Third Harmonic Bio Inc CEO Natalie Holles Sells 13,558 Shares

Natalie Holles, CEO of Third Harmonic Bio Inc (NASDAQ:THRD), has sold 13,558 shares of the company on April 11, 2024, according to a recent SEC Filing. The transaction was executed at a stock price of $12.19, which places the total value of the shares sold at approximately $165,332.02.

Third Harmonic Bio Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies to treat inflammatory diseases. The company's approach is to selectively target key pathways that are implicated in a range of serious conditions, aiming to bring innovative treatments to patients in need.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 13,558 shares and has not made any share purchases. The recent transaction follows a pattern observed over the last year, where there have been no insider buys but four insider sells for the company.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Third Harmonic Bio Inc were trading at $12.19, giving the company a market capitalization of $480.02 million.

