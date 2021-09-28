U.S. markets open in 2 hours 18 minutes

Thinkific Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer and New Chief Technology Officer

·3 min read
In this article:
  • Thinkific increases strength and depth of executive team with hire of Henk Campher as CMO, and Chris McGuire as CTO

  • New executive appointments to drive marketing strategy and support strategic growth plans

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Thinkific Labs Inc. (TSX: THNC) ("Thinkific" or the "Company"), a leading platform for creating, marketing and selling online courses, today announced two strategic appointments to its executive team. Henk Campher joins Thinkific as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO), and Chris McGuire as Chief Technology Officer (CTO).

Chris McGuire appointed CTO, Thinkific (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)
"We are very excited to welcome both Henk and Chris to our leadership team," said Greg Smith, Co-Founder and CEO of Thinkific. "They reflect a strong strategic addition to our executive ranks and will play key roles, building high-functioning teams around them and optimizing investment as we continue to carve out an increasingly prominent and differentiated position in the global market."

Campher brings more than 20 years of marketing and leadership experience, across the communications, brand, and social impact space. He joins Thinkific from Hootsuite, a global leader in social media management, where he was VP of Corporate Marketing and led global marketing strategy, driving brand awareness and market leadership. Prior to Hootsuite, he held the role of VP of Brand and Communications at global CRM powerhouse Salesforce, where he built and led the brand and communications team. Previously, he held senior positions at Fenton and Edelman, and developed communications and award-winning campaigns for a range of brands including Starbucks, Tiffany & Co, and Unilever.

"Thinkific is a rocketship which has fast become one of the most admired players in the booming creator economy, and they're just getting started," said Henk Campher. "I am thrilled to join such a talented and purpose-led team that is laser-focused on customer success. Through a relentless drive to innovate and improve, Thinkific is providing the next generation of online entrepreneurs the ultimate set of tools they need to build and grow their own thriving businesses."

Thinkific has also appointed Chris McGuire as its new CTO. Moving from his current VP of Engineering role within the Company, McGuire will take over the CTO position from Thinkific co-founder, Matt Payne. Payne will remain with Thinkific in the newly created role of SVP of Innovation where he will lead exploration of unique and compelling opportunities for future platform expansion as Thinkific continues to scale and differentiate itself in the market.

As CTO, McGuire will provide strategic direction over Thinkific's data-driven technology solutions and oversee their alignment with overall business goals and customer needs. Prior to joining Thinkific in early 2021, McGuire held CTO roles at Checkfront, an online global booking platform, and at Foodee, a technology startup disrupting the catering industry, leading teams across software development, product management, IT and security.

The new executive appointments come on the heels of the Company's recent announcement on the first-of-its-kind Fiverr Store launch which matches Course Creators with skilled digital freelancers. Earlier in the year, the Company also announced the launch of Thinkific Payments, which enables Course Creators to increase sales and spend less time on administration, and the Thinkific App Store which provides Course Creators with easy to access tools to enhance the functionality of the Thinkific platform.

To learn more about Thinkific, please visit www.thinkific.com.

About Thinkific
Thinkific (TSX:THNC) makes it simple for entrepreneurs and established businesses of any size to scale and generate revenue by teaching what they know. Our platform gives businesses everything they need to build, market, and sell online courses and other learning products, and to run their business seamlessly under their own brand, on their own site. In 2020 alone, Thinkific's 50,000 active course creators earned hundreds of millions of dollars in direct course sales while teaching tens of millions of students. Thinkific is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, with a distributed and growing team.

This news release includes forward-looking statements and forward–looking information within the meaning of Canadian securities laws. Often, but not always, forward–looking information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative and grammatical variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding the Company's plans for growth and the impact that the new appointees will have on such growth. Such statements and information are based on the current expectations of Thinkific's management, and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although Thinkific's management believes that the assumptions underlying these statements and information are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward–looking statements and information speak only as of the date on which they are made and Thinkific undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward–looking statement or information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Henk Campher appointed CMO, Thinkific (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)
Thinkific Logo (CNW Group/Thinkific Labs Inc.)
