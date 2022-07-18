Third-Party Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 47.28 million | A.P. Moller - Maersk AS and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio
NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) service is a business process that enables companies to outsource logistics and distribution functions to a specialized logistics service provider. It includes transportation, warehousing, freight, and forwarding. A logistics service provider that provides these services is called a 3PL service provider.
The "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.
Market Segmentation
By end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is attributed to the increasing nearshoring in Eastern European countries. Moreover, Western Europe is considered a hub for manufacturing. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.
By service, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others.
By geography, the market is classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.
Market Dynamics
The complexity of supply chain networks is driving the growth of the market. Balancing inventory with demand is a complicated process for companies. Hence, they need the services offered by vendors that have expertise in 3PL. These services include outsourcing functions such as transportation, warehousing, and others.
High OPEX and intense competition are challenging the third-party logistics market. Many vendors are investing in supply chain management (SCM) systems to remain competitive. However, incorporating technologies such as blockchain and cloud computing in SCM systems increases the OPEX of vendors.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc., etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:
A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - The company offers various transportation and logistics services, including third-party logistics, freight forwarding, and integrated transport and logistics.
C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers intermodal, global forwarding, and project logistics services for several industries across the globe.
CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers a broad range of services in both third-party logistics and freight management for various small and medium-sized national and multinational companies.
Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers third-party logistics services across Europe and the world through its subsidiary DB Schenker.
Deutsche Post DHL Group - The company offers integrated logistics solutions such as inbound logistics, warehouse management, freight transportation, and indirect materials management.
Competitive Analysis
The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Third-Party Logistics Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 47.28 million
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.53
Regional analysis
Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe
Performing market contribution
Rest of Europe at 26%
Key consumer countries
Germany and France
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
2.1 Market ecosystem
2.2 Value chain analysis
3 Market Sizing
3.1 Market definition
3.2 Market segment analysis
3.3 Market size 2020
3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
4 Five Forces Analysis
4.1 Five Forces Summary
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Threat of substitutes
4.6 Threat of rivalry
4.7 Market condition
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
5.1 Market segments
5.2 Comparison by End-user
5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
5.8 Market opportunity by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Service
6.1 Market segments
6.2 Comparison by Service
6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
6.6 Market opportunity by Service
7 Customer landscape
8 Geographic Landscape
8.1 Geographic segmentation
8.2 Geographic comparison
8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
8.8 Market opportunity by geography
9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9.1 Market drivers
9.2 Market challenges
9.3 Market trends
10 Vendor Landscape
10.1 Overview
10.2 Vendor landscape
10.3 Landscape disruption
11 Vendor Analysis
11.1 Vendors covered
11.2 Market positioning of vendors
11.3 A.P. Moller - Maersk AS
11.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.
11.5 CEVA Logistics AG
11.6 Deutsche Bahn AG
11.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group
11.8 DSV Panalpina AS
11.9 FedEx Corp.
11.10 GEODIS
11.11 Kuehne + Nagel International AG
11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.
12 Appendix
12.1 Scope of the report
12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$
12.3 Research methodology
12.4 List of abbreviations
