Thinking of Going to Miami Beach for Spring Break? Why the City Has Spent $250,000 To Keep You Out

Miami Beach is saying “Goodbye” to spring breakers. The city has spent $250,000 on a campaign including a video that states it’s “breaking up with spring break,” Bloomberg reported.

Miami Beach Mayor Steven Meiner’s crackdown was a big part of his campaign last year. During the two busiest weekends in March, there will be DUI checkpoints, a 6 p.m. curfew on the beach, bag checks, $100 parking and no access to city garages or sidewalk seating on Ocean Drive. There will also be hefty fines for those in violation of the city’s new ordinances, including a $516 nonresident towing rate and fines ranging from $1,000 to $5,000 per day or per violation if you book a short-term rental for a period of less than six months and one day, per the new guidelines.

Over the years, the City of Miami Beach has dealt with billions of dollars generated by visitors, unruly crowds and spring break violence, CNN reported. There were two fatal shootings last year which led to a state of emergency and a midnight curfew. In Early March, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis announced that he was dispatching 140 state troopers throughout the state, 45 of them in Miami Beach, to keep party-goers in check.

“Make no mistake about it: If you’re coming here in order to enjoy Florida and have a good time, fine. If you’re coming for these other reasons, if you’re committing crimes, causing havoc, you are going to pay the price and we will hold you accountable,” DeSantis said during his announcement.

The effort also highlights the city’s intent to become a more sophisticated destination as it welcomes wealthier residents. According to Bloomberg, billionaires including Ken Griffin, Josh Harris and Orlando Bravo have purchased luxury homes in the Miami Beach area, bringing with them office buildings, restaurants and hedge-fund conferences.

But there are other destinations if you plan to travel south for spring break.

South Padre Island in Texas spent $400,000 marketing itself to spring breakers, college students and families, according to Bloomberg. The city even allocates $50,000 of its budget to throw parties, including a “Battle of the Universities” featuring giant jenga, tug-of-war, beach concerts and limbo contests.

