U.S. markets open in 2 hours 11 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.25
    -40.75 (-1.02%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,735.00
    -258.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,600.75
    -150.00 (-1.28%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.80
    -18.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.31
    +0.03 (+0.04%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.30
    -31.40 (-1.73%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.81 (-3.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    -1.08 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    -0.0120 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6200
    +1.2050 (+0.89%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,707.97
    -145.24 (-0.81%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.23
    -4.68 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,462.38
    -33.55 (-0.45%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Discontinuation of Phase 1b Study of THB001 in Chronic Inducible Urticaria

Third Harmonic Bio
·5 min read

-- Company decision follows observation of asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in first dose cohort of 200mg BID

-- Evidence of clinical activity observed; full data set to be presented at upcoming scientific conference

-- Multiple chemically distinct, next-generation oral KIT inhibitors in exploratory toxicology studies; on track to nominate development candidate in 2023

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Dec. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases, today announced that the company has made the decision to discontinue the ongoing Phase 1b study of its investigational drug candidate, THB001, after observing asymptomatic liver transaminitis in two subjects enrolled in the first dose cohort of 200mg BID.

“We hold patient safety as our top priority in the conduct of our clinical studies, and therefore have decided to terminate the Phase 1b study of THB001,” said Natalie Holles, Chief Executive Officer of Third Harmonic Bio. “While this is a deeply disappointing outcome, we are encouraged by the preliminary signs of clinical activity at this starting dose and are optimistic about the potential for a selective oral wild-type KIT inhibitor to become an important treatment modality for mast cell-driven inflammatory diseases. Our early decision to invest in next-generation medicinal chemistry enables us to maintain our leadership position in oral wild-type KIT inhibition with the anticipated nomination of a new development candidate next year.”

The Company is initiating nonclinical studies to elucidate the mechanism for the observed transaminitis, which was not predicted by extensive GLP toxicology studies of THB001 nor observed in the Company’s Phase 1a study. In parallel with the early clinical development of THB001, the Company has conducted an extensive medicinal chemistry effort to identify chemically distinct next-generation oral wild-type KIT inhibitors and has advanced multiple candidate molecules into exploratory toxicology studies. The Company intends to nominate a development candidate from this program in 2023.

The Phase 1b clinical trial in chronic inducible urticaria was designed to evaluate the safety and tolerability, efficacy and pharmacokinetics of three dose levels of THB001 over 12 weeks of treatment. Five subjects were enrolled in the first dose cohort of 200mg BID. The first subject completed the full 12-week dosing period with no signs or symptoms of liver toxicity. The second and third subjects presented with elevations in alanine transaminase (ALT) and aspartate transaminase (AST) at their week 8 study visits, and dosing was halted for both subjects. All other laboratory and diagnostic measures have indicated no change in liver function in either subject and both subjects remain clinically asymptomatic. No alternate causes for the transaminitis have been identified, and the subjects continue to be closely monitored. Dosing of the fourth and fifth subjects enrolled has been stopped by the Company at weeks 4 and 2 of dosing, respectively, and neither of these subjects has any signs or symptoms of liver toxicity to date. Clinical follow-up of the five enrolled subjects will continue per protocol, but no additional subjects will be enrolled in the trial.

Preliminary analyses show evidence of pharmacodynamic and clinical activity at the 200mg BID dose. The Company plans to present the full data set from the five enrolled subjects at an upcoming scientific conference, and to provide an update on overall corporate strategy and outlook in early 2023.

About Third Harmonic Bio

Third Harmonic Bio is a biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for inflammatory diseases through the development of a novel highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. Early clinical studies demonstrate that KIT inhibition has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases, and that a titratable, oral, intracellular small molecule inhibitor may provide the optimal therapeutic profile against this target. For more information, please visit the Third Harmonic Bio website: www.thirdharmonicbio.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the timing of additional corporate announcements and presentations, the results and timing of preclinical studies and clinical trials for future development candidates, expectations regarding cash forecasts, and planned clinical and development activities and timelines. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future periods. These statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, including risks and uncertainties related to Third Harmonic’s cash forecasts, ability to advance its product candidates, the receipt and timing of potential regulatory submissions, designations, approvals and commercialization of product candidates, our ability to protect our intellectual property, the timing and results of preclinical and clinical trials, changes to laws or regulations, market conditions, geopolitical events, and further impacts of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, that could cause actual results to differ materially from what Third Harmonic Bio expects. Further information on potential risk factors that could affect Third Harmonic Bio’s business and its financial results are detailed under the heading “Risk Factors” included in Third Harmonic Bio’s prospectus dated September 14, 2022 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on September 15, 2022, and Third Harmonic Bio’s annual and quarterly reports and other filings with the SEC filed from time to time with the SEC. Third Harmonic Bio undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

Media Contact:
Lori Murray
lori.murray@thirdharmonicbio.com

Investor Contact:
Bob Ho
rho@thirdharmonicbio.com


Recommended Stories

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • Investing in These 2 Biotech Stocks Could Double Your Money, Says Analyst

    Let’s talk about biotech. These stocks present a unique set of attractions for investors, especially investors willing to shoulder some extra risk. To start with, biotech firms have a famously high overhead, and equally long lead-times for product development. But that is balanced by the opportunity for huge gains – sales profits, and share appreciation – when a new drug shows strongly positive clinical trial results, or receives regulatory approval for commercialization. To give an example, jus

  • Comparing With Pfizer's Vaccine, Icosavax RSV Candidate 'Could Establish Differentiation,' Analyst Says

    Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), demonstrating a sustained neutralizing antibody (nAb) response against RSV, lasting at least six months after a single administration of IVX-121. William Blair analyst thinks the best comparison for IVX-121 is Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) RSVpreF vaccine. The estimated percentage of retained titers for RSV-A from 28 days to 180 days post-immunization

  • Wave, GSK enter strategic collaboration that could be worth up to $3.3 billion in milestone payments

    Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. jumped about 17% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company announced a four-year strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics. Wave is already testing WVE-006, an experimental oligonucleotide treatment, for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disease that causes liver and lung disease, in preclinical research. GSK will make a $170 million upfront payment to Wave in cash and equity, with up to $525 million in

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • Why Are BeyondSpring Shares Trading Higher?

    BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) presented data from the lead asset, plinabulin, for the prevention of docetaxel-induced neutropenia (DIN) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. In summary, data from 101 and 103 studies, plinabulin demonstrated a superior benefit for Gr4N, Gr3/4N, all GrN, and duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) compared to the control. There was a reduction in mean DSN of >1 day for plinabulin vs. control. In the 105 study, NSCLC pts with at least one febrile neutropen

  • 4 Large Drug Stocks to Watch in a Booming Industry

    Drug/biotech companies are likely to see significant advances in innovation in 2023. In the Large-Cap Pharmaceuticals industry, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), Novo Nordisk (NVO), Merck (MRK) and AstraZeneca (AZN) are worth retaining in your portfolio.

  • These Biotech Stocks Are the Nasdaq's Big Wednesday Winners

    Investors were optimistic on Wednesday, sending the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) up a third of a percent as of 1 p.m. ET. In particular, two Nasdaq biotech stocks were especially prominent on Wednesday. Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) enjoyed solid gains on news that a key partner wants to move forward with further clinical trials, and Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ: RNA) enjoyed an even larger rise in its stock price as investors reacted favorably to encouraging candidate therapies.

  • Avidity Biosciences Shares Gain On Encouraging Data From Early-Stage Myotonic Dystrophy Trial

    Avidity Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: RNA) announced AOC 1001 data from the preliminary assessment of the Phase 1/2 MARINA trial demonstrating the first-ever successful targeted delivery of RNA into muscle. AOC 1001, Avidity's lead clinical program utilizing its AOC platform, is designed to address the root cause of myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). AOC 1001 delivered siRNA to skeletal muscle and produced meaningful DMPK reduction in 100% of participants, with a 45% mean reduction in DMPK after a sing

  • How A First-Ever In Gene Silencing Catapulted Avidity Biosciences Into The Stratosphere

    Avidity unveiled "compelling" results from a muscular dystrophy study Wednesday, leading RNA stock to skyrocket to a three-month high.

  • Cytokinetics Jumps Despite Negative FDA Panel Vote on Heart Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- Cytokinetics Inc.’s experimental heart failure drug got a negative vote from a panel of expert advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration. But, in a twist, shares rose.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesl

  • Moderna (MRNA) Up 20% on Upbeat Data From Cancer Jab Study

    Data from a mid-stage study showed that Moderna's (MRNA) personalized cancer vaccine candidate combined with Merck's Keytruda reduces the risk of recurrence/death by 44% in melanoma patients.

  • Why Cytokinetics Is Soaring After A 'Bruising' FDA Meeting For Its Heart Drug

    A "bruising" FDA meeting for Cytokinetics was actually a blessing in disguise, an analyst said Wednesday as CYTK stock surged.

  • Pfizer Lays Out Plan to Grow Revenue Ahead of $17 Billion Hit

    Drug giant Pfizer released its most detailed plan yet to make up for patent expirations that will mean a $17 billion hit by 2030.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • Preliminary Study Shows Promise for Moderna's Skin Cancer Vaccine

    When eggheads claimed the best part of the COVID vaccines was the developments in mRNA science, they weren't lying. It might even cure skin...

  • Mirati Wins FDA Approval For Amgen-Rivaling Cancer Drug As Wild Stock Swing Continues

    The Food and Drug Administration approved Mirati's rival to Amgen's lung cancer drug, sending MRTX stock higher on Tuesday.

  • Mirati's lung cancer drug gets an accelerated approval

    Shares of Mirati Therapeutics Inc. were up about 3% in premarket trading on Tuesday, the day after the company said it received an accelerated approval from the Food and Drug Administration for a treatment for some people with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer. The drug, Krazati, can be used in patients who have a KRAS mutation; Agilent Technologies Inc. and Qiagen both have FDA-approved companion diagnostics that can test for the mutation. Krazati has a list price of $19,750 for

  • Moderna’s mRNA Cancer Vaccine Shows Promise in Preliminary Study

    The shot combined with a Merck immunotherapy reduced the risk of relapse in people with skin cancer in a study, Moderna said.

  • Vertex (VRTX) to Start Clinical Study on mRNA-based CF Therapy

    Following clearance of the IND application by the FDA, Vertex (VRTX) intends to start a clinical study evaluating a single ascending dose of VX-522 in cystic fibrosis patients in the coming weeks.