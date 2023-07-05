We Think Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) Needs To Drive Business Growth Carefully

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although Amazon.com made losses for many years after listing, if you had bought and held the shares since 1999, you would have made a fortune. Nonetheless, only a fool would ignore the risk that a loss making company burns through its cash too quickly.

So should Vulcan Energy Resources (ASX:VUL) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? For the purpose of this article, we'll define cash burn as the amount of cash the company is spending each year to fund its growth (also called its negative free cash flow). Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

When Might Vulcan Energy Resources Run Out Of Money?

You can calculate a company's cash runway by dividing the amount of cash it has by the rate at which it is spending that cash. As at December 2022, Vulcan Energy Resources had cash of €134m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through €76m. Therefore, from December 2022 it had roughly 21 months of cash runway. Notably, analysts forecast that Vulcan Energy Resources will break even (at a free cash flow level) in about 4 years. Essentially, that means the company will either reduce its cash burn, or else require more cash. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Well Is Vulcan Energy Resources Growing?

Notably, Vulcan Energy Resources actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 181%, signifying heavy investment in the business. But shareholders are no doubt taking some confidence from the rockstar revenue growth of 466% during that same year. In light of the data above, we're fairly sanguine about the business growth trajectory. While the past is always worth studying, it is the future that matters most of all. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

Can Vulcan Energy Resources Raise More Cash Easily?

Even though it seems like Vulcan Energy Resources is developing its business nicely, we still like to consider how easily it could raise more money to accelerate growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By looking at a company's cash burn relative to its market capitalisation, we gain insight on how much shareholders would be diluted if the company needed to raise enough cash to cover another year's cash burn.

Since it has a market capitalisation of €453m, Vulcan Energy Resources' €76m in cash burn equates to about 17% of its market value. Given that situation, it's fair to say the company wouldn't have much trouble raising more cash for growth, but shareholders would be somewhat diluted.

So, Should We Worry About Vulcan Energy Resources' Cash Burn?

On this analysis of Vulcan Energy Resources' cash burn, we think its revenue growth was reassuring, while its increasing cash burn has us a bit worried. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Even though we don't think it has a problem with its cash burn, the analysis we've done in this article does suggest that shareholders should give some careful thought to the potential cost of raising more money in the future. Separately, we looked at different risks affecting the company and spotted 3 warning signs for Vulcan Energy Resources (of which 1 is concerning!) you should know about.

