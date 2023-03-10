U.S. markets open in 8 hours 35 minutes

Third-party logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2022 to 2027: Growth of e-commerce to drive market growth - Technavio

·20 min read

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global third-party logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 532.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%. The growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services are driving market growth. However, factors such as high operational costs and competitive pricing may impede the market growth. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-party Logistics Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-party Logistics Market 2023-2027

Third-party logistics marketMarket dynamics

Leading drivers - The growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services are driving the market growth. The increasing adoption of the Internet and mobile services is the key reason behind the growing popularity of e-commerce. An efficient supply chain helps retailers provide a high level of service across all channels. Therefore, several retailers have partnered with 3PL service providers that offer integrated shipping services. These factors will increase the demand for 3PL services.

Major challenges - High operational costs and competitive pricing are challenging the market growth. The competition in the logistics industry is increasing in terms of pricing due to the rise in demand for value-added services (VAS) and specialized professional supply chain solutions. Rising fuel prices are also increasing the cost of operations. Therefore, contract logistics service providers should ensure that the operational cost is controlled. This will pose a challenge to 3PL service providers.

Drivers, trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact
businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

Third-party logistics market – Vendor analysis
Vendor Landscape -

The global third-party logistics market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer third-party logistics in the market are AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, BDP International Inc., Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. and others.

The market is becoming more competitive due to its disorganized nature, which includes local truck and warehouse owners. The global 3PL market is capital-intensive and requires advanced technologies. The value-added services offered by logistics service providers are the key differentiating elements in the market. Therefore, market participants are focusing on improving the customer-vendor relationship.

Vendor offerings -

  • AP Moller Maersk AS – The company offers third-party logistics solutions such as container logistics and supply chain services.

  • BDP International Inc. - The company offers third-party logistics solutions such as transportation, export facilitation, warehousing, and distribution.

  • Burris Logistics Co. - The company offers third-party logistics solutions under its brand ONEBURRIS.

  • For details on vendors and their offerings - Request a sample report

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial Buy the report!

Third-party logistics market - Segmentation assessment

Segment overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on application (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and other services) and end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others).

  • The transportation services segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes various transportation modes for shipping goods, such as road, rail, air, and sea. Advanced vehicle-related IT systems, cloud-based data analytics, automated fleet management, location detection, and autonomous vehicle technologies are being used in this segment to increase the flexibility of logistics operations and deliver effective services as per customers' requirements.

Geography overview
Based on geography, the global third-party logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global third-party logistics market.

  • APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing frequency of imports and exports of raw materials and finished goods worldwide are driving the growth of the market in the region. The automobile manufacturing industry in Japan and India will also offer significant revenue-generation opportunities to 3PL service providers.

For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities
from 2017 to 2027 - Download a sample report

Third-party logistics marketKey trends

An increase in overseas shopping is a key trend in the market. There has been an increase in cross-border shopping owing to factors such as free shipping, safe payment methods, and the non-availability of items or products locally. The increasing Internet penetration and uninterrupted access to several communication devices and payment modes are some of the key reasons for the popularity of overseas shopping in developing economies such as China and India. Therefore, logistics service providers need to have efficient supply chain processes. These factors will boost the growth of the global 3PL market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this third-party logistics market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the third-party logistics market between 2023 and 2027

  • Precise estimation of the size of the third-party logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • Growth of the third-party logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party logistics market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The third-party logistics market in Europe is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 24.7% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 458.87 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others), and service (transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others).

The third-party chemical distribution market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.6% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 121.73 million. This report extensively covers market segmentation by type (commodity chemicals and specialty chemicals), application (textiles, automotive and transportation, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, and industrial),  and geography( APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Third-party Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2022

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 532.65 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

7.37

Regional analysis

APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

APAC at 47%

Key countries

US, China, Japan, India, and UK

Competitive landscape

Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks

Key companies profiled

AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, BDP International Inc., Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio industrials market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

  • 1.1 Market overview

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2022

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

4 Historic Market Size

  • 4.1 Global third-party logistics market 2017 - 2021

  • 4.2 Application Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.3 End-user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

  • 4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

5 Five Forces Analysis

  • 5.1 Five forces summary

  • 5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 5.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 5.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 5.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 5.7 Market condition

6 Market Segmentation by Application

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Application

  • 6.3 Transportation services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.4 Warehousing and distribution services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.5 Other services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Application

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 7.1 Market segments

  • 7.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 7.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 7.8 Market opportunity by End-user

8 Customer Landscape

  • 8.1 Customer landscape overview

9 Geographic Landscape

  • 9.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 9.2 Geographic comparison

  • 9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.8 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.9 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.10 Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.11 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.12 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

  • 9.13 Market opportunity by geography

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 10.1 Market drivers

  • 10.2 Market challenges

  • 10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

  • 10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

  • 11.1 Overview

  • 11.2 Vendor landscape

  • 11.3 Landscape disruption

  • 11.4 Industry risks

12 Vendor Analysis

  • 12.1 Vendors covered

  • 12.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 12.3 AP Moller Maersk AS

  • 12.4 BDP International Inc.

  • 12.5 Burris Logistics Co.

  • 12.6 C H Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 12.7 CMA CGM SA

  • 12.8 DB Schenker

  • 12.9 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 12.10 Deutsche Post AG

  • 12.11 DSV AS

  • 12.12 Hub Group Inc.

  • 12.13 Kuehne Nagel Management AG

  • 12.14 Nippon Express Holdings Inc.

  • 12.15 Sinotrans Ltd.

  • 12.16 United Parcel Service Inc.

  • 12.17 XPO Logistics Inc.

13 Appendix

  • 13.1 Scope of the report

  • 13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

  • 13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 13.4 Research methodology

  • 13.5 List of abbreviations

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

