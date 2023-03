Third-party Banking Software Global Market Report 2022: Integration of Various Cloud-Computing Applications With Banking Software Fuels Growth

Company Logo

Global Third-party Banking Software Market

Dublin, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Third-party Banking Software Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global third-party banking software market size reached US$ 24.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 39.7 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.45% during 2021-2027.

The third-party banking software refers to a multi-channel application that performs numerous core banking functions, private wealth management and business intelligence. It is an integrated and customized software solution that outsources and provides end-to-end omnichannel management of banking operations.

It is primarily used by commercial, retail and trading banks for improving their interbank network and streamlining their operations. The software aids in minimizing losses due to human errors, maintaining flexibility in operations, improving customer experience and enabling banks to have a competitive edge over other financial institutions.



Third-party Banking Software Market Trends:



Significant growth in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) industry is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the integration of various cloud-computing applications with banking software is also providing a boost to the market growth. In comparison to the traditionally used manual methods, there is an increasing preference for computerized accounting for bookkeeping and monetary transactions. In line with this, consumers are also more inclined toward accessing their account details and performing financial transactions using their smartphones, laptop and tablets.

Additionally, technological advancements, such as the incorporation of big data analytics in third-party banking software, is creating a positive impact on the market. These analytical tools aid in processing large amounts of data and making efficient business decisions to increase profitability and identify market trends, thus enabling access to valuable insights for effective decision-making. Other factors, including the emerging trend of customer-centric core banking and the growing demand for standardized processes in the banking sector, are projected to drive the market further.

Key Market Segmentation:



The publisher provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global third-party banking software market report, along with forecasts at the global, regional and country level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product, deployment type, application and end-user.



Breakup by Product:

Core Banking Software

Multi-Channel Banking Software

Business Intelligence Software

Others

Breakup by Deployment Type:

On-premises

Cloud-based

Breakup by Application:

Risk Management

Information Security

Business Intelligence

Others

Breakup by End-User:

Commercial Banks

Retail and Trading Banks

Breakup by Region:

North America

United States

Canada

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Others

Europe

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Russia

Others

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Others

Middle East and Africa

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction



5 Global Third-party Banking Software Market



6 Market Breakup by Product



7 Market Breakup by Deployment Type



8 Market Breakup by Application



9 Market Breakup by End-User



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis



14 Price Indicators



15 Competitive Landscape



Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Capgemini

Deltek

IBM

Infosys

Microsoft Corporation

NetSuite Inc.

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Tata Consultancy Services

