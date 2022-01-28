U.S. markets close in 2 hours 4 minutes

Thinking about starting a business? Make TechCrunch Early Start 2022 your first step

Alexandra Ames
·3 min read

The idea of starting your own business can be overwhelming — often to the point of paralysis. Here’s the thing: you’re not alone. Here’s the other thing: it doesn’t have to be that way. If that drive to be your own boss won’t let you sleep at night, then TechCrunch Early Stage 2022 is an absolute must-attend event.

Whether you’re looking for sage advice, expert resources, a better understanding of the business-building process or a supportive community of like-minded “want-repreneurs,” you’ll find that and more at TC Early Stage, a summit designed for founders in the very beginning stages of business development.

Be there live and in-person only:

This event takes place IRL on April 14 at Pier 27, our expansive San Francisco venue. Meeting real people face-to-face is an essential (not to mention fun) part of building a business network, especially when you’re just starting out, and we’re ready make it happen as safely as possible. Read our COVID vaccination policy before you buy your pass

Hot tip: The sooner you buy your ticket, the more money you’ll save. We only have a few more tickets available at the $199 price. Get ‘em quick, because when they’re gone the price goes up — buy your TC Early Stage pass now, and you’ll save $350.

Here’s what you can expect to experience at your day-long adventure in learning. Three concurrent tracks offer expert-led workshops and smaller, more intimate roundtables focused on a range of topics, like how to build your brand, outside-the-box ways to raise or bootstrap, hiring talent, legal issues and a whole lot more. Even the TechCrunch editorial staff will be in the house to offer their insight on market trends and provide tips that might help you score invaluable media exposure.

Here’s another big bonus. We’re limiting the total number of tickets to ensure attendees have both access and time to talk with the experts and get real-time feedback — on issues with their fledgling companies or how they can take their idea and monetize it.

TechCrunch Early Stage 2022 takes place on April 14 in San Francisco. It’s been a long time coming, but now’s the time to mask up and get down with other determined individuals and unleash your inner entrepreneur. Buy your pass today and save $350.

Is your company interested in sponsoring or exhibiting at Early Stage 2022 — Operations & Fundraising? Contact our sponsorship sales team by filling out this form.

