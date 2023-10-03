Think You’ve Planned Enough for Retirement? Think Again.

U.S. markets open in 8 hours 10 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,314.75
    -9.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,555.00
    -83.00 (-0.25%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,946.50
    -38.25 (-0.26%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,765.50
    -5.90 (-0.33%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.13
    -0.69 (-0.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.60
    -11.60 (-0.63%)
     

  • Silver

    21.19
    -0.23 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0466
    -0.0015 (-0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.6830
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    17.61
    +0.09 (+0.51%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2065
    -0.0024 (-0.20%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    149.8780
    +0.0430 (+0.03%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    27,608.62
    -460.97 (-1.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    590.30
    -13.24 (-2.19%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,510.72
    -97.36 (-1.28%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    31,225.32
    -534.56 (-1.68%)
     

