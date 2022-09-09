Thinking outside the booth: 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan helps broaden, deepen Taiwan's cultural industry

KAOHSIUNG, Sept. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan, organized by Taiwan Design Research Institute, the largest cultural and creative event in Asia, has allowed Taiwan's unique culture to permeate the world's artistic and creative industry.

The event, which has recently concluded its ten-day run in Taiwan's southern port city of Kaohsiung, is different from other trade fairs for being more than a place to showcase Taiwan's creative industry. In addition to keeping track of the trends in the field, an international creative industry trade fair also needs to generate enough energy to create trends of its own.

The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan set out to systemize the trends in Taiwan's contemporary culture and creative industry. Through the eyes of cutting-edge curators, the event brought diverse and socially relevant perspectives to its audience year after year, thereby deepening the influence of Taiwan's culture to its creative industry and ensuring its role as the foundation of the industry.

The host city of Kaohsiung, which held the Creative Expo Taiwan for the first time this year, has also injected a new energy to the event. By moving to Kaohsiung's Asia New Bay Area – 5GAIoT, an important area of Taiwan's 5G technology development, for the first time, the event went outside its "comfort zones" to a city that is not the capital and a venue other than a designated cultural park. The goal is to push the Creative Expo Taiwan beyond the "echo chamber" and to incorporate elements that are influencing our lives such as technology development to the event.

The event served as an open platform for creators to explore the possibilities of working with pioneers from different fields. The 2022 Creative Expo Taiwan cooperated with unlikely partners such as the XRSPACE, a pioneer of the Metaverse. The resulting cooperation, the GOXR Metaverse Creators Project, provided creators with a new universe of opportunities literally to develop their works. For creators more rooted in this universe, the Expo launched an online Creative Expo section jointly with Pinkoi, one of Asia's leading online marketplaces for original design goods, digital creations and workshop experiences, to help Taiwan-based exhibitors to open up new markets and business opportunities through e-commerce.

