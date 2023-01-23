U.S. markets open in 17 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,995.50
    +7.00 (+0.18%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,567.00
    +93.00 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,699.25
    +22.25 (+0.19%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,878.00
    +2.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.35
    +0.71 (+0.87%)
     

  • Gold

    1,924.80
    -3.40 (-0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    23.39
    -0.55 (-2.28%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0852
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5360
    +0.0520 (+1.49%)
     

  • Vix

    20.08
    -0.44 (-2.14%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2333
    -0.0068 (-0.55%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.8090
    +1.2700 (+0.98%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,773.73
    -115.04 (-0.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    521.55
    +35.52 (+7.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,793.72
    +23.13 (+0.30%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,906.04
    +352.51 (+1.33%)
     

ThinkCyte Broadens Advisory Board with the Appointments of Dr. Diether Recktenwald, Ph.D. and Dr. Bo Saxberg, M.D. Ph.D.

·4 min read

TOKYO, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkCyte, a biotechnology company pioneering a novel artificial intelligence (AI)-based cell analysis, characterization, and isolation platform, announced today the appointments of Dr. Diether Recktenwald Ph.D. and Dr. Bo E. H. Saxberg M.D., Ph.D. to its senior Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The appointments complement the strengths of ThinkCyte's existing advisory team and bring deep experiential insights into emerging flow cytometry markets, strategic product development, and clinical applications to ThinkCyte's SAB.

Dr. Recktenwald has an expansive career in the development of flow cytometry instruments. He spent over three decades at Becton Dickinson (BD) Biosciences, culminating as Vice President of Advanced Technology where he guided the late-stage development of several novel flow cytometry technologies and product lines. Prior to that, he served as Director of Industrial and Environmental Bioscience at BD, where he was responsible for assessing and developing novel flow cytometric detection methods for emerging markets. Earlier in his career as VP R&D for BD Biosciences Immunocytometry Systems, he led the completion of several new flow cytometry systems, consumables, and accessory lines. He holds B.S and M.S. degrees in Chemistry from Saarland University, earned a Ph.D. in Biology from the Ruhr-University Bochum in Germany, and performed postdoctoral research in cell biology and biophysics at Stanford University.

"I was honored to join ThinkCyte's Advisory Board to contribute to their excellent team's approach and vision," said Dr. Recktenwald. "By combining the fluorescence detection capabilities of traditional flow cytometry with a new way of getting morphological detail and data about single cells and applying AI, it unlocks new applications in life science research and beyond. I look forward to working with the extremely accomplished team as a member of the Advisory Board to help bring this vision to reality."

Dr. Saxberg has a distinguished career spanning the pharmaceutical, academic, and government research sectors, helping to drive innovations in pharmaceutical and diagnostic therapeutics and related development technologies, including serving as a Founding Investor and subsequently Board Chairman for IntelliCyt, a pioneer in the field of high-throughput flow cytometry. Prior to this he served as Vice President, Corporate Staff, Advanced Communications at Johnson & Johnson and Vice President, New Business Development and Advanced Communications for eJNJ, LLC, a Johnson & Johnson subsidiary founded in 2000 to focus on opportunities in digital eHealth. Earlier, he was at Eli Lilly as Director of Information Sciences leading projects at the interface of new technologies and pharmaceutical industry innovation. Dr. Saxberg graduated summa cum laude from the University of Washington, where he received an Honors B.S. degree in Mathematics and an Honors B.S. degree in Chemistry. Dr. Saxberg also earned an Honours B.A./M.A. Cantab. in Physics from Cambridge University in England, an M.D. from Harvard University, and a Ph.D. in Physics from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

"ThinkCyte's unique morphology-based approach to single cell analysis and sorting is a fundamental advancement in the field and one of the main reasons I am so excited to be joining the Advisory Board," said Dr. Saxberg. "By combining a truly novel means of looking at cells with the power of AI to discover hidden patterns in data, ThinkCyte is enabling an entirely new way to view the relationship between cellular phenotypes and disease."

"We are thrilled to have Drs. Recktenwald and Saxberg join our SAB alongside a team of renowned interdisciplinary experts in technology and science," said Janette Phi, Chief Business Officer at ThinkCyte. "Their experience in identifying where novel cytometry technologies can bring value to biomedical research and healthcare markets complements the strengths of our current Advisory Board and will position us well to advance ThinkCyte's vision of bringing a new dimension in cellular analysis to the world."

About ThinkCyte Inc.

ThinkCyte, founded in 2016 with offices in Tokyo, Japan and San Carlos, California is a biotechnology company that develops innovative scientific instruments based on integrated, multidisciplinary technologies to enable life science research, diagnostics, and therapeutic development. The company pioneered Ghost Cytometry, a proprietary AI-based, label-free cell sorting technology and partners with major global biopharmaceutical companies and leading academic research institutes to further drive pioneering research. For more information, please visit thinkcyte.com.

To learn more about research collaborations or other partnering opportunities with ThinkCyte, email contact@thinkcyte.com.

Media Contact:
Willem Westra, Ph.D.
650-844-8296
352443@email4pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkcyte-broadens-advisory-board-with-the-appointments-of-dr-diether-recktenwald-phd-and-dr-bo-saxberg-md-phd-301727427.html

SOURCE ThinkCyte Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Have $500? 2 Absurdly Cheap Stocks Long-Term Investors Should Buy Right Now

    With the market selling off over the past year, many stocks are cheaper than they were. However, some stand out because they're ridiculously cheap compared to their peers. Right now, two stocks with absurdly low valuations are Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) and Medical Properties Trust (NYSE: MPW).

  • Why Warren Buffett Wants Apple Stock to Tumble

    Warren Buffett didn't have any problems beating the market last year. Several stocks were key in enabling Buffett to trounce the S&P 500. Actually, the tech giant's performance weighed heavily on Berkshire's return in 2022.

  • 3 Under-the-Radar Stocks With 590% to 772% Upside in 2023, According to Wall Street

    When the curtain closed on 2022, the ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average, widely followed S&P 500, and growth-dependent Nasdaq Composite, respectively finished lower by 9%, 19%, and 33%. It was, collectively, the worst performance for Wall Street in 14 years. This is why most analyst price targets point to upside in equities.

  • What's Going on With FuboTV Stock?

    FuboTV's (NYSE: FUBO) troubles are on the bottom line, where it has reported massive losses. Management updated investors on its near- and long-term prospects. *Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Jan.

  • 10 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will take a look at the 10 dirt cheap stocks to buy. To see more such companies, go directly to 5 Dirt Cheap Stocks To Buy. Amid a disastrous 2022 some analysts and market pundits are predicting a market rebound in late 2023 or 2024. Historically, market declines have given a […]

  • Microsoft Earnings Preview: It’s all About the Guidance

    Microsoft (Nasdaq: MSFT) will be reporting 2nd quarter financial results on Tuesday after the market closes. The company has seen a marked slowdown in revenue and earnings growth which culminated in quarterly earnings declining year-on-year for the quarter that ended September 2022. The consensus estimate for EPS for the quarter ending December is $2.32. This would reflect a decline of 6.5% from the $2.48 reported a year earlier and a small sequential decline from the first quarter. T

  • ‘The Fed-fueled fantasy bubble has popped.’ Stock investors are detached from reality — but they’re about to get a big dose.

    After the U.S. stock market made all-time highs last year, I spoke with Jeffrey Bierman, a professional stock-trader with more than three decades of experience. Bierman also lectures on TheoTrade.com and TheQuantGuy.com, and is an adjunct professor at Loyola University and DePaul University, both in Chicago. At the S&P 500’s (SPX) high he predicted a drop to 3600 or lower in 2022, and he was right.

  • Institutions own 49% of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) shares but individual investors control 50% of the company

    Every investor in Ford Motor Company ( NYSE:F ) should be aware of the most powerful shareholder groups. With 50...

  • ChatGPT Takes the Tech World by Storm: 4 Stocks Poised to Benefit (Besides Microsoft)

    You may have heard of ChatGPT, the artificial intelligence-powered Chatbot recently released to the public by start-up OpenAI. In the wake of ChatGPT's release, college professors are now fearing the rise of AI-generated college essays, and software developers may fear the rise of ChatGPT's AI-generated coding capabilities. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) had already invested $1 billion in OpenAI back in 2019, and the cloud giant is now reportedly in talks to invest another $10 billion into the company, so it obviously sees big promise in this new, advanced AI engine.

  • This dividend-stock ETF has a 12% yield and is beating the S&P 500 by a substantial amount

    Hamilton Reiner co-manages the $18.7 billion JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and explains his strategy

  • Want $10,000 in Passive Income in 2023? Invest $110,000 in These High-Yield Dividend Stocks

    If you want $10,000 in passive income in 2023, it's possible to do so by investing a total of $110,000 in these high-yield dividend stocks. As a BDC, Ares provides financing to small to medium-sized businesses. The company must return at least 90% of its taxable income to shareholders in the form of dividends.

  • Better Buy: Tesla vs. Alphabet Stock

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) and Google parent-company Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) may not have a lot of similarities in terms of the products and services that they sell. Tesla and Alphabet are both high-margin businesses that generate a ton of free cash flow (FCF), which can be used to accelerate investments, keep debt off the balance sheet, repurchase stock, and make strategic acquisitions. Demand for consumer-discretionary products -- like cars, as well as ad budgets -- decline during a weakening economy, and this could impact the growth of Tesla and Alphabet in the short term.

  • 2 Promising New Growth Stocks to Watch in 2023

    It's important to remember, though, that today's economic troubles and stock market downturn are temporary. Certain growth stocks may suffer in this sort of context. One is a medical technology company that's set to report record earnings.

  • Will Carvana Co. (CVNA) be Able to Bounce Back?

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management company, released its “Income Strategy” fourth-quarter 2022 investor letter. A copy of the same can be downloaded here. In the fourth quarter, the strategy returned 11.68% net of fees compared to a 3.98% return for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Also, the fund outperformed the S&P 500 Index […]

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street moved slightly lower during the third trading week of 2023. My "three stocks to avoid," which I thought were going to lose to the market in the past week -- Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY), Alcoa (NYSE: AA), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) -- plunged 8%, dipped 7%, and closed flat, respectively, averaging out to a 5% decline.

  • Here's Where Tesla's Next Gigafactory Might Be, and Why the Stock Is a Buy Now

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) electric vehicle business leads the industry and is coming off a fantastic year of growth in deliveries to customers with more production capacity than ever before. A recent report from Bloomberg suggests the company could soon strike a deal to build one million cars per year in Indonesia. Here's why Tesla stock is a buy either way.

  • Don’t let the ‘bear market house of mirrors’ fool you, Morgan Stanley’s Mike Wilson warns of the stock market

    Here's why Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson is not biting on the early year gains for stocks. It's all down to earnings that are portending bad news, he says.

  • Incoming Biden chief of staff Zients is nearly wealthy enough to buy the entire White House

    The person widely reported to be President Joe Biden's next chief of staff has just about enough assets to swap it for the entire White House, were it ever for sale.

  • These 3 Stocks Don't Look Like Crypto Companies -- But They Are

    If you analyze the new business strategies of some popular stocks, you might just find a crypto company.

  • With EPS Growth And More, Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) Makes An Interesting Case

    Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks...