ThinkNow Audiences Multicultural Holidays Zero-Party Data Available on Major DSPs and SSPs

BURBANK, Calif., March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkNow, a leading cross-cultural insights and research technology company, announces the launch of its "Multicultural Holidays" audience segment, now available on major Demand-Side and Supply-Side Platforms. The new audiences are comprised of zero-party data related to the celebration of Thanksgiving, Christmas, and other popular holidays and joins the over 75 highly-curated audience segments available through ThinkNow Audiences, a robust permission-based solution targeting multicultural audiences at scale.

ThinkNow Audiences, which launched in Q2 2022, is growing rapidly. Over 100 media firms, advertising agencies, and Fortune 500 brands access ThinkNow Audiences programmatically every month. Advertisers see, on average, 2X the results rate with ThinkNow Audiences' zero-party data than with other data providers.

"ThinkNow Audiences provides a unique way for advertisers and marketers to target their ideal customer. Using zero-party data, we can generate audience segments more specific than what's available in the market today," says Jonathan Saquicili, Sr. Product Manager, ThinkNow.

ThinkNow Audiences data is gathered from surveys, not cookie data. Survey participants voluntarily opt in and are incentivized to provide high-value insights. Survey data is converted into digital audience segments, which are then clustered and pushed to Demand Side Platforms (DSP), like The Trade Desk, MediaMath, DV360 and SpotX, where brands can leverage them for targeting and optimizing advertising campaigns. All audience segments are searchable under the label "Semasio Inc.-ThinkNow Multicultural."

"ThinkNow Audiences offers the most accurate solution for establishing optimal segments in programmatic campaigns, ensuring that brands can confidently target the ideal consumer. Our advanced 'Look-a-Like' model, developed in partnership with Semasio, leverages insights from our surveys of the general population and multicultural communities. With the looming demise of cookies in 2024, ThinkNow Audiences is poised to become the go-to option for ad agencies seeking an efficient and effective way to run their programmatic campaigns without starting from scratch," says Emmily Maduro, Account Executive, ThinkNow Audiences.

About ThinkNow:

ThinkNow is a full-service, cross-cultural research technology company providing insight solutions to help organizations thrive in the culturally evolving and dynamically shifting demographics of the U.S. consumer market. The firm also owns and operates one of the largest and most representative Hispanic online panels in the industry, DigaYGane.com, which provides sample to leading market research companies around the world. Learn more at thinknow.com.

