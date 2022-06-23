U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,754.75
    -8.00 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,412.00
    -59.00 (-0.19%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,539.25
    -26.50 (-0.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,686.30
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.52
    -2.67 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.00
    -2.40 (-0.13%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4940
    -0.6460 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,302.22
    -146.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.31
    -2.77 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,146.71
    -2.84 (-0.01%)
     

The Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit Kicks Off

·3 min read

QINGDAO, China, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- On the afternoon of June 19, the Third Qingdao Multinationals Summit, jointly hosted by the Ministry of Commerce and Shandong Provincial People's Government, was unveiled at Qingdao International Conference Center. Chinese State Councilor Wang Yong made a speech and announced the opening of the Summit. He stated that since the reform and opening up, a growing number of multinationals had expanded their footprints in China for investment and collaboration, which enables them to achieve their own development and also promote China's economy and economic globalization. China will further loosen market access to boost fair competition, increasingly intensify the liberalization and facilitation of trade and investment, and develop a market-oriented, law-based, and international business environment.

At the opening ceremony, former Japanese Prime Minister Fukuda Yasuo, former Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi, and Deputy Prime Minister of Hungary Mihaly Varga, made video speeches. Li Ganjie, Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee, delivered a speech, and Zhou Naixiang, Governor of Shandong Province, presided over the ceremony. At the same time, Lu Zhiyuan, Deputy Secretary of the CPC Shandong Provincial Committee and Secretary of the CPC Qingdao Municipal Committee, attended the ceremony.

During his speech, Li Ganjie announced that, for scientific and technological innovations, multinational companies are welcome to establish global and regional headquarters and R&D centers and collaborate with competitive innovative platforms in Shandong. For industrial upgrading, multinational companies are expected to take Shandong as a central pivot for their global business landscape and boost more open and advantageous cooperation in the industrial chain and supply chain. For green and low-carbon development, multinational companies are encouraged to actively help Shandong develop its low-carbon industries and green energy. For trade exchanges, endeavors will be made to pledge unimpeded international logistics channels and promote the continuous improvement of bilateral trade quality and efficiency. For regional cooperation, Shandong will work with multinational companies to actively explore the emerging markets and constantly extend cooperation in new forms, new models, and new fields.

Sheng Qiuping, Vice Minister of the Ministry of Commerce, mentioned in his speech that multinational companies are direct participants in the domestic circulation and major drivers for the dual circulation development. China is committed to developing a new system of an advanced and open economy, accelerating the opening-up based on related institutions, establishing a quality platform for opening-up, further optimizing the business environment, and improving the supporting services, so as to attract and sustain foreign-funded enterprises with development opportunities. As Shandong is a crucial destination for multinational companies to invest in China, all interested companies are expected to leverage the Summit to conduct extensive exchanges, seize opportunities to invest in Shandong and seek further growth in China, and work together to achieve a new prospect of win-win cooperation.

The Summit, which was held both online and offline, attracted 5,600 participants, including industry leaders from 186 Fortune 500 companies and 290 leading enterprises, diplomatic envoys of other countries to China, experts and scholars from related international organizations and business associations, heads of relevant ministries and commissions of China, and related officials from Shandong. During the Summit, there were 44 events of 14 categories, including meetings, sub-forums, summit dialogues, road shows of multinationals, introduction and marketing of the guest of honor, and project signing ceremonies.

Contact Person:
Ms. Zhu Yiling
Tel.: 0086-532-85911619

Website: http://www.qingdaochina.org

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/qingdaocity

Twitter: https://twitter.com/loveqingdao

YouTube: https://youtu.be/7o670FB5RXc

 

Qingdao Logo
Qingdao Logo

SOURCE Stadt Qingdao

Recommended Stories

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • Tesla worker rejects $15 million payout in race bias lawsuit

    (Reuters) -A Black former elevator operator at Tesla Inc's flagship California assembly plant on Tuesday rejected a $15 million award in his lawsuit alleging racial abuse by coworkers, opening the door for a new trial after a judge slashed a $137 million jury verdict. Lawyers for Owen Diaz, who had sued Tesla in 2017, turned down the judge's award in a brief filing in federal court in San Francisco. "In rejecting the court’s excessive reduction by asking for a new trial, Mr. Diaz is again asking a jury of his peers to evaluate what Tesla did to him and to provide just compensation for the torrent of racist slurs that was directed at him," his lawyers said.

  • Senate Advances Bill to Raise Age for RMDs to 75

    The bill, which must be reconciled with similar legislation in the House, is designed to strengthen Americans’ retirement security.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • Enanta Pharmaceuticals Sues Pfizer Over Blockbuster Covid Pill Paxlovid

    Shares of ENTA stock jumped Wednesday after Enanta sued Pfizer, claiming Covid pill Paxlovid infringes on its recently won patent.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Oracle’s Database Dominance Eroded by Cloud Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- When Shutterfly decided recently to move the database where it clusters reams of customer photos to the cloud, one name was noticeably absent from its list of potential providers: Oracle Corp.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very Cha

  • Exclusive-Inside the hangar at the centre of $1 billion Airbus-Qatar jet dispute

    DOHA (Reuters) -Two high-tech Airbus A350 jets sit idle with their windows taped and engines covered in a floodlit hangar in the Gulf, hobbled by an international legal dispute between European industrial giant Airbus and Qatar's national carrier. From a distance, the planes might seem like any other long-haul jetliners crowding the busy Doha hub. The two planes, worth around $300 million combined according to analysts, are among 23 grounded A350s at the centre of a $1 billion London court battle over whether the damage represents a potential safety risk, something Airbus strongly denies.

  • EV Sales are Surging, so Why Are Automakers Planning Layoffs?

    While electric vehicles are enjoying an unprecedented surge in popularity, ongoing supply chain problems, and growing recession fears are beginning to hit the automotive industry. EV sales rose 65% in Europe last year and doubled in the United States. The popularity of electric vehicles has increased during the past two years as more automakers have launched additional options for sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks, but obstacles remain as the global economy slows down amid higher inflation and interest rates.

  • Nearly one-third of older Americans have less than $10,000 saved for retirement

    Many older Americans are willing to work during their retirement years — and they may have to be — because they aren’t financially prepared for their old age. Almost three in 10 people between 55 and 67 years old have less than $10,000 saved for retirement, though 32% of women specifically have less than $10,000 earmarked for their old age, according to a new survey from Sagewell Financial, a financial technology company focused on seniors’ money management. Four in 10 people had less than $50,000 saved for retirement, whereas 47% of women had less than that much compared with 30% of men.

  • Boeing exec plays up 737 Max 10's appeal as competitor to Airbus' A321neo

    Boeing's marketing lead says the Max 10 competes most directly against the Airbus' largest A321neo variant, the XLR, which makes up only around 10% of the plane’s overall orders.

  • Allworth Advice: Average 401(k) amounts

    Amy Wagner with Allworth Financial discusses average 401(k) amounts

  • Facebook still dominates small-business landscape for social media. But a new player is emerging.

    A growing platform is threatening Facebook's dominance for small businesses on social media. Here's what small-business owners should consider before taking the leap onto a new platform.

  • Retirement accounts in the red? This simple strategy could be the key to keeping your cool.

    Retirement Tip of the Week: With markets acting up, and lots of red ticker symbols in recent weeks, if you’re a skittish investor, do your best to avoid checking your retirement accounts altogether. Analysts anticipate a rocky journey for Wall Street and its investors this year, and some economists foresee a recession with mass unemployment. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) the S&P 500 (SPX) and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) — three of the major indices investors use as benchmarks — have been on a downward spiral in the first half of 2022, with much uncertainty as to when that will come to an end.

  • UPDATE 3-Kellogg to focus on snacks with surprise three-way split

    Snack and cereal giant Kellogg said on Tuesday it would split into three independent companies, in the latest U.S. corporate overhaul aimed at simplifying its structure and focusing on expanding its snack business. Shares of the company, which began life in 1894 when W.K Kellogg created Corn Flakes and became known around the world for its breakfast cereals, jumped 6% in premarket trading. Its North American cereal unit and plant based segment, which includes brands such as MorningStar Farms, will be spun off to its shareholders in a tax-free transaction, the Frosted Flakes and Froot Loops cereal maker said.