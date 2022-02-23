U.S. markets open in 5 hours 34 minutes

Third Party Logistics Market Size [2022] | to extend USD 1,701.2 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.26%

·4 min read
Pune, India, Feb. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global third party logistics market size is expected to grow from USD 976.2 billion in 2021 to USD 1,701.2 billion in 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.26% during the forecast period. The availability of custom-made services and the rising adoption of advanced technologies are expected to bolster market growth. Fortune Business Insights™ provides this information in its report titled “Third Party Logistics Market, 2021-2028.”

Industry Development

  • May 2021: DSV (Danish-based logistics service provider) recently acquired Agility. This acquisition will improve DSV’s Air & Sea sector and provide top-quality services to clients in Asia Pacific.


Request a Sample Copy of the Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/third-party-logistics-market-105802


Report Coverage

Details

Forecast Period

2021-2028

Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR

8.26%

2028 Value Projection

USD 1,701.2 billion

Base Year

2020

Market Size in 2020

USD 976.2 billion

Historical Data for

2017-2019

No. of Pages

150

Segments covered

Mode of Transportation, Service Type, Geography, Industry

Growth Drivers

Increased Use Of Emerging New Game-Changing Technologies In 3PL Business to Set a Positive Trend For Market Growth

Rise In E-Commerce Business and Policy support to Drive The Market Growth

Infrastructure Limitation, Shortage of Logistics Experts, And Regulatory Issues Can Restrain The Growth Of The Market


This Third Party Logistics Market is expected to be negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic due to the imposition of trade restrictions and lockdowns. Strict government regulations led to the adoption of lockdown procedures, thereby affecting several industries.


Click here to get the short-term and long-term impact of COVID-19 on this market.

Please visit: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/third-party-logistics-market-105802


Market Growth Drivers:

Significant developments in the e-commerce business are expected to boost third party logistics’ adoption. The rising demand for instant and timely delivery is expected to rise with the Internet of Things (IoT) adoption globally.

The rising demand for 3PL service providers in tier 3-5 cities is expected to boost adoption. Moreover, significant government investments in the adoption and development of such services are expected to boost Third Party Logistics Market development.

Market Segmentation:

  • By mode of transportation, the market is classified into seaways, roadways, airways, and roadways. As per service type, it is categorized into dedicated contract carriage (DCC), domestic transportation management, international transportation management, and value-added warehousing & distribution.

  • Based on industry, it is classified into technological, automotive, retailing, manufacturing, and logistics. Geographically, it is clubbed into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world.


Quick Buy - Research Report: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/checkout-page/105802


Regional Analysis:

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the third party logistics market share due to the incorporation of warehouse projects and solutions in the supply chain. The market in Asia Pacific stood at USD 483.6 billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the global market share.

In North America, partnership among logistics service providers, joint ventures, and the incorporation of new services are expected to bolster market development.

Competitive Landscape:

Prominent companies operating in the Third Party Logistics Market adopt expansion strategies to enhance their footprint. For example, in October 2021, Nippon Express established its Belgrade Branch to expand logistics services, expand its footprint, and meet diversifying logistics demand in Central and Eastern Europe. This strategy may enable the companies to expand their market expansion.


Have Any Query? Ask Our Experts: https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/speak-to-analyst/third-party-logistics-market-105802


Key Prominent Players Covered in the Third Party Logistics Market:

  • DHL Group (Bonn, Germany)

  • Kuehne + Nagel (Schindellegi, Switzerland)

  • C.H. Robinson (Minnesota, U.S.)

  • Ceva Logistics (Marseille, France)

  • FedEx Corporation (Tennessee, U.S.)

  • Nippon Express (Tokyo, Japan)

  • DB Schenker (Essen, Germany)

  • UPS (Georgia, U.S.)

  • JB Hunt (Arkansas, U.S.)

  • Panalpina (Basel, Switzerland)


About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

US:+1 424 253 0390

UK : +44 2071 939123

APAC : +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com


