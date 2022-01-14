Third-party Logistics Market in India to grow at a CAGR of 8% by 2025 | Introduction of Tax Reforms & Initiatives for 3PL in India to Boost Growth | 17000+ Technavio Reports

NEW YORK, Jan. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The third-party logistics market share growth in India by the manufacturing segment will be significant for revenue generation. The 3PL market for the manufacturing industry is expected to grow steadily during the forecast period. Much of the future growth of the global manufacturing industry will come from developing countries such as India. The number of new manufacturing industries in India has increased due to policy reforms that have improved the ease of doing business in the region. The third-party logistics market in India is set to grow by USD 10.74 billion from 2020 to 2025, progressing at a CAGR of 8% according to Technavio.

Third-party Logistics Market in India by End-user and Service - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our third-party logistics market in India report covers the following areas:

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis

The third-party logistics market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions are some of the major market participants.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Driver

The key factor driving growth in the third-party logistics market in India is the introduction of tax reforms and initiatives for 3PL in India. The 3PL sector in India is experiencing a transformative phase with the introduction of various reforms and initiatives. The GST is one of the major tax reforms that was introduced by the Government of India. The implementation of GST helped reduce the price differences between states and make tax liabilities uniform across India. The new tax regime reduces logistics costs and increases operating efficiencies by reducing border checks. The increasing introduction of such reforms and initiatives in India is expected to fuel the market growth of 3PL in India.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Challenges

The emergence of digitalization in 3PL is another major factor supporting the third-party logistics market share growth in India. Digitalization has emerged as a key trend among various 3PL service providers in India. Many of the 3PL providers have started investing in smarter information technology (IT) and software systems that can give a better return on investment. Specialized software helps drive the costs down, save time, and increase efficiency. Some of the technologies used for logistics services include radio-frequency identification (RFID), blockchain, and real-time location systems (RTLS). The use of such advanced technologies is expected to reduce the operational costs in the logistics sector, which would drive the growth of the market in focus over the forecast period.

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Segmentation

End-user

Service

Third-party Logistics Market in India 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist third-party logistics market in India growth during the next five years

Estimation of the third-party logistics market in India size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the third-party logistics market in India

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of the third-party logistics market in India vendors

Third-party Logistics Market In India Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 10.74 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 6.92 Regional analysis India Performing market contribution India at 100% Key consumer countries India Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Aegis Logistics Ltd., Allcargo Logistics Ltd., AWL India Pvt. Ltd., Blue Dart Express Ltd., Delhivery Pvt. Ltd., FedEx Corp., Gati Ltd., Mahindra Logistics Ltd., Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., and TVS Supply Chain Solutions Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

