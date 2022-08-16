U.S. markets closed

For the Third Consecutive Year, MagicLinks Appears on the Inc. 5000 With A Three-Year Revenue Growth of 724%

·5 min read

VENICE, Calif., Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Inc. revealed that MagicLinks is No. 876 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

Official MagicLinks company logo
Official MagicLinks company logo

"We are incredibly honored to once again rank in the Top 20% of the Fastest Growing Companies in America. We pride ourselves on empowering the world's leading brands to strategically leverage their full marketing and social commerce capabilities in partnership with more than 25,000 creators on YouTube, TikTok, and Instagram.

Our three-year revenue growth of 724% illustrates the tremendous impact of our team's dedication to empowering both our brand partners and creators within the social commerce space; and demonstrates that our unique mix of proprietary creator data, powerful matching algorithms, and incredible employee talent is resonating with our 5,000+ brand partners who leverage our insights to scale their businesses," said Brian Nickerson, CEO, and Co-Founder of MagicLinks.

The companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 have not only been successful, but have also demonstrated resilience amid supply chain woes, labor shortages, and the ongoing impact of Covid-19. Among the top 500, the average median three-year revenue growth rate soared to 2,144 percent. Together, those companies added more than 68,394 jobs over the past three years.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc. magazine, which will be available on August 23.

"The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today."

Since 2015, MagicLinks' 25,000+ influencers have driven $3B+ GMV in eCommerce transactions with over 375K+ videos, 30B+ views and 1.5B+ in fan reach.

Over the past 24 months, MagicLinks has ranked on the Los Angeles Business Journal's list of "Fastest-Growing Private Companies in LA" in 2020 and 2021. So far in 2022, the company has ranked on the Financial Times list of "Fastest Growing Companies in America", Los Angeles Business Journal's "Best Places To Work in Los Angeles" - Medium Sized Companies, and on BuiltinLA's list of "Best Small Companies to Work for in Los Angeles."

About MagicLinks

MagicLinks is an award-winning Certified B Corporation that powers social commerce through an exclusive platform for video influencers and the world's leading brands.

MagicLinks is an award-winning Influencer Marketing Platform and Certified B Corporation powering social commerce with Creators and the world's leading consumer brands. MagicLinks' proprietary technology, Match Intelligence, provides strategic Creator matching for Brands looking to drive awareness, engagement, and sales across social media. The platform provides scalable, data-backed campaign solutions with dependable ROI and full-funnel reporting, while also providing Creators a reliable way to earn and grow their business.

To learn more about MagicLinks, please visit www.magiclinks.com.

CONTACT:   
Alexis Papadopoulos
Alexis.Papadopoulos@magiclinks.com 
(626) 802-0740

More about Inc. and the Inc. 5000

Methodology

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine's September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Inc.

The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across various channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced yearly since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best companies an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For more information on the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, visit http://conference.inc.com/.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-third-consecutive-year-magiclinks-appears-on-the-inc-5000-with-a-three-year-revenue-growth-of-724-301607024.html

SOURCE MagicLinks

