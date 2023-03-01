U.S. markets open in 5 hours 43 minutes

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% from 2022 to 2027, Growth led ACP Freight Services Ltd., Baltic Logistics Group among others - Technavio

·16 min read

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market size in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 458.87 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to progress at a CAGR of 24.7%. ACP Freight, Deutsche Bahn, and FedEx Corp are among the top players in the market. This report offers an in-depth analysis of the vendor landscape and their offerings. For more insights on the historic (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) – Request a sample report 

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Europe Third-Party Logistics Market 2023-2027

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The third-party logistics market in Europe report covers the following areas:

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Vendor Landscape

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Competitors must focus on differentiating their product offerings with unique value propositions to strengthen their foothold in the market. ACP Freight Services Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., FM Logistic, GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Raben Management Services sp. z o.o, Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. are among some of the major market participants.

Know more about vendor offerings in the global market

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Segmentation 

  • End-user

  • Service

  • Geography

The manufacturing segment is estimated to be significant for the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is driven by increasing nearshoring in Eastern European countries. Also, the availability of a skilled workforce at low wages is shifting the interests of companies from Western Europe to Eastern Europe. Factors like these are expected to grow the demand for the market in Europe.

According to the World Bank Group, Germany is the largest economy in the European region. Being the third largest exporter in the world, Germany is expected to witness steady growth for the 3PL market during the forecast period. Around 85% of auto suppliers in Germany are medium-sized companies; these suppliers provide more than 70% of the value-added services within the auto sector. This growing automotive and auto component market in Germany has increased the demand for 3PL services in the region.

What`s New for 2023?

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe 2023-2027: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics market in Europe growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the third-party logistics market in Europe size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the third-party logistics market in Europe

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the third-party logistics market in Europe, and vendors.

Why buy?

  • Add credibility to the strategy

  • Analyzes competitor's offerings

  • Get a holistic view of the market

The third-party logistics software market is projected to grow by USD 579.54 million with a CAGR of 9.48% during the forecast period 2021 to 2026. Rising private equity (PE) investments in the logistics industry are one of the key factors driving the global third-party logistics (3PL) software market growth.

The third-party risk management market size is expected to increase by USD 5.35 billion from 2021 to 2026, at a CAGR of 16.89%. The benefits associated with third-party risk management is one of the key drivers supporting the third-party risk management market growth.

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 24.7%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 458.87 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023(%)

21.25

Regional analysis

Europe

Performing market contribution

Europe at 100%

Key countries

Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ACP Freight Services Ltd., AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, Expeditors International of Washington Inc., FedEx Corp., FM Logistic, GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Raben Management Services sp. z o.o, Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents:

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Third-party logistics market in Europe 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 Service Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 6.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.8 Market opportunity by End-user

7 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by Service

  • 7.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Market opportunity by Service

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

  • 12.4 Baltic Logistics Group

  • 12.5 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.6 CMA CGM SA

  • 12.7 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 12.8 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.9 DSV AS

  • 12.10 Expeditors International of Washington Inc.

  • 12.11 FedEx Corp.

  • 12.12 FM Logistic

  • 12.13 GEODIS SA

  • 12.14 Hub Group Inc.

  • 12.15 Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd.

  • 12.16 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

  • 12.17 United Parcel Service Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-party-logistics-market-in-europe-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-24-7-from-2022-to-2027--growth-led-acp-freight-services-ltd-baltic-logistics-group-among-others---technavio-301757977.html

SOURCE Technavio

