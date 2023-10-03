Think You’ve Planned Enough for Retirement? Think Again.
A recent Athene survey fielded by Kiplinger found that pre-retirees and retirees are covering the basics but leaving potentially costly gaps in their retirement plan.
Athene surveyed pre-retirees and retirees early in retirement about their retirement planning and found that many people have the basics covered — but they still have work to do. See below what gaps respondents are leaving, what they’re getting right and where you stack up in your plans for retirement.