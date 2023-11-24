We Think Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) Can Afford To Drive Business Growth

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But while the successes are well known, investors should not ignore the very many unprofitable companies that simply burn through all their cash and collapse.

So, the natural question for Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) shareholders is whether they should be concerned by its rate of cash burn. For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). We'll start by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves in order to calculate its cash runway.

When Might Twist Bioscience Run Out Of Money?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at September 2023, Twist Bioscience had cash of US$336m and no debt. In the last year, its cash burn was US$170m. Therefore, from September 2023 it had 2.0 years of cash runway. That's not too bad, but it's fair to say the end of the cash runway is in sight, unless cash burn reduces drastically. Importantly, if we extrapolate recent cash burn trends, the cash runway would be noticeably longer. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Twist Bioscience Growing?

We reckon the fact that Twist Bioscience managed to shrink its cash burn by 25% over the last year is rather encouraging. On top of that, operating revenue was up 20%, making for a heartening combination On balance, we'd say the company is improving over time. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Easily Can Twist Bioscience Raise Cash?

Even though it seems like Twist Bioscience is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Twist Bioscience's cash burn of US$170m is about 12% of its US$1.4b market capitalisation. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Twist Bioscience's Cash Burn?

Twist Bioscience appears to be in pretty good health when it comes to its cash burn situation. One the one hand we have its solid revenue growth, while on the other it can also boast very strong cash runway. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Taking an in-depth view of risks, we've identified 3 warning signs for Twist Bioscience that you should be aware of before investing.

