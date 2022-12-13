U.S. markets closed

Third-party chemical distribution market: Growth opportunities led by including Barentz International BV and Biesterfeld AG - Technavio

·17 min read

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party chemical distribution market size is forecast to increase by USD 121.73 million from 2022 to 2027, at a CAGR of 7.6%, according to the recent market study by Technavio. The growth of the market will be driven by the growing focus on chemical distribution, the increasing emphasis on outsourcing distribution services, and the rising demand for third-party chemical distribution from MEA and APAC.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market 2023-2027

Technavio categorizes the global third-party chemical distribution market as a part of the air freight and logistics market, which covers companies providing air freight transportation, courier, and logistics services, including package and mail delivery and customs agents.

Charts & data tables about market and segment sizes for a historic period of five (2017-2021) years have been covered in this report. Download The Sample Report

Technavio has extensively analyzed 15 major vendors, including Barentz International BV, Biesterfeld AG, BRENNTAG SE, HELM AG, ICC Chemical Corp., IMCD NV, Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd., Manuchar NV, Obegi Group, Omya International AG, Petrochem, Protea Chemicals, REDA Chemicals, Redox Ltd., and Sea Land Chemical Co. Theo Muller.

Key Benefits for Industry Players & Stakeholders –

  • The report offers information on the criticality of vendor inputs, including R&D, CAPEX, and technology.

  • It also provides detailed analyses of the market's competitive landscape and vendors' product offerings.

  • The report also provides a qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak.

Expand operations in the future - To get requisite details, ask for a custom report.

Customer Landscape - Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria by Technavio

  • One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity, an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage. 

  • Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important), which range between LOW and HIGH.

  • Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

Download the sample to get a holistic overview of the third-party chemical distribution market by industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies.

The market is segmented by type (commodity chemicals and speciality chemicals), application (textiles, automotive and transportation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and industrial), and geography( APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Segmentation by type (Inclusion/Exclusion)

  • Inclusion:

The commodity chemicals trailers segment grew gradually by USD 137.52 million in 2017 and continued to grow till 2021. The segment is driven by the rise in the manufacture of a wide range of end-user products, such as construction materials, adhesives, plastics, apparel, and tires. The increased demand for commodity chemicals in the personal care and aerospace industries is also contributing to the segment's growth.

To get detailed insights about inclusions and exclusions, buy now.

Related Reports –

  • The chemical logistics market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.65% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 53.66 billion. The growth of the chemical industry is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations and capital-intensive business may impede the market growth.

  • The chemical warehousing and storage market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.88% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 7321.57 million. The rise in international trade is notably driving the chemical warehousing and storage market growth, although factors such as the high cost of operations and the capital-intensive nature of the business may impede the market growth.

What are the key data covered in third-party chemical distribution market?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the third-party chemical distribution market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the third-party chemical distribution market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the cloud data warehouse market industry across APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

  • Thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party chemical distribution market vendors

Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

168

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.6%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 121.73 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

6.92

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Barentz International BV, Biesterfeld AG, BRENNTAG SE, HELM AG, ICC Chemical Corp., IMCD NV, Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd., Manuchar NV, Obegi Group, Omya International AG, Petrochem, Protea Chemicals, REDA Chemicals, Redox Ltd., Sea Land Chemical Co., Snetor SA, Stockmeier Holding GmbH, Tricon Energy Inc., Univar Solutions Inc., and Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global third-party chemical distribution market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Distribution channel Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Type

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Type

  • 6.3 Commodity chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Speciality chemicals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Market opportunity by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Application

  • 7.3 Textiles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Automotive and transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Agriculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Pharmaceuticals - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Industrial - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by Application

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 Barentz International BV

  • 12.4 Biesterfeld AG

  • 12.5 BRENNTAG SE

  • 12.6 HELM AG

  • 12.7 ICC Chemical Corp.

  • 12.8 IMCD NV

  • 12.9 Jebsen and Jessen Pte Ltd.

  • 12.10 Omya International AG

  • 12.11 Redox Ltd.

  • 12.12 Sea Land Chemical Co.

  • 12.13 Snetor SA

  • 12.14 Stockmeier Holding GmbH

  • 12.15 Tricon Energy Inc.

  • 12.16 Univar Solutions Inc.

  • 12.17 Wilbur Ellis Holdings Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Global Third-Party Chemical Distribution Market 2023-2027
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-party-chemical-distribution-market-growth-opportunities-led-by-including-barentz-international-bv-and-biesterfeld-ag--technavio-301701916.html

SOURCE Technavio

