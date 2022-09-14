U.S. markets closed

Third Harmonic Bio Announces Pricing of Upsized Initial Public Offering

Third Harmonic Bio
·3 min read

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Harmonic Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: THRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing a potent, highly selective, oral KIT inhibitor for the treatment of severe inflammatory diseases, today announced the pricing of its upsized initial public offering of 10,900,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $17.00 per share. All of the shares are being offered by Third Harmonic Bio. The gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and other offering expenses payable by Third Harmonic Bio, are expected to be $185.3 million. The shares are expected to begin trading on the Nasdaq Global Market on September 15, 2022 under the ticker symbol “THRD.” The offering is expected to close on September 19, 2022, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. In addition, Third Harmonic Bio has granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 1,635,000 shares of common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions.

Morgan Stanley, Jefferies and Cowen are acting as joint bookrunning managers for the offering. LifeSci Capital is acting as co-manager for the offering.

Registration statements relating to these securities have been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective on September 14, 2022. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus. A copy of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014 or by email at prospectus@morganstanley.com; Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10022, by telephone at (877) 821-7388, or by email at Prospectus_Department@Jefferies.com; or Cowen and Company, LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, Attention: Prospectus Department, by telephone at (833) 297-2926, or by email at PostSaleManualRequests@broadridge.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or other jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Third Harmonic Bio, Inc.

Third Harmonic Bio is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on advancing the next wave of medicine for allergy and inflammation. The company’s lead product candidate, THB001, is a highly selective, oral small-molecule inhibitor of KIT, a cell surface receptor that serves as the master regulator of mast cell function and survival. THB001 is currently being evaluated in a Phase 1b proof-of-concept study in chronic inducible urticaria. With promising drug-like properties and an encouraging early clinical profile, THB001 has the potential to revolutionize the treatment of a broad range of dermatologic, respiratory and gastrointestinal allergic and mast-cell-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Media Contact:
Lori Murray
lori.murray@captivate-comms.com

Investor Contact:
Bob Ho
rho@thirdharmonicbio.com


