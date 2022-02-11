U.S. markets open in 5 hours 38 minutes

ThinkMarkets secures US$40 million Growth Capital Funding Package from Leading Institutional Investors

·2 min read

LONDON, Feb. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkMarkets is pleased to announce the recent successful closing of a US$40 million funding package which will enable rapid growth across existing and exciting new business initiatives in 2022. The funding package consisted of a US$10 million in pre-IPO convertible equity investment and US$30 million senior secured debt facility.

ThinkMarkets, official global trading partner of Liverpool FC.
ThinkMarkets, official global trading partner of Liverpool FC.

Commenting on the funding package, Mr. Nauman Anees, Co-Founder and CEO of ThinkMarkets said, "Our exceptional growth in recent years has been underpinned by a significant increase in products available on our world leading multi asset trading platform. Our ambitions to continue to rapidly scale are entrenched in strong geographical expansion plans and significant new product developments to benefit our client's trading and wealth management needs in an increasingly borderless investing world. This funding package, supported by leading institutional investors, gives our business the liquidity to scale rapidly in line with our business growth objectives. I thank all the investors who participated and look forward to introducing ThinkMarkets to an increasing number of global trading and wealth management participants."

The funding package secured by ThinkMarkets included two components;

1. US$10 million pre-IPO convertible equity investment, and

2. US$30 million senior secured debt facility.

Pre-IPO Convertible Equity Facility

ThinkMarkets completed a US$10m pre-IPO convertible equity investment, supported by existing shareholder, Regal Funds Management. This convertible equity investment was completed directly by the company, with Chardan, a U.S. headquartered global investment bank, acting as lead financial advisor.

Senior-Secured Debt Facility

A senior-secured debt facility of US$30m was provided by Mars Growth, a Liquidity Group and MUFG joint venture fund. This facility was completed using Liquidity Group's innovative artificial intelligence platform Liquidity Analytics and was introduced to ThinkMarkets by Singapore-based ARC Investments.

"It has been our pleasure to work with Nauman Anees and his great team at ThinkMarkets to provide them with the funding to continue rapidly scaling their fintech business." Ron Daniel, Co-Founder & CEO, Liquidity Group.

About ThinkMarkets:

ThinkMarkets is an innovative multi asset online trading firm allowing access to everything from Equities, Crypto, FX and more. By providing quick and easy access to a wide range of markets around the globe through our global geographic footprint we are removing the boundaries for investing and trading. The company employs the latest technology to provide the best pricing and execution speed and delivers superior service to traders throughout their trading journey. ThinkMarkets maintains competitive trading conditions including tight spreads, low to zero commissions and a range of account types tailored to the needs of specific clients. With headquarters in London and Melbourne, and hubs in Asia, the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and Japan, ThinkMarkets provides global market access to individual and institutional investors all over the world.

www.thinkmarkets.com

For more information: pr@thinkmarkets.com

Contact:
Victor Golovtchenko
+44 203 514 2374
pr@thinkmarkets.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1744594/ThinkMarkets_Liverpool_FC.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/835251/ThinkMarkets_Logo.jpg

ThinkMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/ThinkMarkets)
ThinkMarkets Logo (PRNewsfoto/ThinkMarkets)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/thinkmarkets-secures-us40-million-growth-capital-funding-package-from-leading-institutional-investors-301480352.html

SOURCE ThinkMarkets

