ThinkWhy® Welcomes Global Talent Acquisition Expert Jim D'Amico to Executive Advisory Board

·3 min read

Award-winning executive to advise on talent acquisition strategy

DALLAS, Aug. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ThinkWhy, a Dallas-based SaaS company focused on creating a new generation of AI-driven labor market solutions, today announced the addition of globally recognized talent acquisition leader Jim D'Amico to its Executive Advisory Board. D'Amico will advise ThinkWhy on industry needs and best practices, including the use of advanced metrics and data analysis to develop and optimize transformational talent acquisition software solutions.

ThinkWhy adds globally-recognized talent acquisition leader Jim D&#39;Amico to its Executive Advisory Board. D&#39;Amico will advise ThinkWhy on industry needs and best practices, including the use of advanced metrics and data analysis to develop and optimize transformational talent acquisition software solutions.
ThinkWhy adds globally-recognized talent acquisition leader Jim D'Amico to its Executive Advisory Board. D'Amico will advise ThinkWhy on industry needs and best practices, including the use of advanced metrics and data analysis to develop and optimize transformational talent acquisition software solutions.

"ThinkWhy is a respected industry innovator, and they share my passion for leveraging the most advanced technology."

D'Amico leads the Global Talent Acquisition practice for Celanese Corporation, a global chemical and specialty materials company based in Irving, Texas and he is a Board Member and Past Board President of The Association of Talent Acquisition Professionals. Listed by Glassdoor among the Top 20 Branded HR professionals, D'Amico was also recognized in 2015 by ERE for his work at Spectrum Health in building the Best Large Talent Acquisition Organization, a feat he accomplished in a less than a year.

"ThinkWhy is a respected industry innovator, and they share my passion for leveraging the most advanced technology to empower talent acquisition professionals with better tools and insights to navigate today's evolving workforce," said D'Amico. "I'm proud to be joining my fellow Executive Advisory Board members in advising ThinkWhy as the company puts the power of advanced machine learning into the hands of recruiters and human resource (HR) leaders."

D'Amico and his teams are five-time recipients of CANDE Candidate Experience awards, presented annually by the Talent Board. He is a globally sought speaker, author and talent acquisition community mentor; and he is among those featured in a series of high-profile articles by Dr. John Sullivan on Exceptional TA Leaders. D'Amico is known for innovating unique approaches to talent acquisition, including hiring a Hollywood screenwriter to help team members become better story tellers; and pioneering a Differentiated Recruiting Model for organizations to customize strategic vs. support role talent acquisition across multiple locations and business units.

"Jim is a skilled strategist and advisor to ThinkWhy. He joined our Industry Influencer Panel earlier this year, and it quickly became obvious that we needed him on our Executive Advisory Board," said Claudine Zachara, President and COO of ThinkWhy. "Jim's experience building best-in-class talent acquisition functions for large global organizations – together with his highly-respected role as a thought leader and mentor in the industry – will accelerate our efforts to bring strategic solutions to our industry."

About LaborIQ by ThinkWhy
LaborIQ by ThinkWhy is talent intelligence software helping organizations drive people and business strategy by providing answers to today's compensation, employee retention, and job market forecasts. Powered by advanced AI technology, the platform delivers unequaled ease, accuracy, and unlimited access for all U.S. cities, and over 20,000 job titles.

