For the Third Consecutive Year: 'U.S. News & World Report' Names Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford Among Top 10 Children's Hospitals in the Nation

·4 min read

2022–23 Best Children's Hospitals annual survey ranks the top pediatric facilities in the country to help families with complex and rare conditions find the best medical care for their children

STANFORD, Calif., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- For the third year running, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has been named among the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation, according to the U.S. News & World Report 2022–23 Best Children's Hospitals survey, published today.

Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford Named as a Top 10 Children’s Hospital in the Nation by ‘U.S. News & World Report’

The rankings place Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford as the top children's hospital in Northern California and include it on the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll, a designation awarded to pediatric centers that deliver exceptionally high-quality care across multiple specialties. In addition, the 2022–23 survey once again announced state and regional rankings; Packard Children's Hospital ranked second among all Pacific-region and California children's hospitals.

"Achieving the Best Children's Hospitals Honor Roll distinction for the third year in a row and being ranked as one of the top 10 children's hospitals in the nation is a testament to the excellence in specialty care that has come to define Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford nationally," said Paul A. King, president and chief executive officer of Stanford Children's Health. "We are proud of our exceptional physicians, nurses, clinical staff, and employees, who are dedicated to providing the highest-quality, innovative patient care for children and expectant mothers every day."

The annual Best Children's Hospitals survey rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the United States in 10 pediatric specialties: cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and lung surgery, and urology.

For the seventh consecutive year, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has achieved rankings in all 10 pediatric specialties. This year's survey ranked four of the hospital's specialties in the top 10, including two in the top five nationwide. These include nephrology (No. 2), pulmonology and lung surgery (No. 5), neonatology (No. 6), and neurology and neurosurgery (No. 7).

The hospital also ranked in diabetes and endocrinology (No. 11), gastroenterology and GI surgery (No. 13), orthopedics (No. 18), urology (No. 22), cancer (No. 22), and cardiology and heart surgery (No. 26).

"Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford has a long history of providing exemplary care for children and families in the Bay Area and beyond," said Lloyd Minor, MD, dean of the Stanford University School of Medicine. "This honor from U.S. News & World Report recognizes that proud tradition and the exceptional faculty and staff who bring it to life every day for our patients and community."

One of only two children's hospitals in California that achieved Honor Roll status, Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford is at the center of Stanford Children's Health, the Bay Area's largest health care enterprise dedicated exclusively to children and expectant mothers. This is the 18th consecutive year that the hospital has been recognized by U.S. News & World Report surveys. Celebrating its 31st anniversary in 2022, the hospital is the youngest institution among the top hospitals, the rest of which range in operations between 70 and 165 years.

The U.S. News & World Report Best Children's Hospitals rankings are the most comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric hospitals and help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available in consultation with their doctors and other medical professionals. Based on clinical data and an annual survey of pediatric specialists, the rankings methodology factors in patient outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, as well as available clinical resources and compliance with best practices. For more information, visit Best Children's Hospitals.

Media Contact
Elizabeth Valente
Stanford Children's Health Media/PR Manager
EValente@StanfordChildrens.org
(650) 269-5401

About Stanford Children's Health
Stanford Children's Health, with Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford at its center, is the Bay Area's largest health care system exclusively dedicated to children and expectant mothers. Our network of care includes more than 65 locations across Northern California and more than 85 locations in the U.S. Western region. As part of Stanford Medicine, a leading academic health system that also includes Stanford Health Care and the Stanford University School of Medicine, we are cultivating the next generation of medical professionals and are at the forefront of scientific research to improve children's health outcomes around the world. We are a nonprofit organization committed to supporting the community through meaningful outreach programs and services and providing necessary medical care to families, regardless of their ability to pay. Discover more at stanfordchildrens.org.

 

Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (PRNewsfoto/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospi)
Lucile Packard Children's Hospital Stanford (PRNewsfoto/Lucile Packard Children’s Hospi)
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/for-the-third-consecutive-year-us-news--world-report-names-lucile-packard-childrens-hospital-stanford-among-top-10-childrens-hospitals-in-the-nation-301565836.html

SOURCE Stanford Children’s Health and Lucile Packard Children’s Hospital Stanford

