Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio), a renowned investment firm, recently disclosed its portfolio updates for the second quarter of 2023, which ended on June 30, 2023. The firm is known for its value-oriented investment philosophy, focusing on undervalued securities that offer attractive long-term potential. The firm's approach is characterized by rigorous fundamental analysis and a focus on intrinsic value.

According to the recent 13F filing, the firm's portfolio contained 58 stocks with a total value of $606 million. The top holdings were Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW) with 10.05%, Warrior Met Coal (HCC) with 8.64%, and Deutsche Bank (DB) with 5.28% of the portfolio.

Third Avenue Management's Q2 2023 13F Filing Update

Top Trades of the Quarter

The following were the firm's top three trades of the quarter:

Tidewater Inc (NYSE:TDW)

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in Tidewater Inc. by 295,408 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 2.23%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $45.76. As of August 14, 2023, TDW's price was $62.6 with a market cap of $3.3 billion. The stock has returned 204.18% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 8 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 3 out of 10. In terms of valuation, TDW has a price-earnings ratio of 66.70, a price-book ratio of 3.57, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 18.40, and a price-sales ratio of 4.09.

Valaris Ltd (NYSE:VAL)

During the quarter, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) bought 110,522 shares of Valaris Ltd, bringing the total holding to 419,726 shares. This trade had a 1.15% impact on the equity portfolio. The stock traded for an average price of $60.35 during the quarter. As of August 14, 2023, VAL's price was $74.34 with a market cap of $5.51 billion. The stock has returned 47.21% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 6 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 2 out of 10. In terms of valuation, VAL has a price-earnings ratio of 47.09, a price-book ratio of 4.46, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 19.47, and a price-sales ratio of 3.26.

Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN.B)

Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio) reduced their investment in Lennar Corp by 60,100 shares, impacting the equity portfolio by 0.92%. During the quarter, the stock traded for an average price of $98.59. As of August 14, 2023, LEN.B's price was $112.53 with a market cap of $35.34 billion. The stock has returned 64.72% over the past year. GuruFocus gives the company a financial strength rating of 7 out of 10 and a profitability rating of 10 out of 10. In terms of valuation, LEN.B has a price-earnings ratio of 7.69, a price-book ratio of 1.44, a price-earnings-to-growth (PEG) ratio of 0.24, a EV-to-Ebitda ratio of 5.99, and a price-sales ratio of 1.05.

In conclusion, Third Avenue Management (Trades, Portfolio)'s Q2 2023 13F filing reveals a strategic approach to portfolio management, with significant trades in Tidewater Inc., Valaris Ltd, and Lennar Corp. The firm's investment decisions reflect its commitment to value investing and rigorous fundamental analysis.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

