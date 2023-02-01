Thinkific Announces Timing of Fourth Quarter and Year End 2022 Results Conference Call and Webcast

VANCOUVER, BC, Feb. 1, 2023 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. ("Thinkific" or "the Company") (TSX: THNC), a leading cloud-based software platform that enables entrepreneurs and established businesses of all sizes to create, market, and sell online learning products, will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2022 after market close on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Management will host a conference call and webcast to discuss the Company's financial and operational results at 2:30pm PT (5:30pm ET) on Thursday, February 23, 2023.

Fourth Quarter and Year Ended 2022 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast

When: Thursday, February 23rd

Time: 2:30pm PT (5:30pm ET)

Dial In: 1.888.664.6383 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8650 (International/Toronto)

Via URL Entry: https://bit.ly/3H93hI6 *

For those wishing to join the conference call via telephone, there are two ways to do that: either by dialing the conference call numbers above, or entering via URL entry. To enter via URL Entry, which can be done without operator assistance, you may register and enter your phone number at https://bit.ly/3H93hI6 to receive an instant automated call back.

The conference call will also be available via webcast on the investor relations section of Thinkific's website at investors.thinkific.com/events-and-presentations

A replay will be available commencing at 5:30pm PT (8:30pm ET) on November 23rd by dialing 1.888.390.0541 (US/Canada Toll-Free) or 1.416.764.8677 (International/Toronto), and can be accessed using the following passcode: 593677#. The replay will expire at 8:59pm PT (11:59pm ET) on November 20, 2023.

About Thinkific

Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for creator-educators and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell digital learning products—from courses to communities—and run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. Thinkific's 50,000 active creators earn hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada and has a distributed team.

For further information, please visit Thinkific.com .

