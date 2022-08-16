U.S. markets closed

Thinkific Announces Departure of Chief Marketing Officer

·2 min read
  • THNCF

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 16, 2022 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market and sell online learning products, announced today the departure of the Chief Marketing Officer, Henk Campher, effective August 15, 2022.  Mr. Campher joined Thinkific in late 2021 to support Thinkific's overall brand and marketing efforts, and reported to Matt Smith, Co-Founder, Chief Strategy Officer and acting Chief Revenue Officer.

"We thank Henk for his many contributions to Thinkific. Henk is an amazing individual and a joy to work with," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific.  "As our market and our Company evolve, we continue to assess the roles and skill sets we require to achieve our short and long-term goals.  With that in mind, we remain focused on our search to appoint a Chief Revenue Officer in the coming months who will contribute to advancing both our sales and marketing strategies as well as accelerate customer acquisition.

"Matt Smith, Co-Founder of Thinkific, leads strategy for the Company, and, as acting Chief Revenue Officer, is providing leadership to the broader Sales & Marketing function for Thinkific. Under Matt's leadership, and with the expected skills and expertise of a Chief Revenue Officer, our team will continue to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of our Sales & Marketing efforts," concluded Greg Smith.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed team.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are based on Thinkific's current expectations, estimates, projection and assumptions that were made by the company in light of its information available at the time the statement was made and considers Thinkific's experience and its perception of trends. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding Thinkific's plans pertaining to the company's focus on achieving short and long term goals and the expected contributions towards such goals by the current management team and from the planned appointment of a Chief Revenue Officer in addition to the the expected benefits of the Officer's experience and skillset as a member of Thinkific's executive team. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Forward-looking statements and information are not guarantees of future performance and involve a number of risks and uncertainties, some that are similar to other companies with online learning products and some that are unique to Thinkific.  Thinkific's actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by its forward-looking statements, so readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on them.

Thinkific's Annual Information Form to Shareholders dated February 23, 2022  and other documents it files from time to time with securities regulatory authorities describe the risks, uncertainties, material assumptions and other factors that could influence actual results and such factors are incorporated herein by reference. Copies of these documents are available on SEDAR.

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkific-announces-departure-of-chief-marketing-officer-301607032.html

SOURCE Thinkific Labs Inc.

http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2022/16/c0238.html

