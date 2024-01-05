Do Third Coast Bancshares' (NASDAQ:TCBX) Earnings Warrant Your Attention?

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Third Coast Bancshares with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Fast Is Third Coast Bancshares Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Over the last three years, Third Coast Bancshares has grown EPS by 6.2% per year. While that sort of growth rate isn't anything to write home about, it does show the business is growing.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Not all of Third Coast Bancshares' revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers used in this article might not be the best representation of the underlying business. EBIT margins for Third Coast Bancshares remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 35% to US$135m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Third Coast Bancshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Any way you look at it Third Coast Bancshares shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$746k to buy stock, over the last year. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Chief Financial Officer R. McWhorter who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$317k, paying US$14.45 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Third Coast Bancshares insiders have a valuable investment in the business. To be specific, they have US$18m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. That amounts to 6.8% of the company, demonstrating a degree of high-level alignment with shareholders.

Is Third Coast Bancshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for Third Coast Bancshares is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. Better yet, insiders are significant shareholders, and have been buying more shares. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Third Coast Bancshares. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

