Third-Party Logistics Market Size to Grow by USD 47.28 million | A.P. Moller - Maersk AS and C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

·11 min read

NEW YORK, July 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third-party logistics (3PL) service is a business process that enables companies to outsource logistics and distribution functions to a specialized logistics service provider. It includes transportation, warehousing, freight, and forwarding. A logistics service provider that provides these services is called a 3PL service provider.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

The "Third-Party Logistics Market in Europe by End-user, Service, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026" report has been added to Technavio's offering. The market size is estimated to grow by USD 47.28 mn from 2021 to 2026. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85% during the forecast period.

Gain access to other important information related to market growth, including the year-over-year growth rate. Download a Sample Report

Market Segmentation

  • By end-user, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others. The manufacturing segment will contribute the largest share of the market during the forecast period. The growth of the manufacturing sector in the region is attributed to the increasing nearshoring in Eastern European countries. Moreover, Western Europe is considered a hub for manufacturing. Such factors will drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

  • By service, the market is classified into manufacturing, retail, consumer goods, healthcare, and others.

  • By geography, the market is classified into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Rest of Europe will have the largest share of the market during the forecast period.

Find out the contribution of each segment of the market. View our Sample Report

Market Dynamics

The complexity of supply chain networks is driving the growth of the market. Balancing inventory with demand is a complicated process for companies. Hence, they need the services offered by vendors that have expertise in 3PL. These services include outsourcing functions such as transportation, warehousing, and others.

High OPEX and intense competition are challenging the third-party logistics market. Many vendors are investing in supply chain management (SCM) systems to remain competitive. However, incorporating technologies such as blockchain and cloud computing in SCM systems increases the OPEX of vendors.

Technavio offers information about the latest trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. View our Sample Report

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc., etc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are listed below:

  • A.P. Moller - Maersk AS - The company offers various transportation and logistics services, including third-party logistics, freight forwarding, and integrated transport and logistics.

  • C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc. - The company offers intermodal, global forwarding, and project logistics services for several industries across the globe.

  • CEVA Logistics AG - The company offers a broad range of services in both third-party logistics and freight management for various small and medium-sized national and multinational companies.

  • Deutsche Bahn AG - The company offers third-party logistics services across Europe and the world through its subsidiary DB Schenker.

  • Deutsche Post DHL Group - The company offers integrated logistics solutions such as inbound logistics, warehouse management, freight transportation, and indirect materials management.

Competitive Analysis

The report includes the competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and market performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last three years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Related Reports

Freight Logistics Market in Spain by End-user and Type - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Public Warehousing Market by Type and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Third-Party Logistics Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2021

Forecast period

2022-2026

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.85%

Market growth 2022-2026

USD 47.28 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

4.53

Regional analysis

Germany, France, UK, Italy, Rest of Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, and Rest of Europe

Performing market contribution

Rest of Europe at 26%

Key consumer countries

Germany and France

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

A.P. Moller - Maersk AS, C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc., CEVA Logistics AG, Deutsche Bahn AG, Deutsche Post DHL Group, DSV Panalpina AS, FedEx Corp., GEODIS, Kuehne + Nagel International AG, and United Parcel Service Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

  • 2.1 Market ecosystem

  • 2.2 Value chain analysis

3 Market Sizing

  • 3.1 Market definition

  • 3.2 Market segment analysis

  • 3.3 Market size 2020

  • 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

4 Five Forces Analysis

  • 4.1 Five Forces Summary

  • 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

  • 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

  • 4.4 Threat of new entrants

  • 4.5 Threat of substitutes

  • 4.6 Threat of rivalry

  • 4.7 Market condition

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

  • 5.1 Market segments

  • 5.2 Comparison by End-user

  • 5.3 Manufacturing - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.4 Retail - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.5 Consumer goods - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.6 Healthcare - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 5.8 Market opportunity by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Service

  • 6.1 Market segments

  • 6.2 Comparison by Service

  • 6.3 Transportation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.4 Warehousing and distribution - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.5 Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 6.6 Market opportunity by Service

7 Customer landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

  • 8.1 Geographic segmentation

  • 8.2 Geographic comparison

  • 8.3 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.4 France - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.5 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.6 Italy - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.7 Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • 8.8 Market opportunity by geography

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • 9.1 Market drivers

  • 9.2 Market challenges

  • 9.3 Market trends

10 Vendor Landscape

  • 10.1 Overview

  • 10.2 Vendor landscape

  • 10.3 Landscape disruption

11 Vendor Analysis

  • 11.1 Vendors covered

  • 11.2 Market positioning of vendors

  • 11.3 A.P. Moller - Maersk AS

  • 11.4 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc.

  • 11.5 CEVA Logistics AG

  • 11.6 Deutsche Bahn AG

  • 11.7 Deutsche Post DHL Group

  • 11.8 DSV Panalpina AS

  • 11.9 FedEx Corp.

  • 11.10 GEODIS

  • 11.11 Kuehne + Nagel International AG

  • 11.12 United Parcel Service Inc.

12 Appendix

  • 12.1 Scope of the report

  • 12.2 Currency conversion rates for US$

  • 12.3 Research methodology

  • 12.4 List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/third-party-logistics-market-size-to-grow-by-usd-47-28-million--ap-moller---maersk-as-and-ch-robinson-worldwide-inc-among-key-vendors--technavio-301587496.html

SOURCE Technavio

