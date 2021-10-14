Thinkific Announces Filing of Shelf Prospectus

VANCOUVER, BC, Oct. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or the "Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading platform for creating, marketing, and selling online courses and other learning products, has filed a preliminary and final short form base shelf prospectus with the securities regulatory authorities in each of the provinces and territories of Canada.

The shelf prospectus will, subject to securities regulatory requirements, provide for the potential offering in Canada of up to an aggregate of C$300 million of Thinkific's subordinate voting shares, preferred shares, debt securities, warrants, subscription receipts and units from time to time over a 25-month period after applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities have issued a receipt for the final short form base shelf prospectus.

The shelf prospectus is intended to give Thinkific the flexibility to take advantage of financing opportunities at its discretion and when market conditions are favourable. The terms of such future offerings, if any, will be established at the time of such offerings. At the time any of the securities covered by the shelf prospectus are offered for sale, a prospectus supplement containing specific information about the terms of any such offering will be filed with applicable Canadian securities regulatory authorities.

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws ("forward-looking statements"). Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's potential plans for future offerings and the benefits of any such future offerings. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

For more information, please visit www.thinkific.com .

