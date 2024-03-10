We Think XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Ideally, a business will show two trends; firstly a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and secondly, an increasing amount of capital employed. Put simply, these types of businesses are compounding machines, meaning they are continually reinvesting their earnings at ever-higher rates of return. So when we looked at the ROCE trend of XRF Scientific (ASX:XRF) we really liked what we saw.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

For those who don't know, ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Analysts use this formula to calculate it for XRF Scientific:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.24 = AU$13m ÷ (AU$64m - AU$11m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2023).

Thus, XRF Scientific has an ROCE of 24%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the Machinery industry average of 13%.

In the above chart we have measured XRF Scientific's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you'd like, you can check out the forecasts from the analysts covering XRF Scientific for free.

What The Trend Of ROCE Can Tell Us

Investors would be pleased with what's happening at XRF Scientific. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 24%. Basically the business is earning more per dollar of capital invested and in addition to that, 55% more capital is being employed now too. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

In Conclusion...

In summary, it's great to see that XRF Scientific can compound returns by consistently reinvesting capital at increasing rates of return, because these are some of the key ingredients of those highly sought after multi-baggers. And with the stock having performed exceptionally well over the last five years, these patterns are being accounted for by investors. In light of that, we think it's worth looking further into this stock because if XRF Scientific can keep these trends up, it could have a bright future ahead.

Like most companies, XRF Scientific does come with some risks, and we've found 1 warning sign that you should be aware of.

