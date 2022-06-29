Third Party Logistics Market to Reach $1924.31 Billion: E-commerce is Holding more than 50% Market Share

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global Third Party Logistics market was valued at $1045.93 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of $1924.31 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 9.10% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, June 29, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Third Party Logistics (3PL) services are in high demand as businesses look to outsource their logistics and transportation needs. 3PL providers offer a variety of services that can be customized to meet the specific needs of each business. These services can include transportation management, warehousing and distribution, order fulfillment, and more. The benefits of using 3PL services are numerous. Perhaps the most important benefit of Third Party Logistics market is that it allows businesses to focus on their core competencies while leaving the logistics and transportation to the experts. This can lead to cost savings, improved efficiencies, and enhanced customer service levels. In addition, using 3PL services can help businesses to expand into new markets and geographic areas.

The trend of using Third Party Logistics (3PL) services is on the rise, as businesses look for ways to cut costs and optimize their supply chains. 3PL providers offer a variety of services that can save businesses time and money, from transportation and warehousing to order fulfillment and reverse logistics.

Global Third Party Logistics market is growing for several reasons. First, the e-commerce boom has created a need for more sophisticated logistics solutions. Online shoppers expect fast, reliable delivery, and 3PL providers have the infrastructure and expertise to meet these expectations. Second, the globalization of supply chains has made them more complex and difficult to manage. Businesses are turning to 3PL providers for help with managing their international shipments. Third, the rise of just-in-time inventory management has put pressure on companies to have their products delivered faster and more efficiently. 3PL providers can help businesses meet these tight deadlines by managing their transportation and warehousing needs. Fourth, many businesses are looking for ways to be more sustainable and reduce their environmental impact. 3PL providers offer green logistics solutions that can help companies lower their carbon footprint. Finally, the COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted global supply chains.

E-commerce Companies to Flourish Third Party Logistics Market

As e-commerce continues to grow, so does the Third Party Logistics market. Global e-commerce market is currently valued at around $5.55 trillion. Wherein, Amazon, eBay, Alibaba, and Flipkart are leading market and is expanding at a CAGR of around 17%. In India alone over 2.2 billion shipments were placed in 2021 alone and the India e-commerce industry is aiming to surpass 10.5 billion shipments by 2025. 3PL providers offer a variety of services that can help e-commerce companies with everything from warehousing and shipping to returns and customer service. E-commerce companies are the leading consumers of 3PL services, accounting for nearly 53% of the market. That’s because they need to be able to rely on their 3PL provider to get orders to customers quickly and efficiently.

E-commerce companies are the leading consumer of Third Party Logistics market. This is because they rely heavily on shipping and delivery services to get their products to customers. Without a reliable Third Party Logistics provider, e-commerce companies would not be able to operate.

There are many examples of e-commerce companies that use Third Party Logistics providers. Amazon, the largest e-commerce company in the world, uses UPS and FedEx for its shipping needs. Other popular e-commerce companies like eBay and Wayfair also use Third Party Logistics providers for their shipping needs.

According to industry estimates, about 60% of all shipments made by e-commerce companies are handled by providers in the global Third Party Logistics market. This percentage is only expected to grow in the coming years as more and more businesses move online.

Meesho, a softbank backed e-commerce start-up in India, completely rely on Third Party Logistics to deliver orders. The company is eyeing over 1.3 billion shipments by the end of 2023. This, in turn, indicates that Third Party Logistics market to witness bright future in the coming years as the e-commerce sector flourishes.

Warehousing industry is Holding Around 30% of the Third Party Logistics Market

There is no doubt that the number of warehouses is rapidly growing. The main reason for this is the globalization of the economy and the resulting increase in international trade. With more goods being traded internationally, there is a greater need for storage facilities where these goods can be kept until they are needed. In addition, many companies are now choosing to outsource their logistics needs to third-party providers, which has also contributed to the growth of the warehouse industry.

The proliferation of warehouses has had a number of impacts on businesses and consumers alike. For businesses, having access to more storage space can help them to grow and expand their operations. It can also allow them to better manage their inventory levels and keep track of their stock levels. Wherein, the warehousing industry has become a critical part of the Third Party Logistics market, accounting for around 30% of the total market. This sector includes companies that provide storage and distribution services for manufacturers, retailers, and other businesses. The warehousing industry is highly competitive, with a large number of players offering a wide range of services.

The warehousing industry has been growing steadily in recent years, due to factors such as the rise in e-commerce and the need for faster and more efficient supply chains. The industry is expected to continue growing in the coming years, as businesses increasingly outsource their logistics operations to third-party providers.

The leading players in the global Third Party Logistics market for warehousing industry include DHL Supply Chain, XPO Logistics, C.H. Robinson, and Kuehne + Nagel. These companies have a strong presence in key markets such as North America and Europe, and offer a comprehensive range of services including storage, transportation, order fulfillment, and reverse logistics. These players are taking efforts to improve their market share and market revenue by providing prompt services and grabbing more clients.

Innovation Landscape: Companies are Making Use of Automation for Improving Third Party Logistics Services

Companies in global Third Party Logistics market play an important role in today’s economy, providing essential services that enable businesses to operate more efficiently and effectively. In recent years, there has been a growing trend among 3PLs to adopt new technologies, such as automation, in order to improve the quality of their services. Automation can help 3PLs to improve their efficiency and accuracy by reducing or eliminating manual tasks that can be time-consuming and error-prone. For example, automating the process of matching orders with available inventory can help to ensure that orders are fulfilled more quickly and accurately and market revenue is generated to maximum possible level. In addition, automating order tracking and shipment tracing can help 3PLs keep their customers informed about the status of their orders at all times.

Most companies are now turning to automation in one way or another to help improve their Third Party Logistics market. By automating certain tasks and processes, companies can improve communication and coordination between different parts of the supply chain, leading to faster turnaround times and improved customer satisfaction. In addition, automated systems can help to reduce costs associated with 3PL services by streamlining processes and reducing the need for manual labor.

One area where automation is having a significant impact on 3PL services is in warehouse management. Automated inventory control systems can keep track of stock levels in real time, meaning that orders can be fulfilled more quickly and accurately. In addition, automated picking and packing systems can dramatically speed up the process of getting orders ready for shipping. This not only reduces shipping times but also helps to reduce the risk of errors, as all items are picked and packed according to a set schedule. For instance, Bergler, one of the leading players in Third Party Logistics market, has automated its picking and put-away solution. The managed accomplish the task through Geek+, which is a global leader in AMR technology.

Another area where automation is proving beneficial for 3PL providers is in transportation management. Automated routing systems can plan the most efficient route for each delivery based on factors such as traffic conditions and weight restrictions. This means that deliveries can be made more quickly and at a lower cost. In addition, automated tracking systems can provide updates on

End-users are Facing Challenges in Finding Efficient and cost-effective New Third Party Logistics Providers

There are many reasons why end-users face challenges in finding efficient and cost-effective new Third Party Logistics (3PL) providers. First, the Third Party Logistics market is fragmented and there are thousands of 3PL providers to choose from. This can make it difficult for end-users to compare apples to apples when trying to find the best provider for their needs. Second, the industry is constantly changing and evolving, which makes it hard for end-users to keep up with all the latest developments and trends. Third, pricing pressure from shippers has made it difficult for 3PL providers to maintain their margins, which has led to consolidation in the industry and a smaller pool of providers to choose from. Fourth, capacity constraints have been an issue in recent years, making it difficult for 3PLs to find available trucks and drivers when they need them. This has led to longer lead times and higher costs for shippers. Lastly, the current political environment has created uncertainty around trade agreements and regulations, which has made it difficult for 3PLs to plan long-term strategies.

End users are constantly searching for efficient and cost-effective new providers in the Third Party Logistics market that can streamline their supply chain process and save them money. However, the search for these providers can be difficult and time consuming. Many businesses do not know where to start when looking for a new provider, and often end up using inefficient providers that end up costing them more in the long run.

To address these challenges, end-users end-up working with a reputable procurement firm that specializes in sourcing 3PL providers. The procurement firm will have access to a database of hundreds of 3PL providers and can provide detailed information on each provider’s capabilities and pricing. In addition, the procurement firm can help end-users evaluate proposals from multiple 3PLs and select the provider that offers the best value based on the specific needs of the business.

But, Third Party Logistics to Continue Facing Challenges in Managing Client’s Supply Chain

It is no secret that the COVID-19 pandemic has had a massive impact on global supply chains. Many businesses have been forced to re-evaluate their supply chain management strategies in order to adapt to the new reality. Providers in the global Third Party Logistics market play a vital role in managing and operating supply chains for their clients. They are responsible for ensuring that goods and materials are transported efficiently and safely from one point to another. However, the pandemic has presented a number of challenges for 3PLs. First of all, there has been a significant decrease in demand for many products and materials. This has led to a decrease in shipments, which in turn has resulted in lower revenues for 3PLs. Moreover, the increase in e-commerce has put pressure on 3PLs to provide faster and more efficient delivery services. This is often difficult to achieve given the current state of global supply chains.

The Third Party Logistics market is facing significant challenges in managing clients' supply chains. With the rise of e-commerce and the globalization of trade, 3PLs are under pressure to provide more customized and faster services. At the same time, they are also being asked to manage increasingly complex supply chains and deal with volatile customer demand.

As a result of these challenges, many 3PLs are struggling to maintain profitability and are turning to new business models, such as asset-light and outsourced operations, to remain competitive. However, these changes come with their own set of challenges, such as managing outsourced providers and ensuring quality control.

Apart from the above challenges, there are a number of other key factors that act as challenges for Third Party Logistics market when it comes to managing their client's supply chain. First, there is the challenge of visibility. In order to manage the supply chain effectively, logistics providers need to have visibility into all aspects of the chain. This includes being able to track inventory levels, orders, and shipments. Unfortunately, many companies do not provide this level of visibility to their logistics providers. This lack of visibility makes it difficult to identify and solve problems within the supply chain.

Another challenge faced by Third Party Logistics providers is the issue of capacity. As companies continue to grow and expand, their demand for logistics services also increases. This can often lead to capacity issues for logistics providers, who may not be able to keep up with the demand. This can create problems such as delays in shipments and ultimately lead to dissatisfied customers.

Finally, another challenge that Third Party Logistics providers face is the need for flexibility. The supply chain is constantly changing, and logistics providers need to be able to adapt their services to meet these changes. This includes being able to quickly make changes to routes, schedules, and even modes of transportation. Without this flexibility, it can be very difficult.



