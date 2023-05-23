We Think Youngtimers (VTX:YTME) Might Have The DNA Of A Multi-Bagger

Finding a business that has the potential to grow substantially is not easy, but it is possible if we look at a few key financial metrics. Firstly, we'd want to identify a growing return on capital employed (ROCE) and then alongside that, an ever-increasing base of capital employed. Basically this means that a company has profitable initiatives that it can continue to reinvest in, which is a trait of a compounding machine. Speaking of which, we noticed some great changes in Youngtimers' (VTX:YTME) returns on capital, so let's have a look.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What Is It?

Just to clarify if you're unsure, ROCE is a metric for evaluating how much pre-tax income (in percentage terms) a company earns on the capital invested in its business. To calculate this metric for Youngtimers, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.31 = CHF3.4m ÷ (CHF11m - CHF441k) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Therefore, Youngtimers has an ROCE of 31%. In absolute terms that's a great return and it's even better than the IT industry average of 14%.

While the past is not representative of the future, it can be helpful to know how a company has performed historically, which is why we have this chart above. If you want to delve into the historical earnings, revenue and cash flow of Youngtimers, check out these free graphs here.

What Can We Tell From Youngtimers' ROCE Trend?

We're delighted to see that Youngtimers is reaping rewards from its investments and is now generating some pre-tax profits. About five years ago the company was generating losses but things have turned around because it's now earning 31% on its capital. And unsurprisingly, like most companies trying to break into the black, Youngtimers is utilizing 74% more capital than it was five years ago. This can indicate that there's plenty of opportunities to invest capital internally and at ever higher rates, both common traits of a multi-bagger.

On a related note, the company's ratio of current liabilities to total assets has decreased to 3.9%, which basically reduces it's funding from the likes of short-term creditors or suppliers. Therefore we can rest assured that the growth in ROCE is a result of the business' fundamental improvements, rather than a cooking class featuring this company's books.

In Conclusion...

Long story short, we're delighted to see that Youngtimers' reinvestment activities have paid off and the company is now profitable. However the stock is down a substantial 88% in the last five years so there could be other areas of the business hurting its prospects. Still, it's worth doing some further research to see if the trends will continue into the future.

Youngtimers does come with some risks though, we found 3 warning signs in our investment analysis, and 1 of those is a bit unpleasant...

