Amazon's new Fire TV voice remote with app shortcuts will ship April 14th

Richard Lawler
·Senior News Editor
·2 min read

Just a few days ago Protocol writer Janko Roettgers pointed out a new Amazon Fire TV remote listed in the FCC's database, and now, according to AFTVNews, the third-gen Bluetooth control is going on sale. Naturally you can purchase it on Amazon if you absolutely must have the $30 device, which adds four prebaked app shortcut buttons (Prime Video, Netflix, Disney+ and Hulu) as well as one that takes to you a live TV guide with a grid for apps like Sling TV, YouTube TV or Philo.

Other than that, the only visible changes are the addition of a blue Alexa-themed button to initiate voice commands (replacing a black button with a microphone icon) and the words Fire TV added to its branding at the bottom. It still takes two AA batteries, and can control connected devices via HDMI-CEC. It's not compatible with some older Fire TV hardware (early boxes, sticks and older Fire TV Edition TVs), but otherwise it should be a smooth replacement item once it starts shipping on April 14th.

So far we don't know if Amazon is close to releasing a new player to go with the remote, or if this more likely to show up paired with new televisions from third parties. App shortcut buttons are somewhat divisive — AFTVNews notes that some Fire TV Edition remotes already included them — as they're only useful if they link to services you use (it doesn't appear this remote will officially support remapping, although Roku is testing a model that will) and can even be a hindrance, popping open apps immediately if you press one by accident. Still, they can also make things easier if you have someone in the household who just wants to get to their preferred service quickly, without navigating through a bunch of menus.

Alexa Voice Remote (3rd Gen) with TV controls on Amazon - $30

  • Facebook didn't do enough to stop election misinformation, report says

    Facebook missed billions of opportunities to tamp down misinformation ahead of the 2020 presidential election, according to a new report from Avaaz.

  • How to pre-order the OnePlus 9 and 9 Pro

    OnePlus just announced the OnePlus 9 and OnePlus 9 Pro. Here's how to pre-order both of the Android smartphones.

  • Australia’s Nascent Baby Boom Could Propel Some Retail Stocks

    (Bloomberg) -- A possible lockdown-fueled baby boom in Australia has been boosting some retailers that cater to new and soon-to-be parents.Shares in baby-related retailers have been surging as analysts forecast the country’s birth rate will accelerate after 2020’s coronavirus lockdowns. The increase could extend stock gains for Baby Bunting Group Ltd., Adairs Ltd., Temple & Webster Group Ltd., which have already climbed over the past year.Signs of a possible birth-rate spike have started to emerge as the number of ultrasound scans in the country gather pace. Diagnostic imaging services for pregnancies between 12 to 16 weeks totaled 67,872 in 2020, up about 10,000 from 2019, according to data from Medicare Australia. The rise comes amid a global baby drought that has worsened during the pandemic and Australia’s first population decline since 1916 due to closed borders.“With people spending more time at home, working from home and being forced, in a way, to spend more time with their partner, indeed, birth rates are on the up,” said Jessica Amir, a market analyst at Bell Direct Ltd. “Earnings traditionally drive share price growth and what you are seeing is a testament to that.”Baby Bunting’s management has been monitoring the uptick in ultrasounds, said Carl Capolingua, a market analyst at ThinkMarkets Australia. The company’s shares have jumped 206% over the last year, outperforming the S&P/ASX 300 Index’s 44% advance.Adairs, which acquired online nursery store Mocka in 2019, is up 613%. Mocka sales rose 49% in the first seven weeks of the current half, Adairs said last month.Meanwhile, Temple & Webster, an online furniture store that has a “Baby and Kids” product category, has gained 530%.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Intel Spending Billions to Revive Manufacturing, Chase TSMC

    (Bloomberg) -- Intel Corp. unveiled an ambitious bid to regain its manufacturing lead by spending billions of dollars on new factories and creating a foundry business that will make chips for other companies. The stock jumped about 5%.The plan, launched Tuesday by new Chief Executive Officer Pat Gelsinger, is an aggressive move that puts Intel into direct competition with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co., the world’s most-advanced chipmaker.Gelsinger will spend an initial $20 billion on two new plants in Arizona to support Intel’s attempt to break into the foundry business. Intel plans even more factories in the U.S., Europe and elsewhere, with the CEO pledging that the majority of the company’s chips will be manufactured in-house.Intel dominated the $400 billion industry for decades by making the best designs in its own cutting-edge factories. That strategy crumbled in recent years as the company missed deadlines for new production technology, while most other chipmakers tapped foundry specialists to make their designs.Intel’s factories now trail TSMC and Samsung Electronics Co., which make chips for Intel competitors, such as Advanced Micro Devices Inc., and big Intel customers including Amazon.com Inc. and Apple Inc.The plan will give Intel “a unique ability to have leadership products, with the leadership supply chain and leadership cost structure across every portion of our business,” said Gelsinger, who re-joined the company earlier this year. “We are off to the races, we’re going to be at parity and then to move to sustained leadership, over time.”Gelsinger’s predecessor considered abandoning Intel’s in-house manufacturing entirely and some investors wanted the company to cut costs by outsourcing production. The new plan scraps those approaches and represents an expensive, multiyear re-commitment to Intel’s manufacturing heritage.During a presentation on Tuesday, Intel forecast capital expenditure of as much as $20 billion in 2021, up from $14 billion last year. The company also projected revenue this year that missed Wall Street estimates.The company’s problems came to a head last year with a delay in its latest 7-nanometer production process. That followed similar missed deadlines for the previous 10-nanometer standard.Read more: Intel ‘Stunning Failure’ Heralds End of Era for U.S. Chip SectorOn Tuesday, Intel said the latest manufacturing technique is now progressing well, helped by a simplified process. “Even though the stumble on 10 and seven was embarrassing for a company like ours, it’s fixed,” Gelsinger said in an interview. “We understand what the problem is.”Intel will use TSMC chip foundries for some of its needs, including parts of its most important products, Gelsinger also said. While that’s a step beyond what it currently does, the company will still produce the majority of its products internally.The world’s largest chipmaker is creating a new unit, called Intel Foundry Services, that aims to “become a major provider of U.S. and Europe-based foundry capacity to serve the incredible global demand for semiconductor manufacturing.”To support this effort, Intel will begin a “significant” expansion of its manufacturing capacity, beginning with two new plants adjacent to its site in Chandler, Arizona. TSMC is also considering building a plant in the area. Intel will announce further capacity expansions in the U.S., Europe and other global locations later this year. The Santa Clara, California-based company currently has factories in Ireland, Israel and China.TSMC and Samsung slipped after the news, while shares of semiconductor equipment makers rallied on expectations of increased spending by Intel. Nikon Corp. surged as much as 13%, Lasertec Corp. rose 7.6% and Tokyo Electron saw a 4.9% increase in Tokyo on Wednesday morning.Gelsinger’s plan is a rallying cry for those who want Intel -- and the U.S. -- to reassert technology leadership. China is investing hundreds of billions of dollars to develop its own semiconductor industry and there are renewed calls for the U.S. government to support domestic production.Read more: The World Is Dangerously Dependent on Taiwan for SemiconductorsThere’s considerable ground to make up for Intel and the U.S., though. Some analysts doubt the company can catch TSMC soon, or ever. Doing so will require a heavy investment. TSMC will spend as much as $28 billion in 2021. That’s twice what Intel spent last year.“We are excited to be partnering with the state of Arizona and the Biden administration on incentives that spur this type of domestic investment,” Gelsinger said in a statement. He later noted that Intel will pursue its plan with or without government incentives.Intel tried and failed to get into the foundry industry before. That effort failed because its manufacturing process was too tied to its own chip designs, which are primarily high-performance computer microprocessors. That made Intel factories ill-suited to other types of chips, particularly smartphone components that need to be more energy efficient.“Our past attempts were somewhat half-hearted,” Gelsinger said. The new foundry unit will report directly to the CEO as a standalone business with its own profit-and-loss requirements, he added.Gelsinger also addressed the potential for conflicts between Intel’s own chip efforts and this new business. Under the plan, Intel’s factories will potentially provide production and license technology to companies that compete with its own products.Intel is committing “serious” production capacity and leading chip technologies to IFS, the CEO said. “Customers will get the best we’ve got to offer” he added. “We’re going about this in a much more aggressive holistic fashion.”Gelsinger is making other radical changes. IFS will make chips for other companies, based on Intel’s X86 technology. Previously, only AMD was able to create chips using this dominant computing standard. Intel will also embrace rival standards from Arm Ltd. and an open-source alternative called RISC-V.Read more: Silicon Valley’s Next Revolution Is Open Source SemiconductorsChip manufacturing is unique in that the process of making the tiny components has a large influence on the characteristics and performance of the end product. The best production technology shrinks the transistors on chips so they can store more information, crunch data more quickly, use less power or be cheaper.Intel revenue rose 8% to a record $77.9 billion in 2020 as the company filled orders for chips in computers needed to work and study from home during the pandemic. This year, analysts predict sales will fall 5%, the first decline since 2015.(Updates with stock price reaction in fourteenth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop Taps Tech Trio to Make Good on Loyalists’ Dreams

    (Bloomberg) -- After posting disappointing earnings in the fourth quarter, GameStop Corp. is looking to make good on a comeback plan that has inspired investors and helped turn it into the year’s hottest stock.The company appointed a trio of new executives with tech experience to its ranks on Tuesday, part of a push by activist investor and board member Ryan Cohen to make the brick-and-mortar chain an e-commerce power. The most prominent among them: Jenna Owens, a veteran of Amazon.com Inc. and Google, who will become GameStop’s No. 2 as chief operating officer.Neda Pacifico -- another former Amazon executive who worked at Cohen’s previous company, Chewy.com -- will become senior vice president of e-commerce. And Ken Suzuki, who comes from Zulily Inc., will be vice president of supply-chain systems. The new executives all begin on March 29, GameStop said Tuesday in conjunction with its fourth-quarter results.With the changes, the video-game retailer is trying to look past a sluggish holiday results that sent the shares sliding on Tuesday. Though a new generation of game consoles helped spur purchases, the company didn’t get as big a bump as expected. Profit in the period ended Jan. 30 came to $1.34 a share, excluding some items. That compared with an average projection of $1.43 from analysts.Net sales fell 3.3% to $2.12 billion, short of the $2.24 billion estimate. Still, the console surge helped same-store sales grow 6.5% in the period, with online revenue advancing 175%. The company’s product mix swung more toward hardware sales, which carry lower margins. The retailer closed a total of 693 stores in its last fiscal year.“The big takeaway is that the report didn’t give much new ammunition for bears on the name, even though it didn’t do much to highlight the new direction,” said Doug Clinton, an analyst at Loup Ventures.The year’s huge gain in the stock, led by small investors on Reddit who triggered a short squeeze, has led to hearings in Congress and lifted the company’s market value to almost $13 billion.No QuestionsInvestors were expecting more guidance from GameStop on its new strategic direction. In recent months, Cohen has pushed the chain to refocus on e-commerce and a wider assortment of goods. Even before Tuesday’s additions, Ryan had brought in a number of new executives, including a chief technology officer and Chewy’s former vice president of customer care.GameStop’s chief financial officer was pushed out last month as part of the revamp, and was followed Tuesday by another senior executive.The company declined to take questions on a call with investors late Tuesday, and Cohen didn’t make an appearance.“We are optimistic about our transformation and the console cycle,” Chief Executive Officer George Sherman said on the call.Online ShiftGameStop, based in the Dallas suburbs, has suffered with the video-game industry’s shift to online distribution. With gamers downloading more and more -- or at least ordering software and gear via e-commerce -- there’s less reason to make a trip to a physical store. That’s why the company’s bid to mimic Amazon is so crucial to its future.The stock initially rose in late trading following the results, but slipped as much as 17%. Shares of the retailer have soared more than ninefold this year, fueled by day traders willing to overlook the GameStop’s history of shrinking sales and shuttered storefronts. The company had about 5,000 stores as of Oct. 31.Many analysts are wary of the company’s latest turnaround efforts, with three recommending investors sell the stock and four rating it hold. “E-commerce may not be saving grace,” Matt Kanterman, a Bloomberg Intelligence analyst, said in a recent note.(Updates with analyst’s comment in sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turning Point Seen for Malaysia Stocks as Foreigners Pile In

    (Bloomberg) -- Overseas investors have been pulling out of Malaysian equities for 20 straight months. March could mark the turn of the tide.Foreigners have poured a net $97 million into local stocks this month through March 22, while withdrawing a combined $1 billion from four other Southeast Asian markets tracked by Bloomberg.The inflows come as valuation of Malaysia’s main equity gauge is now the cheapest in the region while the dividend yield of 3% is the highest among major Asia Pacific indexes after Singapore.Foreigners becoming net buyers would mark a rare event for a market that saw global funds pull a record $5.7 billion last year. That’s as political upheaval combined with the Covid outbreak to sour sentiment even as local investors turned Malaysian glove makers into one of Asia’s hottest pandemic trades.“There’s a thematic play for Malaysia in a sense that it has underperformed,” said Geoffrey Ng, director at Fortress Capital Asset Management Sdn. “Part of why there was so much foreign selling earlier was because of political uncertainty, which is fading now.”Malaysia in January declared a state of emergency to tackle surging coronavirus infections. That allowed Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin to suspend parliament until the emergency ends in August, amid calls for immediate snap polls from the ruling coalition’s largest party.Muhyiddin has said he will hold an election as soon as the pandemic is brought under control. He came to power in March last year after securing a razor-thin majority following the abrupt resignation of his predecessor Mahathir Mohamad.Monthly WithdrawalsForeign shareholdings in Malaysian companies stood at 20.4% at the end of February, near the lowest in more than a decade, according to CGS CIMB Research. Ending March with a positive number would snap the longest run of foreign monthly withdrawals since at least 2009.The Bursa Malaysia KLCI Index, down more than 5% from a December peak, is up 1.1% in March, poised for its best month this year. Beaten-down bluechips like casino operator Genting Bhd., banks and utilities have led the gains as new Covid infections slow and vaccines are rolled out.Even so, Credit Suisse Group AG cut Malaysia to underweight from market weight. The bank downgraded developing stocks due to a stronger U.S. dollar, slow rollout of vaccines in the region and political risks in some commodity-exporting markets.“Its just one month of data so we have to see if this trend continues,” said Ng.(Updates to add background on politics from sixth paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • China’s Kuaishou Slides After Growth Sputters in Maiden Results

    (Bloomberg) -- Kuaishou Technology slid as much as 11% after revealing a drop in livestreaming revenue in its first results report since a $5.4 billion initial public offering, spurring concerns of heightened competition at home.The TikTok-like video service reported a 7.3% slide in December quarter sales from a division that competes with the likes of Joyy Inc. and Bilibili Inc., while overall revenue grew more than 50%. Kuaishou, which in February pulled off the biggest technology IPO since Uber Technologies Inc.’s, reported a 50% climb in 2020 revenue to 58.8 billion yuan ($9 billion), barely beating analysts’ lofty projections. Its shares fell to HK$271.40 on Wednesday, still more than double its IPO price.Kuaishou, the nine-year-old operator of China’s most popular short-video service after ByteDance Ltd.’s Douyin, is trying to establish its place among a generation of mega-startups like food delivery giant Meituan and ride-hailing leader Didi Chuxing. Backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., the startup’s February coming-out party in Hong Kong was the second-best debut ever for an IPO that raised more than $1 billion.But the company, which is expanding beyond its roots in short videos, is grappling with an influx of competitors keen to tap the world’s largest and fastest-growing livestreaming arena. Apart from direct rivals such as Joyy, it also has to contend with game-streaming services like Huya Inc. and e-commerce giants such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. that are using the format increasingly to target consumers. Average users on both a daily and monthly basis slipped in the December quarter from the previous three months.Kuaishou is doing better in its other businesses, doubling online advertising in the December quarter and growing e-commerce several-fold from a low base. It posted a net loss for the three months of 19.3 billion yuan -- exceeding revenues in part because of fair value changes in preferred shares -- versus 18 billion yuan a year earlier.“While we want to expand our advertising revenue, we definitely have to maintain and also make sure we can deliver very excellent user experience,” Kuaishou Chief Executive Officer Su Hua told analysts on Tuesday. “So, in other words, we will not just blindly go for a sharp increase in advertising revenue in compromise of user experience.”The social media giant is counting on new ventures such as retail to help sustain its pace of growth over the longer term, despite competition from ByteDance and others exploring social commerce. Founded by former Google employee Su Hua and Cheng Yixiao as an app built around sharing animated GIF images, Kuaishou pivoted to short video in 2013 and added livestreaming in 2016, landing footholds in what eventually became two of the hottest social media formats.Read more: Kuaishou Surges 161% In Biggest Technology IPO Since UberFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • TSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 billion expansion challenge

    TAIPEI (Reuters) -Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd (TSMC) shares fell nearly 4% on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a $20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwan's economy minister sought to downplay the impact. Intel said on Tuesday it will build two factories in Arizona and open its plants to outside customers, directly challenging the two other companies in the world that can make the most advanced chips - TSMC and South Korea's Samsung Electronics Co Ltd. Shares in TSMC, the world's largest contract chip manufacturer with clients including Apple Inc and Qualcomm Inc, fell as much as 3.9% on Wednesday morning, compared with a drop of around 1% on the broader market.

  • Wall Street closes up on tech rebound; Tesla gains

    Wall Street rallied on Monday as technology stocks rebounded from a recent selloff sparked by surging bond yields and Tesla jumped after a fund run by an influential investor in the electric-car maker said its shares could approach $3,000 by 2025. Tesla Inc's 2.31% gain to $670 was the fourth-largest boost to the S&P 500 after Ark Invest, founded by star stockpicker Cathie Wood, raised the company's price target on Friday using 34 inputs in a Monte Carlo model. Tesla traded more than 6% higher during the session before trimming gains.

  • Why Shares Of AstraZeneca Are Down By 3% Today?

    The stock has been trending down since mid-July 2020.

  • Adobe Projects Sales Topping Estimates on Creative Growth

    (Bloomberg) -- Adobe Inc. gave a forecast for revenue in the current quarter that topped analysts’ estimates and raised its annual guidance, a sign that creative software applications continue to drive strong growth.Sales will be about $3.72 billion in the period ending in May, the San Jose, California-based company said Tuesday in a statement. Analysts, on average, estimated $3.69 billion, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Profit, excluding some items, will be about $2.81 a share. Analysts projected $2.70.The maker of Photoshop raised its 2021 fiscal year revenue forecast to $15.45 billion from $15.15 billion and said sales in its main digital media segment would increase 22% after earlier projecting 19% growth. Adjusted earnings will be about $11.85 a share, an increase from $11.20 previously forecast.Chief Executive Officer Shantanu Narayen has pitched new creative software tools to continue Adobe’s revenue growth. The company in October introduced a version of its popular app, Illustrator, for Apple Inc.’s iPad, as part of an effort to offer its products on more devices being used by professionals and hobbyists. Document Cloud products, including PDF and electronic signature software, have surged with millions working from home. That experience appears to have changed behavior in a lasting way, according to a note from Cowen & Co., allaying concerns that these digital tools would become less popular once people return to the office.“Adobe’s Creative Cloud, Document Cloud and Experience Cloud have become mission critical to all customer segments -- from students to individuals to large enterprises -- across the world,” Narayen said in the statement.Shares were little changed in extended trading after closing at $460.20 in New York. The stock has declined 8% this year, after jumping about 50% each of the past two years.In the fiscal first quarter, sales increased 26% to $3.91 billion, and profit, excluding certain items, was $3.14 a share, compared with the average estimates of $3.76 billion in sales and earnings of $2.79 a share.Revenue from digital media, which includes the creative and document cloud units, jumped 32% to $2.86 billion in the period. Sales in digital experience, which includes marketing software, increased 24% to $934 million. Both units topped analysts’ average estimates.Separately, Adobe announced that Chief Financial Officer John Murphy would retire this year. Murphy will remain on the job while the company seeks a successor.(Updates with CFO retirement in the final paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Turkish lira falls 15% after bank governor sacked

    The outgoing central bank chief is the third exit in under two years under Turkey's President Erdogan.

  • Apple Car Would Be Welcomed by Parts Maker Pivoting to EVs

    (Bloomberg) -- Apple Inc. entering the electric-car race could be a boon to Continental AG’s Vitesco Technologies powertrain unit as it attempts a wrenching transition away from internal combustion engines.Reports that Apple is working on a self-driving EV have ignited speculation about how the technology giant would pursue such a plan. Talks with carmakers including Hyundai Motor Co. have fizzled, perhaps due to reluctance to aid a disruptive new rival. But for automotive suppliers eager to unlock fresh revenue streams, it would be much-needed business.“An Apple car would certainly be an exciting development,” Vitesco Chief Executive Officer Andreas Wolf said in an interview. “The more EVs there are, the better.”Soon-to-be spun-off Vitesco can’t afford to be picky. Car-parts makers are under pressure as the industry shifts toward battery-powered vehicles, which require fewer parts than gasoline and diesel-powered cars. Volkswagen AG last week became Germany’s most valuable company after rapid-fire announcements on how it wants to supplant Tesla Inc. as the global electric leader. BMW AG shares surged after the manufacturer said it expects EVs to account for about half of sales by 2030.Legacy AssetsThe bolder plans suggest the end of the combustion engine is nearing. Vitesco identified sales worth 2.5 billion euros ($3 billion) -- based on 2018 revenue -- linked to the making of parts like turbochargers and injectors that it plans to exit or discontinue. Finding buyers for these assets will be difficult, Wolf said ahead of a briefing with investors on Thursday.“Vitesco is currently one of the most pragmatic suppliers when discussing the shift away from combustion engines,” UBS Group AG analysts led by Patrick Hummel said in a note. “There will be two areas of focus during the investor day: the planned cash injection from Conti into Vitesco (we assume 1 billion euros) and the timing to reach break-even in electrification technology.”Vitesco seeks to shift about a third of its sales into components for so-called mild hybrids, plug-in hybrids and fully electric cars over the next three to five years, the CEO said. Many of its existing products, like engine controls, can also be deployed in EVs, he said.“No matter what’s coming, we have the full range of hybrid and EV products, and that’s our great advantage,” Wolf said. “We don’t focus on just one specific technology but we cover all options.”Chip ShortageThere’s still room for growth though. Powertrain sales fell 11% to about 7 billion euros ($8.3 billion) last year, according to Continental’s annual report, when the pandemic shuttered showrooms and factories.Like its peers, the business has been suffering from an industrywide shortage of semiconductors that’s disrupted automotive production. Initially, Vitesco expected bottlenecks to ease during the second quarter, but they may persist the entire year, Wolf said.Vitesco’s transition to becoming a separate company has dragged on since early 2019. Continental was already trailing competitors in separating new technologies from legacy operations when it delayed -- and then dropped -- plans to sell shares in Vitesco to the public. Europe’s second-biggest car-parts maker last week said it will push ahead with a spinoff in the second half of the year.Profit PushAfter the spinoff and subsequent listing is completed, Vitesco may consider cooperations to keep pace with the quickly developing EV market, Wolf said. One potential partner is Schaeffler AG, the German ball-bearings maker that owns a 46% stake in Continental, he said.After Vitesco struggled for years to lift profitability, Wolf said he’s convinced that returns will rise after the company exits unprofitable businesses and improves the development and production of electric-car components while generating solid returns in sensors and electronics.Vitesco’s financial footing is “very, very solid,” and goes beyond expenses related to the turnaround and investments in future technologies, he said.(Updates with analyst comment in 6th paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Firms Pay Penalties to Refinance as Inflation Fears Loom

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. companies including hotel chain Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. are so anxious to lock in low borrowing costs now, before inflation fears push yields even higher or close the market altogether, that they’re paying millions of dollars in penalties to refinance debt early.The corporations, which also include car renter Avis Budget Group Inc. and financial index company MSCI Inc., are selling new bonds and using the money they raise to buy back existing notes. But those repurchases come at a cost: high fees they have to pony up to buy back securities early. Usually those fees, known as call premiums, would be lower or even zero if the company waited anywhere from a few months to a year.More of these deals may be coming. There’s at least another $70 billion of outstanding bonds that would make sense to refinance now instead of waiting for the next date at which buybacks become cheaper, according to a Bloomberg Intelligence analysis. Many companies are betting they’ll come out ahead if they just pay the fees now, because if they wait too long, they’ll end up having to pay much higher interest costs, or may find they can’t even sell notes.Take Avis, for example. In February it sold $600 million of bonds to pay off notes it sold around the nadir of the pandemic in May 2020. The securities it refinanced would have matured in 2025, and buying them back now cost about $60 million more than the car renter would pay to call them next year. But it’s also cutting $20 million of interest expense a year with the new debt compared with its existing notes, a savings that could decline if it waited until 2022.“If you had confidence the market would stay open and yields would stay low, it would be better to wait,” said Noel Hebert, director of credit research at Bloomberg Intelligence.Surging YieldsBond yields have jumped this year as investors have grown more concerned about inflation after the U.S. government injects $1.9 trillion of stimulus into the economy. The 10-year U.S. Treasury yield had surged more than 0.8 percentage point in 2021 through Friday to around 1.72%.Average junk bond yields had risen 0.37 percentage point through Friday, but the notes could get hit harder if markets become more panicky, in part because prices on the securities are relatively sensitive to changes in yields now. If a selloff is extreme enough, the market for new issuance could effectively close, as it did in 2013 when yields jumped after the Federal Reserve talked about cutting back on quantitative easing, a period known as the taper tantrum.Fear that higher borrowing costs are coming has helped boost high-yield note issuance, which through Friday was up more than 80% from this time last year. The first quarter is already the second-highest for junk-bond sales on record, and this is set to be the busiest March in history.Rising yields are forcing companies to make complicated calculations. They can reduce their interest expense by refinancing debt that is close to maturing, because yields are close to all-time lows. That savings alone may not be enough to cover the penalties associated with calling debt early. But waiting longer could reduce the savings significantly, or force the corporation to refinance when markets are closed, leaving a borrower worse off than if it had just refinanced now.“A lot of companies are saying, ‘I’m better off issuing now since I’m going to pay that rate for the next eight or 10 years, even if it means paying penalties for calling bonds early,’” said Alexandra Barth, who co-heads the group that sells high-yield bonds and leveraged loans at Deutsche Bank AG in New York.More ComingThe market seems to be bracing for more companies to buy back their debt through calls. About 60% of the bonds in the high-yield market are trading above their call price, while the typical number is 40%. Bonds trading above their call price are usually a sign that money managers expect more refinancing, said Robert Spano, portfolio manager at PGIM Fixed Income.“More investors are seeing that companies are going to refinance before their call date,” Spano said.And corporations are definitely refinancing. Take MSCI, a provider of financial market indexes and data. It sold $500 million of notes earlier this month to refinance bonds due in 2026. Those securities aren’t callable until August, when they can be bought back at 102.375 cents on the dollar, and aren’t callable at face value until 2024.Or Hilton Worldwide, which sold $1.5 billion of bonds in January, and used the proceeds to buy back notes due 2026. The early redemption resulted in somewhere around $55 million of call premiums and other fees.If the hotel owner had waited until May, it could have cut its penalties to closer to $40 million. But with the lower interest it’s paying on its new securities, the company is saving about $22.5 million a year. A spokesperson for Hilton said since the start of 2020 the company has lowered its weighted average interest rate to 3.5% from 4.36% and raised $4.4 billion of debt, of which $3.4 billion was used for refinancing.The MathIf companies can sell a bond at a yield about 10% less than the current average funding cost for that credit rating, there could be even more than $70 billion of refinanceable debt-- the figure might be closer to $105 billion, according to Bloomberg Intelligence. The BI analysis looks at the net present value of funding costs at the average index coupon, the remaining life of the refinanced obligation and the payment of the make-whole premium to call.For most of the last six months, as Treasury yields have risen, risk premiums on junk bonds narrowed as well. That helped keep yields relatively low on speculative-grade notes, which meant that for many companies, refinancing still made sense.But junk bond prices have become more sensitive to inflation fears than in the past, in part because coupons on bonds are so low. If yields were to rise by another 0.5 to 1 percentage point, the calculation could change for companies and refinancings would not be as attractive, said Jonathan Sharkey, portfolio manager at Amundi Pioneer.“This time is going to be a little different. That’s just the way the math works,” Sharkey said.pgim(Updates with junk bond sales set to hit March record in eighth paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • IRS says more stimulus checks on the way: But when will seniors, others on Social Security get COVID payments?

    When can Social Security recipients expect the third stimulus check? The IRS says more payments are on the way but no date has been announced for SSI.

  • Yellen, Powell double down on efforts to tackle climate-change financial risks

    Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said Tuesday that they are moving full steam ahead with plans to assess the implications of climate change to the financial system.

  • Two Extended Stay Shareholders to Vote Against Blackstone Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Two top-ten holders in Extended Stay America Inc. say they plan to vote against its proposed takeover by Blackstone Group Inc. and Starwood Capital Group, arguing the $6 billion offer undervalues the lodging company.Tarsadia Capital LLC, which owns roughly a 3.9% stake in Extended Stay, said in a letter to shareholders Monday it not only believes the price is wrong but the timing is off as the travel industry begins its recovery from the pandemic. The family office said it was concerned Extended Stay rushed the deal because Tarsadia had nominated three directors to its board and believes there is more value to be created on a standalone basis.“Perhaps this disappointing transaction is the result of the incumbent board attempting to sidestep accountability for the company’s many years of underperformance right before the start of a proxy contest,” the firm said in the letter, a copy of which was obtained by Bloomberg. “Regardless, one thing is clear: with clear line of sight to greater results and a bright future, selling for a paltry price is not the best outcome for shareholders.”Tarsadia is not alone in its views.Another top-ten holder, Hawk Ridge Capital Management, which owns roughly a 2% stake in Extended Stay, plans to vote against the deal as well. David Brown, Hawk Ridge founder, said he was disappointed by what he called a “tiny premium,” given his belief that the company was well positioned to take advantage of the turnaround in the industry. He said he believed that management was on the right path.“I understand why the buyers want to buy it,” Brown said in an interview. “It’s a big question mark why the board decided to go down this path.”Tarsadia’s nominees included the former chief executive officer of Choice Hotels, Stephen Joyce, Ross Bierkan, former CEO of RLJ Lodging Trust, and Michael Leven, the former president of Las Vegas Sands.Representatives for Blackstone, Starwood and Extended Stay were not immediately available for comment.Blackstone and Starwood agreed to acquire Extended Stay last week for $19.50 a share, a 15% premium to where the shares previously closed, in what would be the biggest deal in the hotel industry since the Covid-19 pandemic decimated the travel business. The merger documents show that Blackstone signed a confidentially agreement on Feb. 10, just five weeks before the deal was announced, while Starwood signed its own a month later, five days before the deal was announced on March 15.Tarsadia argues the purchase price is at a significant discount to the average trading multiple of its peers, and is the lowest transaction multiple in the U.S. lodging space in more than five years.“There is, in our view, no reason to sell now and no reason to sell at this price,” it said.The firm said Extended Stay will benefit from an upswing in travel, akin to what happened in the years following the lodging recessions of 2001 and 2009. The average three-year total return for lodging stocks following the one-year anniversary of the trough in each of those recessions were 124% and 59% respectively, it noted.Extended Stay also has plenty of levers it can pull to improve value for shareholders, including selling a significant portion of its portfolio for multifamily and affordable housing conversions at a premium to what Blackstone and Starwood are offering, Tarsadia said. Extended Stay could also grow faster through more aggressive franchising efforts, and its under-levered balance sheet provides another avenue to return capital.“In short, selling now, before the cyclical upturn and before these operating, asset sale, balance sheet optimization and capital return opportunities are realized, is a massive mistake unless the buyer is paying a significant premium to account for these inherent opportunities,” the firm said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Pensions Giant Says Treasury Yields at 3% Will Change Everything

    (Bloomberg) -- If there’s one core view at the heart of the investment strategy at Australia’s biggest pension fund, it’s that yields still have a long way to rise.The exodus from Treasuries will continue until 10-year yields top out at 3% or so, which would be high enough to imperil economic growth and force the Federal Reserve to respond, according to Carl Astorri, head of asset allocation at AustralianSuper Pty., which manages A$210 billion ($161 billion). He has been further trimming government bonds and shifting equities toward so-called value stocks.“Bond yields rise until they break something, until they cause pain for borrowers,” he said. “At the moment, we’re assuming that we’re entering, at the very least, a standard expansion phase of the cycle and quite possibly a kind of overheat or a boom.”Yields on 10-year Treasuries surged more than 100 basis points in six months to hit 1.75% in the current rout, a level last seen more than a year ago, on fears a stronger recovery could fuel inflation and a pullback in central bank support. With governments around the globe still adding to trillions of dollars of stimulus to ride out the pandemic, one of the biggest questions for markets is when do yields climb to levels too tempting for investors to resist switching back toward bonds.Astorri, who worked at the Bank of England early in his career before joining the financial-services industry, reckons another 100 basis points or so may be needed before that tipping point is reached.He shifted AustralianSuper’s bond portfolio to an underweight position in late 2020, almost a year after he had boosted his holdings in a successful bet that the Reserve Bank of Australia would cut rates and buy bonds. The fund sold more bonds earlier this year, and they won’t look attractive again until 10-year Treasuries are above 2.5%, he said.Until then, the fund’s A$120 billion strong equities portfolio has been shifted toward value plays such as banks which are seen benefiting from reopening economies and booming housing markets. Astorri is riding the global rotation out of frothy tech names like Netflix Inc. that had surged as economies shuttered to control the pandemic.“It’s not the sweet spot of the cycle for equities, that’s earlier on and we’ve gone through that,” he said. “They can make further but volatile progress through earnings delivery.”For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GameStop’s earnings whiff — but retail traders faithful even as ‘Roaring Kitty’ points to $2 million paper loss

    After an initial burst higher, investors in Wall Street's most popular meme stock got slapped with a dose of reality Tuesday.

  • The 5 worst things people are doing with stimulus checks, Suze Orman says

    There are absolutely some wrong ways to spend this money, says the personal finance expert