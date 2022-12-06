U.S. markets close in 1 hour 53 minutes

Third Annual Survey Reveals Telehealth Popularity Growing Among Older Adults

·3 min read

Over 92% of Older Adults Are Now Comfortable Using Telehealth

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Independa, an award-winning TV-based platform providing remote engagement, education and care, and providers of the Independa Health Hub® ecosystem of healthy offerings and benefits integrated on LG TVs, today announced the results of their third-annual commissioned survey examining behaviors of U.S. adults over 70.

Older Adults Overwhelmingly Prefer Telehealth
Older Adults Overwhelmingly Prefer Telehealth

Results from the annual study found an upward trend in the adoption and satisfaction of telehealth offerings. Over 93% of older adults said they would like to have a telehealth option, compared with 84% in 2021. Nearly 86% of older adults attended telehealth appointments in the last year, compared with 75% in the previous year. Of those attending telehealth appointments, 85% enjoyed their experience, compared to 74% in 2021.

The nationwide survey of 1,000 American adults also found that:

  • 66% of older adults are more concerned about the COVID-19 pandemic now than they were in 2021.

  • 97% of children with older adult parents are concerned about the health of their parents living alone, and worry about their isolation.

  • Top 3 reasons older adult parents consider using telehealth is to have regular checkups with primary care, monitor chronic conditions, and monitor recovery from an illness.

  • Respondents also said that they are interested in tele-dentistry, remote mental health and counseling, music therapy and remote physical therapy.

"We are thrilled to be helping drive increased adoption of telehealth among older adults and the comfort this brings to those caring for their parents and loved ones looking to live independently for as long as possible," said Kian Saneii, founder and CEO of Independa. "The pandemic isn't over, but regardless, the new norm is to deliver more flexible, more personalized, more cost effective and more convenient health and wellness options in the home in general, but particularly for older adults."

Survey respondents were also asked about their technology habits. Two out of three people responded that they were only a little bit technically savvy, yet two-thirds found setting up telehealth appointments to be easy. When asked which screen devices older adults are most adept at using, the television was by far the highest ranked device. In fact, the survey found that 94% of older adults watch TV every day, with nearly 10% watching TV for over 9 hours per day.

"By bringing an ecosystem of healthy offerings through the Independa Health Hub to millions of LG smart TV's in the U.S., we are making connected care and enhanced social engagement easier, more cost effective and more accessible for people of any technical ability," said Saneii.

About Independa:
Founded in 2009, Independa, Inc, is the innovator of the award-winning TV-based social engagement, education and care platform. Independa transforms any television into a simplified, bi-directional engagement window to the world, enabling those who are difficult to reach and socially isolated to connect with caregivers and loved ones. Independa helps people stay at their residence of choice longer, safer and more comfortably, delivering on the joys and possibilities of a Life, Connected™.

Connect with Independa on our website, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

All registered or unregistered trademarks are the sole property of their respective owners.

Media Contact:
Lauren Chouinard
FortyThree, Inc.
831.888.9011
Independa@43pr.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-annual-survey-reveals-telehealth-popularity-growing-among-older-adults-301696150.html

SOURCE Independa

