ThinkOn Opens Global Command Centre Bringing Specialized Technology Jobs and Economic Boost to North Bay

Think On Inc.
·4 min read
Think On Inc.
Think On Inc.

Award-winning Canadian cloud solution provider ThinkOn selects the Gateway of the North, North Bay, for its $4 Million CAD Global Command and Cyber Security Operations Centre

NORTH BAY, Ontario, Aug. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ThinkOn Inc., a Canadian based cloud solution provider with a global footprint, is pleased to announce the opening of its Global Command Centre in North Bay, Ontario, Canada on August 25, 2022. The centre projects 20-30 high-tech jobs and 20 co-op student placements within the next three years. The highly secure site will act as ThinkOn's hub for incident response and operational management, supporting its data centres located across the United States, the Caribbean region, the United Kingdom, Australia, and Canada.

The Global Command Centre houses ThinkOn’s primary cyber security operations, a centre of excellence for digital public safety, a professional services group, event and network operations, and application development. ThinkOn has conducted its initial hiring, but is still recruiting for professional services, security and DevOps positions. The ThinkOn team plans to draw from local talent, as well as some of the skilled, post-service talent from Canadian Forces to fill certain roles.

“Our global business has been growing exponentially,” says Craig McLellan, Founder and CEO of ThinkOn. “To better serve our customers and protect their data, we needed to expand and create a 24/7 security and operations management centre run by an elite research and response team. We also needed a state-of-the-art location to house our new Digital Public Safety (DPS) research and design group. North Bay is a wonderful and supportive community of hard-working people and engaged academics who focus on data security and public safety. The city offers superior quality of life and excellent healthcare and recreation facilities, and beautiful vistas. We are excited to work with, and give back to, the community that we are now a part of.”

ThinkOn provides a robust suite of data management and information asset protection solutions to empower companies and government agencies to do whatever they need to do with their data in the most secure way possible. The company has received numerous accolades, including recently being named to Deloitte’s Technology Fast 500™, a ranking of the 500 fastest growing technology, media, telecommunications, life sciences, fintech, and energy tech companies in North America and to its Technology Fast 50™ list for its rapid revenue growth, entrepreneurial spirit, and bold innovation. ThinkOn is also VMware’s Canadian Sovereign Cloud partner and CIOReview’s Most Promising Backup Solution Provider 2021.

Canada’s technology industry is thriving. The Business Development Bank of Canada (BDC) expects tech sector revenue to grow by 5.3% in 2022, and by 22.4% between 2021 and 2024. BDC also notes that software-as-a-service (SaaS), infrastructure-as-a-service (IaaS), and platform-as-a-service (PaaS) companies are among the fastest-growing segments in the software sector.1 Untethered by the geographical requirements some industries face, companies in the technology industry have the freedom and potential to generate economic growth in smaller communities.

“On behalf of North Bay City Council, I am pleased to officially welcome Craig and the ThinkOn team to North Bay,” says Mayor Al McDonald. “It is exciting to see their commitment to this project and our community. The establishment of ThinkOn’s Global Command Centre in North Bay is a great opportunity and will support the growth of our existing sector.”

While Canada’s technology sector growth outpaces the overall economy, as an industry, it is facing a talent shortfall. By partnering with North Bay’s Canadore College, ThinkOn is fostering a meaningful connection between the industry and the talent pipeline.

“This is an exceptional opportunity for Canadore College and the community,” says George Burton, president of Canadore College. “Having a company of ThinkOn’s calibre in North Bay will help advance student learning and research. Canadore offers outstanding IT and cybersecurity education and certification opportunities. It will be inspiring for students to realize that they can pursue a meaningful career in IT without having to leave the community that they love.”

About ThinkOn Inc.

ThinkOn Inc. is a cloud service provider dedicated to solving complex data problems, from infrastructure to ransomware protection, with its portfolio of innovative solutions. ThinkOn’s channel-only distribution empowers over 150 value-add resellers and managed service providers to service the data needs of 1800+ businesses in commercial enterprise and public sectors across North America, the United Kingdom, and Australia. ThinkOn builds its solutions on industry-leading technology platforms engineered to make your data more resilient, secure, workable, and searchable.

www.thinkon.com

For further information: (press only) contact Sarah Finney, Director of Marketing, ThinkOn, Inc. sarah.finney@thinkon.com

1 Betakit.com, “BDC REPORT EXPECTS TECH SECTOR REVENUE TO GROW BY 22 PERCENT BY 2024.”
https://betakit.com/bdc-report-expects-tech-sector-revenue-to-grow-by-22-percent-by-2024/



