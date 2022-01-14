U.S. markets closed

Third-party Logistics Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2025 | Introduction of Tax Reforms & Initiatives for 3PL in India to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

·5 min read

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market share growth in India by the manufacturing segment will be significant for revenue generation. The 3PL market for the manufacturing industry is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Much of the future growth of the global manufacturing industry will come from developing countries such as India. The number of new manufacturing industries in India has increased due to policy reforms that have improved the ease of doing business in the region. The third-party logistics market in India is set to grow by USD 10.74 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% according to Technavio.

Attractive Opportunities in Third-party Logistics Market in India by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Attractive Opportunities in Third-party Logistics Market in India by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

To know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate - Request a free sample report.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our third-party logistics market in India report covers the following areas:

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis
The third-party logistics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are some of the major market participants.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Driver
The key factor driving growth in the third-party logistics market in India is the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India. The 3PL sector in India is experiencing a transformative phase with the introduction of various reforms and initiatives. The GST is one of the major tax reforms that was introduced by the Government of India. The implementation of GST helped reduce the price differences between states and make tax liabilities uniform across India. The new tax regime reduces logistics costs and increases operating efficiencies by reducing border checks. The increasing introduction of such reforms and initiatives in India is expected to fuel the market growth of 3PL in India.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Challenges
The emergence of digitalization in 3PL is another major factor supporting the third-party logistics market share growth in India. Digitalization has emerged as a key trend among various 3PL service providers in India. Many of the 3PL providers have started investing in smarter information technology (IT) and software systems that can give a better return on investment. Specialized software helps drive the costs down, save time, and increase efficiency. Some of the technologies used for logistics services include radio-frequency identification (RFID), blockchain, and real-time location systems (RTLS). The use of such advanced technologies is expected to reduce the operational costs in the logistics sector, which would drive the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

To know more about the drivers & challenges - Download a free sample now!

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

  • End-user

  • Service

Subscribe to our "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 3000 that enables you to download 3 reports/year and view 3 reports/month.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics market in India growth during the next five years

  • Estimation of the third-party logistics market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the third-party logistics market in India

  • Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the third-party logistics market in India vendors

Related Reports:
Healthcare Logistics Market in North America -The healthcare logistics market share in North America is expected to increase by USD 10.19 billion from 2020 to 2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.09%. Download a free sample now!

Spare Parts Logistics Market in Europe -The spare parts logistics market in Europe has the potential to grow by USD 2.88 billion during 2021-2025, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 3.47%. Download a free sample now!

Third-party Logistics Market In India Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8%

Market growth 2021-2025

USD 10.74 billion

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

6.92

Regional analysis

India

Performing market contribution

India at 100%

Key consumer countries

India

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-party-logistics-market-in-india-to-grow-at-a-cagr-of-8-by-2025--introduction-of-tax-reforms--initiatives-for-3pl-in-india-to-boost-growth--17000-technavio-reports-301460318.html

SOURCE Technavio

