970
    +0.1080 (+0.08%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    28,377.97
    -117.98 (-0.41%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    621.79
    +7.58 (+1.23%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,631.74
    +11.31 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,041.48
    +258.55 (+0.93%)
     

Think twice before eating that cookie dough: Raw flour linked to Salmonella outbreak, CDC says

Wyatte Grantham-Philips, USA TODAY
·3 min read

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is once again warning people to not eat any raw flour – such as that in uncooked dough or batter – as the agency investigates a multi-state Salmonella outbreak.

The outbreak is linked to reports of people eating uncooked food containing flour, the CDC said on Thursday. Investigators are working to identify a specific flour brand.

As of Thursday, the outbreak had reached 11 states. Twelve illnesses and three hospitalizations have been reported so far, the CDC said.

"Flour doesn’t look like a raw food, but most flour is raw. This means that it hasn’t been treated to kill germs that cause food poisoning," the CDC wrote. "Any raw (unbaked) flour used to make dough or batter can be contaminated with germs like Salmonella, but Salmonella germs are killed when flour is cooked or baked."

People can get sick from eating or tasting uncooked dough or batter, the CDC says.

In the current multi-state Salmonella outbreak, "most people reported eating raw dough or batter made with flour before they got sick," the CDC wrote – adding that flour "was the only common ingredient" that people reported eating.

Salmonella outbreak prompts recall: Oysters recalled after salmonella outbreak sickens people in three southeastern states 

Should you ask ChatGPT for medical advice? We asked an expert – and ChatGPT. 

Is Salmonella making me sick? How common are infections?

A Salmonella infection is a common bacterial disease that impacts the intestinal tract, the Mayo Clinic notes. The germ lives in animal and human intestines – and most often causes infections in people through eating contaminated food or water.

Even eating a small amount of uncooked dough or batter with raw flour – or other ingredients that may contain Salmonella, like uncooked eggs – can make you sick, the CDC says.

Raw cookie dough.
Raw cookie dough.

To avoid potential Salmonella infections from raw flour or eggs, the CDC urges people to not eat uncooked dough or batter, follow all proper cooking/baking instructions and clean every utensil that touched those ingredients.

Undercooked meat and unpasteurized milk can also cause Salmonella infections, the Mayo Clinic notes. Beyond eating food, people can become ill from Salmonella after touching infected animals, the CDC says.

'Don’t kiss or snuggle your bearded dragons': CDC says lizards behind salmonella infections 

The CDC estimates that Salmonella causes about 1.35 million illnesses, 26,500 hospitalizations and 420 deaths in the U.S. every year.

Salmonella infection symptoms

Most healthy people recover from Salmonella infections. But it's important to know the symptoms – in case more serious complications arise.

The timeline of symptoms can vary. According to the CDC, signs of illness usually begin sometime between six hours and six days after swallowing the bacteria.

Common symptoms include diarrhea, stomach cramps, fever, chills and headache, the Mayo Clinic says. Most people recover without treatment within a few days to a week.

Severity of illness from Salmonella infections ranges. Some patients will experience no symptoms, while others can develop life-threatening complications "if the infection spreads beyond the intestines" the Mayo Clinic says.

Study: More than half a million UTIs linked to contaminated meat in US each year 

Health: Cases of tick-borne illness, babesiosis, are rising – here's how to stay safe 

Again, most healthy people will recover from Salmonella infections without treatment. But you should contact a health provider if you experience a fever higher than 102 degrees Fahrenheit, signs of dehydration, bloody diarrhea and/or diarrhea that is not improving after three days, the CDC says.

People with weakened immune systems, as well as infants and seniors, are at a higher risk for more serious infections.

Raw flour has also been linked to E. coli infections

In addition to Salmonella, raw flour can also contain E. coli, the CDC notes.

Over recent years – notably in 2016, 2019 and 2021 – the CDC has investigated E. coli outbreaks linked to raw flour and cake mix. Some investigations led to recalls.

2019: Pillsbury Best bread flour recalled in E. coli outbreak 

What's everyone talking about?: Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day. 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Raw flour, uncooked cookie dough tied to Salmonella outbreak, CDC says

Recommended Stories

  • Biden Administration to Move Forward With Changes to Medicare Payments

    The Biden administration will move ahead with changes that could reduce federal payments to many private Medicare plans, but will phase them in more slowly than it had planned under an earlier proposal that drew huge pushback from the industry. The final payment policy for the private Medicare plans, known as Medicare Advantage, was released Friday and will take effect next year. Medicare officials said the changes are aimed at making sure payments are accurate, and that they chose to phase them in more gradually after getting feedback from the industry and others.

  • Top Healthcare Stocks for April 2023

    Top healthcare stocks include Theravance Biopharma for best value, ShockWave Medical for fastest growth, and Ardelyx for most momentum.

  • Mark Cuban Aims To Disrupt A $365 Billion Industry – With The Only Startup That Bears His Name

    Billionaire venture capitalist Mark Cuban has founded or invested early in hundreds of startup companies over the years. But only one of them, founded in January 2022, bears his name. The Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Co. seeks to disrupt the $365 billion U.S. prescription drug market, which is rife with pricing inefficiencies. For example, one tablet of the Type 2 diabetes treatment Metformin costs over $500 at retail prices. But through Cuban’s company, the same tablet is just $46.20. The company

  • Abbott's (ABT) Epic Max Tissue Valve Receives FDA Approval

    Abbott's (ABT) Epic Max design optimizes patient blood flow and has a low profile that makes future cardiac interventions simpler.

  • Eisai-Biogen Highlights Additional Data From Recently Approved Alzheimer's Drug

    Eisai Co Ltd (OTC: ESALY) and Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIB) announced that three additional detailed analyses from the Phase IIb clinical study (Study 201) of lecanemab for mild cognitive impairment (MCI) due to Alzheimer's disease (AD) and mild AD were published in the peer-reviewed journals. In the core 201 study, lecanemab was shown to reduce brain Aβ accumulation measured by amyloid PET in a dose- and time-dependent manner after 12 and 18 months of treatment, and corresponding changes in plasma

  • Medicaid Eligibility Changes Set to Hit Hospitals, Insurers, States

    Millions could lose coverage as their Medicaid eligibility is reviewed, with financial effects rippling through the healthcare industry.

  • Avidity Bio Crashes 17% After 'Rarer Than Rare' Event Sidelines Key Study

    A key study from Avidity Biosciences remains on hold after a patient experienced a rare side effect, leading RNA stock to plummet Thursday.

  • Millions are about to lose Medicaid. Here's why — and what to do.

    For the first time in three years, states will check if people enrolled in the health care program still qualify. Many don't.

  • BioRestorative Therapies (NASDAQ: BRTX) Is Targeting The Global Obesity Epidemic With Its Recent IP Portfolio Expansion

    By Julian Richard, Benzinga

  • Seeking at Least 8% Dividend Yield? Goldman Sachs Suggests 2 Dividend Stocks to Buy

    One thing is certain in the stock markets lately: their inherent uncertainty is taking charge, and high volatility is here to stay. For months, investors and economists have worried about the recessionary effects of the Federal Reserve’s anti-inflationary interest rate hikes – but the recent bank crisis has added another layer of concern to an already tumultuous situation. Now, we’re dealing with the fallout from that crisis, and inflation and interest rates both remain high. It’s a textbook cas

  • US Power Plant Firm Goes Bankrupt After Winter Storm Penalties

    (Bloomberg) -- Lincoln Power LLC, the owner of two Illinois power plants, filed for bankruptcy after its financial strain was exacerbated by nearly $39 million in penalties levied by the biggest US electric-grid operator. Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Traders Leave RussiaTrump Weighs Asking to Move NY Criminal Case to Staten Isl

  • A $200,000 Annuity Will Pay Out This Much a Month

    An annuity can be an appealing option to build your retirement nest egg. Adding guaranteed retirement income to your retirement can give you financial stability. But the exact amount that you'll get from an annuity each month will vary. Let's … Continue reading → The post How Much Does a $200,000 Annuity Pay Per Month? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Procrastinators, Rejoice: The 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years

    With a yield of 9.62%, the recently expired Series I bond was understandably popular. With interest rates rising, bond funds are down this year and banks continue to offer miserly rates on deposit accounts. So it's no wonder that a … Continue reading → The post It Pays to Procrastinate: The New 6.89% I bonds Will Beat the Old 9.62% Bonds in Just 4 Years appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • How much you need to earn to afford a $500,000 home

    The average U.S. home sales price hit $535,800 in 2022. We asked experts how much you need to earn to afford a home around that price point.

  • Three Stocks Turn $10,000 To $25,265 In Just 3 Months

    Investors enjoyed a small S&P 500 rally in March. But there were much more lucrative places to put money in the month.

  • Altria Lays Out a Transition to Smokeless Products. But It Begins With the Dividend.

    The biggest cigarette company in the U.S. acknowledges that it has to move toward smokeless products. But to hold its shareholder base, it also knows it has to grow an already rich dividend.

  • Nomura Says US Money Supply Plunge Is ‘Elephant in the Room’ for Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- A Nomura Holdings Inc. strategist is warning that investors are overlooking a crucial clue as they grapple with the path of US inflation and the Federal Reserve’s response. Most Read from BloombergTrump Faces Fingerprints, Mug Shot After Dramatic IndictmentWorld’s Top-Rated Airport Sees Immigration System RestoredHow King Charles Got Thrown Into Disney’s Fight With Florida Governor DeSantisTrump to Be Arraigned Next Week After Historic IndictmentStocks Rally as Traders Eye Peak Ra

  • Soaring Auto Loan Rates Are the Latest Roadblock for Car Sales

    (Bloomberg) -- Just when it seemed like things were getting back to normal at Rhett Ricart’s Columbus, Ohio, car dealerships — after pandemic-induced inventory shortages and runaway price inflation — a new obstacle emerged to keep buyers from closing the deal: soaring interest rates on auto loans.Most Read from BloombergVeteran Money Managers Bail on Stock Rally With Fed Hawks FlyingParents Are Paying Consultants $750,000 to Get Kids Into Ivy League SchoolsGlobal Food Supply Risks Rise as Key Tr

  • The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

    The Charles Schwab Corporation (SCHW) closed the most recent trading day at $52.38, moving -0.17% from the previous trading session.

  • Japan's Toyota hands St Petersburg plant over to Russian state

    MOSCOW (Reuters) -Russia and Toyota said on Friday that the Japanese carmaker's factory in St Petersburg had been handed over to state entity NAMI, with Moscow snapping up more assets from global automakers leaving Russia over the conflict in Ukraine. "Toyota's production site in St Petersburg has... been transferred to the state," Russia's Ministry of Industry and Trade said in a statement. The company said in September it had decided to stop vehicle production in Russia due to the interruption in supplies of key materials and parts.