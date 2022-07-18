Third-Party Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 47.28 million | A.P. Moller - Maersk AS and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) service is a business process that enables companies to outsource logistics and distribution functions to a specialized logistics service provider. It includes transportation, warehousing, freight, and forwarding. A logistics service provider that provides these services is called a 3PL service provider.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.

Market Segmentation

By end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is attributed to the increasing nearshoring in Eastern European countries. Moreover, Western Europe is considered a hub for manufacturing. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

By service, the market is classified into transportation, warehousing and distribution, and others.

By geography, the market is classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Market Dynamics

The complexity of supply chain networks is driving the growth of the market. Balancing inventory with demand is a complicated process for companies. Hence, they need the services offered by vendors that have expertise in 3PL. These services include outsourcing functions such as transportation, warehousing, and others.

Story continues

High OPEX and intense competition are challenging the third-party logistics market. Many vendors are investing in supply chain management (SCM) systems to remain competitive. However, incorporating technologies such as blockchain and cloud computing in SCM systems increases the OPEX of vendors.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc., etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - The company offers various transportation and logistics services, including third-party logistics, freight forwarding, and integrated transport and logistics.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers intermodal, global forwarding, and project logistics services for several industries across the globe.

CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers a broad range of services in both third-party logistics and freight management for various small and medium-sized national and multinational companies.

Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers third-party logistics services across Europe and the world through its subsidiary DB Schenker.

Deutsche Post DHL Group - The company offers integrated logistics solutions such as inbound logistics, warehouse management, freight transportation, and indirect materials management.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Third-Party Logistics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 47.28 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.53 Regional analysis Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 26% Key consumer countries Germany and France Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

