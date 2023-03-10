Third-party logistics market to grow at a CAGR of 7.87% from 2022 to 2027: Growth of e-commerce to drive market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The global third-party logistics market size is estimated to increase by USD 532.65 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87%. The growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services are driving market growth. However, factors such as high operational costs and competitive pricing may impede the market growth. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021), and forecast period (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Third-party Logistics Market 2023-2027

Third-party logistics market – Market dynamics



Leading drivers - The growth of e-commerce and the need for integrated shipping services are driving the market growth. The increasing adoption of the Internet and mobile services is the key reason behind the growing popularity of e-commerce. An efficient supply chain helps retailers provide a high level of service across all channels. Therefore, several retailers have partnered with 3PL service providers that offer integrated shipping services. These factors will increase the demand for 3PL services.

Major challenges - High operational costs and competitive pricing are challenging the market growth. The competition in the logistics industry is increasing in terms of pricing due to the rise in demand for value-added services (VAS) and specialized professional supply chain solutions. Rising fuel prices are also increasing the cost of operations. Therefore, contract logistics service providers should ensure that the operational cost is controlled. This will pose a challenge to 3PL service providers.

Third-party logistics market – Vendor analysis

Vendor Landscape -

The global third-party logistics market is fragmented, with the presence of several vendors. A few prominent vendors that offer third-party logistics in the market are AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, BDP International Inc., Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. and others.

The market is becoming more competitive due to its disorganized nature, which includes local truck and warehouse owners. The global 3PL market is capital-intensive and requires advanced technologies. The value-added services offered by logistics service providers are the key differentiating elements in the market. Therefore, market participants are focusing on improving the customer-vendor relationship.

Vendor offerings -

AP Moller Maersk AS – The company offers third-party logistics solutions such as container logistics and supply chain services.

BDP International Inc. - The company offers third-party logistics solutions such as transportation, export facilitation, warehousing, and distribution.

Burris Logistics Co. - The company offers third-party logistics solutions under its brand ONEBURRIS.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Third-party logistics market - Segmentation assessment



Segment overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on application (transportation services, warehousing and distribution services, and other services) and end-user (manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others).

The transportation services segment will account for a significant share of the market growth during the forecast period. This segment includes various transportation modes for shipping goods, such as road, rail, air, and sea. Advanced vehicle-related IT systems, cloud-based data analytics, automated fleet management, location detection, and autonomous vehicle technologies are being used in this segment to increase the flexibility of logistics operations and deliver effective services as per customers' requirements.

Geography overview

Based on geography, the global third-party logistics market is segmented into APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the global third-party logistics market.

APAC is estimated to account for 47% of the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing frequency of imports and exports of raw materials and finished goods worldwide are driving the growth of the market in the region. The automobile manufacturing industry in Japan and India will also offer significant revenue-generation opportunities to 3PL service providers.

Third-party logistics market – Key trends

An increase in overseas shopping is a key trend in the market. There has been an increase in cross-border shopping owing to factors such as free shipping, safe payment methods, and the non-availability of items or products locally. The increasing Internet penetration and uninterrupted access to several communication devices and payment modes are some of the key reasons for the popularity of overseas shopping in developing economies such as China and India. Therefore, logistics service providers need to have efficient supply chain processes. These factors will boost the growth of the global 3PL market growth during the forecast period.

What are the key data covered in this third-party logistics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the third-party logistics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the third-party logistics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the third-party logistics market across APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of third-party logistics market vendors

Third-party Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.87% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 532.65 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 7.37 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, Japan, India, and UK Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled AP Moller Maersk AS, Baltic Logistics Group, BDP International Inc., Burris Logistics Co., C H Robinson Worldwide Inc., CMA CGM SA, DB Schenker, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post AG, DSV AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS SA, Hub Group Inc., J.B. Hunt Transport Services Inc., Kintetsu Group Holdings Co. Ltd., Kuehne Nagel Management AG, Nippon Express Holdings Inc., Sinotrans Ltd., United Parcel Service Inc., and XPO Logistics Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

