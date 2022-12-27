U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

The third Ice and Snow Tourism Season of Nantian Lake in Fengdu County will be Officially Launched on December 30

·3 min read

FENGDU, China, Dec. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On December 26, the press conference of the third ice and snow tourism season of Nantian Lake in Fengdu County was held in Nantian Lake National Tourism Resort. The magistrate of Fengdu County, Tang Shouyuan announced at the press conference that the third ice and snow tourism season of Nantian Lake in Fengdu County will be launched on December 30.

Venue of the 3rd Ice and Snow Tourism Season of Nantian Lake in Fengdu County (PRNewsfoto/Fengdu Digital Media Center)
Venue of the 3rd Ice and Snow Tourism Season of Nantian Lake in Fengdu County (PRNewsfoto/Fengdu Digital Media Center)

Snow and ice are valuable and unique natural, ecological and development resources of Nantian Lake in Fengdu County. In recent years, Fengdu County has deeply implemented the development concept of "ice and snow are also as valuable as gold and silver" by Chinese President Xi Jinping and the decisions and plans of the central government on accelerating the development of ice and snow sports and winter industry so as to take the advantages of ice and snow and deeply develop the "winter economy". It continues to hold "ice and snow tourism season" activities as a carrier and works hard to enrich the kinds of snow and ice products, spread snow and ice popularity, shape snow and ice brands and so on, leading more and more interest in winter sports and participation in snow and ice tourism.

Firstly, winter activities are more colorful. With special focus on the four themes of winter rodeos, national winter sports, winter carnival parties, and snow entertainment, the ice and snow tourism season covers four major areas of professional events, snow play, parent-child vacation and interactive experience.

Secondly, the ice and snow products are more diversified. In line with the new demand for ice and snow tourism consumption, combined with the characteristics of the ice and snow core area, the scenic area is divided into different categories and areas in order to prepare characterized ice and snow activities as well as projects. The Nantian Lake International Ski Resort will focus on the professional skiing, entertainment with snow, downslope skiing as well as cross-country skiing and other quality ice and snow projects, so that visitors can fully experience the charm of ice and snow sports. In addition to providing more than 10 traditional snow projects such as snowmobile, snow raft, snow flying circle, etc. in the ice and snow park, it will also join hands with Tencent Games to build a 20,000 square meters ice and snow theme park and introduce the popular online game - super IP "Peace Elite" to realize the perfect interaction between virtual and real world. Moreover, the scenic spot of "Viewing Rime - Enjoying View of Lake" of internet celebrities will be launched in Tianhu Yaochi.

Thirdly, the preferential policies are more diversified. These are mainly available to medical personnel, military personnel, teachers, students and other groups. The scenic area has launched a series of preferential policies such as free admission to ski resorts, package discounts and 50% discount for visiting other scenic spots in Fengdu, and other measures to attract tourists and promote the development of the county's ice and snow tourism economy.

Fourthly, the service environment is more warm-hearted. In the context of the prevention and control strategy against COVID-19 and the gradual recovery of consumption, the scenic area will comprehensively strengthen the traffic preservation, market order, safety management, volunteer services and other initiatives to provide an efficient and warm service environment of high quality for the smooth development of the ice and snow tourism season activities and the healthy development of the cultural and tourism market.

Contact person:
Zheng Li
Tel: 0086-18375801800  
E-mail: 1620480176@qq.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1974693/Fengdu_3rd_Ice_Snow_Tourism.jp
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1908568/Fengdu_Logo.jpg

(PRNewsfoto/Fengdu Digital Media Center)
(PRNewsfoto/Fengdu Digital Media Center)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-third-ice-and-snow-tourism-season-of-nantian-lake-in-fengdu-county-will-be-officially-launched-on-december-30-301710255.html

SOURCE Fengdu Digital Media Center

